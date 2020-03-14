 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Wash your farking hands   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

1117 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 14 Mar 2020 at 7:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
King of Monkeys [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've even started to wash my penis! Bus driver said it's inappropriate but I'm being safe!
 
MacWizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, because pepper and a virus are exactly the same thing....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MacWizard: Yeah, because pepper and a virus are exactly the same thing....


Why do you hate teaching children to wash their hands?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MacWizard: Yeah, because pepper and a virus are exactly the same thing....


So you're not going to wash your hands now?
 
rudemix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MacWizard: Yeah, because pepper and a virus are exactly the same thing....


honestly, I didn't see anything I would have expected to see in a hard science experience either. When they've finished their research and put this forward for peer review it's going to be decimated. Just sloppy technique and research all around. Sure the message was impacting to the largest vector of diseases there are and was cute too, but terrible, terrible science here

/s
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MacWizard: Yeah, because pepper and a virus are exactly the same thing....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: MacWizard: Yeah, because pepper and a virus are exactly the same thing....

So you're not going to wash your hands now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JOE TURNER Shake, Rattle and Roll 78 rpm 1954
Youtube Y9wTQsAgktg
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: MacWizard: 

/s


This is Fark. We do not care. Leave that shiat at reddit.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MacWizard: Yeah, because pepper and a virus are exactly the same thing....


You're right. Pepper survives soap and water relatively intact, where viruses are destroyed.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MacWizard: Yeah, because pepper and a virus are exactly the same thing....


Disclaimer: I have no sound at the moment, so if something stupid was being said in VO in that clip I missed it.

That said, the purpose of soap and hand-washing with respect to viruses is pretty much exactly what's shown in the video part of the clip: surfactant action that lowers the surface tension of water, causing it to sweep away debris and chemicals that non-soapy water would just flow over or around.

I mean, you're not wrong that the specific arrangement here isn't the same thing had-washing does to soap and viruses, the reason the pepper is 'repelled' is that it's sitting on top of the water/air interface and lowering the energy at one point makes the pepper being elsewhere energetically favorable (due to the pepper's presence lowering the energy under normal conditions), but the basic physical phenomenon being demonstrated is in fact the relevant one.

// It's a bit more complicated for bacteria, because many standard surfactants used as soap also directly interfere with bacterial membranes and can kill them, but for dirt, viruses, and other stuff that's not chemically active with soap the point is simple physical removal.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: MacWizard: Yeah, because pepper and a virus are exactly the same thing....

Disclaimer: I have no sound at the moment, so if something stupid was being said in VO in that clip I missed it.

That said, the purpose of soap and hand-washing with respect to viruses is pretty much exactly what's shown in the video part of the clip: surfactant action that lowers the surface tension of water, causing it to sweep away debris and chemicals that non-soapy water would just flow over or around.

I mean, you're not wrong that the specific arrangement here isn't the same thing had-washing does to soap and viruses, the reason the pepper is 'repelled' is that it's sitting on top of the water/air interface and lowering the energy at one point makes the pepper being elsewhere energetically favorable (due to the pepper's presence lowering the energy under normal conditions), but the basic physical phenomenon being demonstrated is in fact the relevant one.

// It's a bit more complicated for bacteria, because many standard surfactants used as soap also directly interfere with bacterial membranes and can kill them, but for dirt, viruses, and other stuff that's not chemically active with soap the point is simple physical removal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Electromax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: rudemix: MacWizard: 

/s

This is Fark. We do not care. Leave that shiat at reddit.


Yeah, half the discussion on this site would evaporate if people were clear about being serious vs. joking and the arguments that stem from that, Fark can't survive with such clear communication.

/s
 
pup.socket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A smart kid would notice right away that the "virus" in the water and on the bottom did not move and stuck to the finger, and tell every dumb kid about it a few minutes later, destroying any credibility of the indoctrinator.

Moral of the story: don't use fake news as propaganda if you cannot fake it well.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's a dish detergent video that's been shown for the last decade
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Two dishes, one finger
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: [Fark user image image 425x427]
I've even started to wash my penis! Bus driver said it's inappropriate but I'm being safe!


To me, a person with chronic eczema, this frequent and vigourous hand-washing is Not Fun.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wash the hell out of my hands. I need all the stupid people that sneeze and cough without covering their mouth to stay the fark away from me.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: rudemix: MacWizard: 

/s

This is Fark. We do not care. Leave that shiat at reddit.


Oh right. We here at Fark abhor the sarcasm tag. What fun is that.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://www.education.com/science-fai​r​/article/pepper-and-soap-experiment/

Soap breaks down the surface tension of the water, because it's that's what soap does.  It's good at breaking things down.

Don't get too hung up on the behavior of the pepper. It's just a happy coincidence that it floats on a bit of surface tension, and sinks, or rushes away with the remaining surface tension of water.

That said, washing your hands to break down, or rinse off a virus is still an excellent technique to remove the virus from your skin.  Obviously the virus isn't going to immediately rush to the outer edges of your body with a single drop of soap, which is why they want you to wash for at least 20 seconds.  The soap will absolutely loosen up the virus and various dirty bits, and the 20 seconds of water will rinse the whole mess off your skin, which is the goal.

Hand sanitizer is not as effective, as it just sits there, and maybe kills the virus, maybe it doesn't.  Still better than nothing.  Soap is where it's at.  Wash your hands.

/Sorry for internetsplaining, but sometimes it's good to rephrase a concept in a slightly different manner.
//and now I'm internetsplaining internetsplaining
///When will it ever end?!
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aagrajag: King of Monkeys: [Fark user image image 425x427]
I've even started to wash my penis! Bus driver said it's inappropriate but I'm being safe!

To me, a person with chronic eczema, this frequent and vigourous hand-washing is Not Fun.


Oh, good, I'm not alone.

Atopic dermatitis means "wash your hands, then treat with ointment"
(which is expensive and rendered void with the next hand washing)

OTOH (haha, get it?) it got me out of washing dishes twice this week.

While I'm grateful that Madge from the old Palmolive ad taught me what the word "mild" meant, experience proved that detergent isn't, really.

You have my sympathy - from a safe 3-6 foot distance, gloved owie and itchy hands tucked into pockets.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

parasol: aagrajag: King of Monkeys: [Fark user image image 425x427]
I've even started to wash my penis! Bus driver said it's inappropriate but I'm being safe!

To me, a person with chronic eczema, this frequent and vigourous hand-washing is Not Fun.

Oh, good, I'm not alone.

Atopic dermatitis means "wash your hands, then treat with ointment"
(which is expensive and rendered void with the next hand washing)

OTOH (haha, get it?) it got me out of washing dishes twice this week.

While I'm grateful that Madge from the old Palmolive ad taught me what the word "mild" meant, experience proved that detergent isn't, really.

You have my sympathy - from a safe 3-6 foot distance, gloved owie and itchy hands tucked into pockets.


I don't know if you're aware of this trick, but if the itching becomes intolerable, running water hot enough to hurt but not so hot as to cause skin damage, will effectively overload the nerves and provide you with several hours of relief.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do not care. Have 3 boxes of  plastic disposable gloves. Also wearing purple gloves is a good reminder to not touch the face.  Yes I know gloves are contaminated as soon as I touch any surface in public areas.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A guy at the post office yesterday loudly told everyone in line that, and it may sound crazy, but he did some research and the best way to prevent infection is to keep your throat wet. The virus sticks to a dry throat, so if you feel your throat getting dry, just drink some water. That's it! And the post office lady said does it have to be water? And he laughed and said it sure could be vodka.

Things are getting weird out there.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MacWizard: Yeah, because pepper and a virus are exactly the same thing....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: rudemix: MacWizard:

/s

This is Fark. We do not care. Leave that shiat at reddit.


Well now i just feel bad

/s
 
August11
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: A guy at the post office yesterday loudly told everyone in line that, and it may sound crazy, but he did some research and the best way to prevent infection is to keep your throat wet. The virus sticks to a dry throat, so if you feel your throat getting dry, just drink some water. That's it! And the post office lady said does it have to be water? And he laughed and said it sure could be vodka.

Things are getting weird out there.


Agreed.

In 2020, the word researchto most Americans means one spent ten minutes on the internet. This will probably assist the Coronavirus.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.