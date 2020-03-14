 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Attention subway riders: Stand clear of the closing doors, please. Also, please avoid pulling down your facemask, licking your finger, and then rubbing a subway pole. Thank you for your cooperation   (nydailynews.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wall-E: Do not return to Earth [A113] Scene
Youtube eNXNkdZVqs4
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Every asshat who does shiat like this should be tried for attempted murder
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So everything's back to normal again?
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pole is actually least hospitable place for a virus, according to a Boston study. (Much prefer fabric and plastic, so worry about the seats)

But if someone has helpfully provided some saliva, it can remain for days. Another study found viruses didn't survive well on banknotes, unless accompanied by a tiny drop of saliva or snot from a sneeze, in which case could still be found two weeks later.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Every asshat who does shiat like this should be tried for attempted murder


That's what they're doing in Italy, bc at this point it is (I think all you have to do is violate quarantine, not even be as depraved as this POS).
 
