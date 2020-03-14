 Skip to content
(Bloomberg) Denmark: Shut. Down. Everything. Oh, and lets activate the military to make sure
81
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomer remover.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC. This is serious, and Americans are like "Meh, lets go get Starbucks and see a Nickelback concert".

/Maybe a Post Malone concert.
//Stocked up on T.P., milk and bread.
///Am I doing this correctly?
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I had just started reading, "Stand Still. Stay Silent."
 
Kirablue42 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ours will probably be activated within the next few days.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it


Um... bovine faeces on special over there or did you bump your head *really* hard?
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: JFC. This is serious, and Americans are like "Meh, lets go get Starbucks and see a Nickelback concert".

/Maybe a Post Malone concert.
//Stocked up on T.P., milk and bread.
///Am I doing this correctly?


Not where I am. Took my dog for his morning walk today and experienced my first mutual social distancing with another walker.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Why is there that much confetti in his beard?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nulluspixiusdemonica: lolmao500: it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it

Um... bovine faeces on special over there or did you bump your head *really* hard?


Still in denial arent you uh
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: JFC. This is serious, and Americans are like "Meh, lets go get Starbucks and see a Nickelback concert".

/Maybe a Post Malone concert.
//Stocked up on T.P., milk and bread.
///Am I doing this correctly?


My fiancé's mom is like this. YoU cAnT TrUsT tHe MeDiA.

At least my dad is taking it seriously. He has a lot of underlying health issues. Covid would kill him.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live by the Havarti ...die by the Havarti
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.


Where are you getting that?  Canada's taking it pretty seriously, with the NHL down, the NLL down, multiple cities stopping certain services, gathering limits...

We learned our lesson from SARS and are putting those lessons to use.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: JFC. This is serious, and Americans are like "Meh, lets go get Starbucks and see a Nickelback concert".

/Maybe a Post Malone concert.
//Stocked up on T.P., milk and bread.
///Am I doing this correctly?


Booze stockpile?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: JFC. This is serious, and Americans are like "Meh, lets go get Starbucks and see a Nickelback concert".

/Maybe a Post Malone concert.
//Stocked up on T.P., milk and bread.
///Am I doing this correctly?


We do have some more localized responses that have been taking this seriously. Believe it or not, the Governor of WI has suspended school until mid-April. A lot of our professional sports leagues have either suspended all contests, or are playing without an audience. The list of smaller things like that goes on and on. Our Federal gubm'nt is actively making it worse, along with the fawning approval of 40% of the people, many of whom are in higher risk groups.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm really disturbed by the announcements of 'closing for two weeks' nonsense here in America, as if this whole thing will have run its course by then rather than us having escalated to 5-10% of the population being infected while the original 1% are finally (mostly) getting better.

The university flight school I'm working at is staying open and doing a bunch of things that FEEL like they're doing something but that almost certainly will have minimal effect on reducing the spread.  Transport vans can only have 7 students instead of 14, they'll wipe down the planes in between lessons... and we have 300+ flights with hundreds of students every day when we're busy.

/Currently its not unusual to have 20 students/instructors waiting in a lobby for their planes, so I suggested if they insist on being open we cut the number of flights in half and divide the students between different buildings to be dispatched out of so there is never a group together and an assigned person can disinfect planes rather than trusting the students, but was ignored.
 
Invincible
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.


Most of Canada has closed all schools for 3 weeks. Never seen that for a flu.
 
karl2025
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nulluspixiusdemonica: lolmao500: it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it

Um... bovine faeces on special over there or did you bump your head *really* hard?


https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/coronavirus-death-rate/

"The Wang et al. February 7 study published on JAMA found that the median time from first symptom to dyspnea was 5.0 days, to hospital admission was 7.0 days, and to ARDS was 8.0 days.

Previously. the China National Health Commission reported the details of the first 17 deaths up to 24 pm 22 Jan 2020. A study of these cases found that the median days from first symptom to death were 14 (range 6-41) days, and tended to be shorter among people of 70 year old or above (11.5 [range 6-19] days) than those with ages below 70 year old (20 [range 10-41] days."
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I'm really disturbed by the announcements of 'closing for two weeks' nonsense here in America, as if this whole thing will have run its course by then rather than us having escalated to 5-10% of the population being infected while the original 1% are finally (mostly) getting better.


It's not a hard and fast two weeks. If circumstances demand a longer shutdown, most places have already said they'll comply and extend the downtime.
 
outtatowner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.


Canada at least has gone partly shut down. Out of left corner, the right wing Ford did in schools in Ontario already (good on him).

Prepare to ask the question: who leads and runs nations when entire governments are out due to quarantine or worse.

This is going to be Black Death levels of problem because of our combined attitudes. I wish to be proven wrong please.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Invincible: lolmao500: Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.

Most of Canada has closed all schools for 3 weeks. Never seen that for a flu.


Also, mexico is about to close its border with the US, from what i heard yesterday.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

August11: blodyholy: JFC. This is serious, and Americans are like "Meh, lets go get Starbucks and see a Nickelback concert".

/Maybe a Post Malone concert.
//Stocked up on T.P., milk and bread.
///Am I doing this correctly?

Not where I am. Took my dog for his morning walk today and experienced my first mutual social distancing with another walker.


Took a peek at your profile, and your friend looks like an awesome companion. Glad you were able to get out and enjoy some (presumably) nice weather. It's snowing here in Iowa today :/

I'm not a dog buddy myself, but I presume it's a bit weird now with what would be considered standoffish behaviour with other dog buddies.

Stock up on dog food :)
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Boomer remover.


Don't be a dick.  It also affects people who have compromised immune systems.  There's also plenty of people in the risky age range that are older than boomers that don't deserve to go out like that.  And also, not every boomer is a jackass.
 
Charletron [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

blodyholy: JFC. This is serious, and Americans are like "Meh, lets go get Starbucks and see a Nickelback concert".

/Maybe a Post Malone concert.
//Stocked up on T.P., milk and bread.
///Am I doing this correctly?


Nope. You bought milk and bread
 
blodyholy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: blodyholy: JFC. This is serious, and Americans are like "Meh, lets go get Starbucks and see a Nickelback concert".

/Maybe a Post Malone concert.
//Stocked up on T.P., milk and bread.
///Am I doing this correctly?

Booze stockpile?


Yes. All of it. Presumably Kirkland vodak.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I'm really disturbed by the announcements of 'closing for two weeks' nonsense here in America, as if this whole thing will have run its course by then rather than us having escalated to 5-10% of the population being infected while the original 1% are finally (mostly) getting better.

The university flight school I'm working at is staying open and doing a bunch of things that FEEL like they're doing something but that almost certainly will have minimal effect on reducing the spread.  Transport vans can only have 7 students instead of 14, they'll wipe down the planes in between lessons... and we have 300+ flights with hundreds of students every day when we're busy.

/Currently its not unusual to have 20 students/instructors waiting in a lobby for their planes, so I suggested if they insist on being open we cut the number of flights in half and divide the students between different buildings to be dispatched out of so there is never a group together and an assigned person can disinfect planes rather than trusting the students, but was ignored.


It will slow the spread, which will help reduce the burden on healthcare providers, and hopefully get us out of flu season before it hits, clearing up additional capacity. So it will lead to better outcomes, and reduce the number of people infected by each auck person.

The fact we aren't putting a crap ton of effort into random testing to get a real idea of how many people are sick is criminal negligence. And all the cases we discover that survive can help treat new infections, so we're intentionally not building a database of helpers for when it really takes off.
 
Charletron [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I'm really disturbed by the announcements of 'closing for two weeks' nonsense here in America, as if this whole thing will have run its course by then rather than us having escalated to 5-10% of the population being infected while the original 1% are finally (mostly) getting better.

The university flight school I'm working at is staying open and doing a bunch of things that FEEL like they're doing something but that almost certainly will have minimal effect on reducing the spread.  Transport vans can only have 7 students instead of 14, they'll wipe down the planes in between lessons... and we have 300+ flights with hundreds of students every day when we're busy.

/Currently its not unusual to have 20 students/instructors waiting in a lobby for their planes, so I suggested if they insist on being open we cut the number of flights in half and divide the students between different buildings to be dispatched out of so there is never a group together and an assigned person can disinfect planes rather than trusting the students, but was ignored.


My guess is that the two week closures will be extended. Fauci said 8 to 9 weeks if containment measures are successful.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: ImmutableTenderloin: Boomer remover.

Don't be a dick.  It also affects people who have compromised immune systems.  There's also plenty of people in the risky age range that are older than boomers that don't deserve to go out like that.  And also, not every boomer is a jackass.


Not to mention it's not catchy in the least. "Boomer Doomer" at least rhymes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Invincible: lolmao500: Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.

Most of Canada has closed all schools for 3 weeks. Never seen that for a flu.

Also, mexico is about to close its border with the US, from what i heard yesterday.


¡Construye el muro!
 
blodyholy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: blodyholy: JFC. This is serious, and Americans are like "Meh, lets go get Starbucks and see a Nickelback concert".

/Maybe a Post Malone concert.
//Stocked up on T.P., milk and bread.
///Am I doing this correctly?

We do have some more localized responses that have been taking this seriously. Believe it or not, the Governor of WI has suspended school until mid-April. A lot of our professional sports leagues have either suspended all contests, or are playing without an audience. The list of smaller things like that goes on and on. Our Federal gubm'nt is actively making it worse, along with the fawning approval of 40% of the people, many of whom are in higher risk groups.


I'm glad to see that. I live in Iowa now and our governor, albeit a bit daft, addressed the issue yesterday. My S.O. is an elementary teacher and they too seem to be taking precautions; thank goodness.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blodyholy: JFC. This is serious, and Americans are like "Meh, lets go get Starbucks and see a Nickelback concert".

/Maybe a Post Malone concert.
//Stocked up on T.P., milk and bread.
///Am I doing this correctly?


I hate to go along with Boris Johnson but wouldn't getting antibodies for this thing in its early stage be a good idea?

Corona beers could mutate and the next  phase be deadly to those who managed to seclude themselves from it, I think.  After posting this I will go google "do viruses give you antibodies".
 
Advernaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.


lolmao500: Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.


No one is saying it's just the flu.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Don't Troll Me Bro!: blodyholy: JFC. This is serious, and Americans are like "Meh, lets go get Starbucks and see a Nickelback concert".

/Maybe a Post Malone concert.
//Stocked up on T.P., milk and bread.
///Am I doing this correctly?

We do have some more localized responses that have been taking this seriously. Believe it or not, the Governor of WI has suspended school until mid-April. A lot of our professional sports leagues have either suspended all contests, or are playing without an audience. The list of smaller things like that goes on and on. Our Federal gubm'nt is actively making it worse, along with the fawning approval of 40% of the people, many of whom are in higher risk groups.

I'm glad to see that. I live in Iowa now and our governor, albeit a bit daft, addressed the issue yesterday. My S.O. is an elementary teacher and they too seem to be taking precautions; thank goodness.


Our daughter's daycare is remaining open - basically because a few sets of parents are lawyers and they raised a stink about being too important to take any time off.

My wife and I decided to remove her proactively because we'd rather not contribute to a huge problem out of sheer assholishness.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Charletron: blodyholy: JFC. This is serious, and Americans are like "Meh, lets go get Starbucks and see a Nickelback concert".

/Maybe a Post Malone concert.
//Stocked up on T.P., milk and bread.
///Am I doing this correctly?

Nope. You bought milk and bread


Crap. I messed up. I do have eggs and vodka, though.
 
pacmanner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here in Deutschland, the things that were sold out along.....with toilette paper...were potatoes and onions. The canned tomatoes were wiped out too. Thank god the whiskey shelf was well stocked.
 
Charletron [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Advernaut: lolmao500: Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.

lolmao500: Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.

No one is saying it's just the flu.


True. They're saying it's not as bad as the flu.
 
trialpha
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.


14 days to die, if you're one of the unlucky folks who gets severe symptoms and hospitalization doesn't help you.

There's the "just the flu people" and then there's the "everybody's going to die!" people, both equally unhelpful.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Boomer remover.


First thing I thought of.

Rush - Superconductor
Youtube g0tpASDwr_0
 
DeltaPunch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
By the power of Jarlsberg... ACTIVATE!
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am having a coffee in Leicester Square right now amongst the crowds.

I AM COMING TO YOUR TOWN NEXT.
 
Harlee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

karl2025: nulluspixiusdemonica: lolmao500: it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it

Um... bovine faeces on special over there or did you bump your head *really* hard?

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/coronavirus-death-rate/

"The Wang et al. February 7 study published on JAMA found that the median time from first symptom to dyspnea was 5.0 days, to hospital admission was 7.0 days, and to ARDS was 8.0 days.

Previously. the China National Health Commission reported the details of the first 17 deaths up to 24 pm 22 Jan 2020. A study of these cases found that the median days from first symptom to death were 14 (range 6-41) days, and tended to be shorter among people of 70 year old or above (11.5 [range 6-19] days) than those with ages below 70 year old (20 [range 10-41] days."


Wait. You're responding to the troll with facts? I'm afraid that's a lost cause with this one. He don't need no stinkin' facts.
 
Texmandie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Skyrmion: And I had just started reading, "Stand Still. Stay Silent."


Worry when the Icelandic coastguard gets active.
 
Harlee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: ImmutableTenderloin: Boomer remover.

Don't be a dick.  It also affects people who have compromised immune systems.  There's also plenty of people in the risky age range that are older than boomers that don't deserve to go out like that.  And also, not every boomer is a jackass.


Thank you.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Something is rotten in that state.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

trialpha: lolmao500: Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.

14 days to die, if you're one of the unlucky folks who gets severe symptoms and hospitalization doesn't help you.

There's the "just the flu people" and then there's the "everybody's going to die!" people, both equally unhelpful.


Nope. I'm saying we'll know how bad it really is when people start dying and filling hospitals up because apparently we'll see that way before we start testing enough people to see how bad it really is.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Welcome to the rice fields motherfakkkaz
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damn.  Denmark was on my short list of countries to flee too should things really go to shiat.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DeltaPunch: By the power of Jarlsberg... ACTIVATE!


Combat coronavirus with copious amounts of Carlsberg!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Advernaut: lolmao500: Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.

lolmao500: Meanwhile in Canada, US and Mexico : no big deal, its just the flu people.

99% of people dont realize it takes 5 days to get symptoms and 14 days after that to die from it... so really, we'll only know the real extent of the virus today... in 3 weeks.

No one is saying it's just the flu.


That's true. They are saying the flu is worse and already killed 50,000 people (or something like that) this season.  Of course those same people are also saying that the flu has a 3% mortality rate because they don't know how decimal points work.
 
trialpha
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Nope. I'm saying we'll know how bad it really is when people start dying and filling hospitals up because apparently we'll see that way before we start testing enough people to see how bad it really is.


So.... you just enjoy stating the obvious then? "We'll only know how bad it was until after it occurred!". Well, duh.
 
