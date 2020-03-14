 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   The lockdown in Spain falls mainly on the plain and will ground many a plane (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
35
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bravo subby
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see London, I see France, I see soiled underpants.

Because there's no toilet paper.
 
Earl Green
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that I have an ad blocker.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: I see London, I see France, I see soiled underpants.

Because there's no toilet paper.


Heel it down the drain.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: My parents got out of Spain on the last plane...or so they were told. They're in Ireland now hoping to fly to Toronto tomorrow.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Declassify Issue: I see London, I see France, I see soiled underpants.

Because there's no toilet paper.

Heel it down the drain.


Kelly Clarkson?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carnival and Princess Cruise Lines could make a mint shuttling people back and forth between the East Coast and Europe.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FreakyBunny: CSB: My parents got out of Spain on the last plane...or so they were told. They're in Ireland now hoping to fly to Toronto tomorrow.


Thanks for the warning. We'll get the Air Force on this threat right away.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: FreakyBunny: CSB: My parents got out of Spain on the last plane...or so they were told. They're in Ireland now hoping to fly to Toronto tomorrow.

Thanks for the warning. We'll get the Air Force on this threat right away.


That's not what a wanted, but OK. I know where they keep their toilet paper.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Carnival and Princess Cruise Lines could make a mint shuttling people back and forth between the East Coast and Europe.


Plague barges? Yeah. That's the ticket.
 
I'm an excellent driver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Express.   I now doubt the existence of Spain.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot. And here I was so looking forward to my trip to Toledo.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A leaked draft."

I'll bet it was even in English.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was no nsfw in the express, the daily fail would not of let me down
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The express. Riiiight.

I bet that somehow this will mean DOOOOM for the Corrupt EU Eurocrats and their stranglehold over the GLORIOUS UK will forever be broken!!!
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Shoot. And here I was so looking forward to my trip to Toledo.


You can still go to a Toledo.  But the Mud Hens might not be playing.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This liberal hoax is getting out of hand!

DRINK!
 
veale728
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Linking to the Express is like linking to the National Enquirer, but without the history of occasionally getting a story right.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Carnival and Princess Cruise Lines could make a killing shuttling people back and forth between the East Coast and Europe.

/ignore previous comment


The Diamond Princess is 14th on that list by itself so they're already off to a...good start?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Schmerd1948: Shoot. And here I was so looking forward to my trip to Toledo.

You can still go to a Toledo.  But the Mud Hens might not be playing.


Then what's the point? Visiting Klinger's grave? The El Grecos?
 
gar1013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: I see London, I see France, I see soiled underpants.

Because there's no toilet paper.


If you have a left hand...
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The murrain in Spain
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's all over the news here. I live just outside Barcelona. It's surreal, bars restaurants and shops are already closed so there are few people around. I went to the super market earlier, they were well stocked (except for tp, but I didn't need any).

We eat a lot of pulses (I cook at few Indian dishes plus my 7-year old loves them) so I did stock up on various dried beans, chickpeas and lentils plus pasta rice and spuds.

And beer. I bought a shiat ton of beer :)

Now just see what next week brings.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm bored of this part.  When do the ape overlords take over?
 
ironpig
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: FreakyBunny: CSB: My parents got out of Spain on the last plane...or so they were told. They're in Ireland now hoping to fly to Toronto tomorrow.

Thanks for the warning. We'll get the Air Force on this threat right away.


Seriously

I get the desire to return home but if they're carrying it and spreading it on the planes and in the airports, it seems so selfish not to shelter in place.  Tough calls all around.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ironpig: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: FreakyBunny: CSB: My parents got out of Spain on the last plane...or so they were told. They're in Ireland now hoping to fly to Toronto tomorrow.

Thanks for the warning. We'll get the Air Force on this threat right away.

Seriously

I get the desire to return home but if they're carrying it and spreading it on the planes and in the airports, it seems so selfish not to shelter in place.  Tough calls all around.


I'll pass along your comments to them. Maybe they'll reconsider.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh dear, this seems bad.  I'd just like to say that:

My father's car is a Jaguar and he drives it rather fast.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Friend of mine had a long-planned (and much needed) trip cancelled.
I'm pissed on his account...like THAT will do any good.
Grrrrrrr...
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the plane is spain is .. nothing like the train. on your mom.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Add Spain to the list. This liberal conspiracy ranges wide...
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cormee: [Fark user image 425x382]


Coronavirus: Jet2 flights to Spain turn round in mid-air over virus fears
 
aungen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

veale728: Linking to the Express is like linking to the National Enquirer, but without the history of occasionally getting a story right.


I like to think that mistakes were made at the Enquirer, and they are very sorry for being correct.
 
