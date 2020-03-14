 Skip to content
(Do You Remember)   More and more Millennials are embracing a clothing trend called 'Granny chic' that looks like something grandmothers wore in the 90s   (doyouremember.com) divider line
    Natural environment, newest fashion trend, Book of Optics, Grandparent, Glasses, Sammy Davis, Jr., The Golden Girls  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, they're not. But one asshat is definitely spamming the queue with shiatty links from a shiattier blog.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a terrible blog
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a hostess that dresses like a roommate I had in the 90s, and she pulls off culottes and flowing open sweaters with grace and poise, but that is less a thing about the particular style than the grace and poise she normally displays.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[OUTRAGE]     [VINTAGE]
 
wantingout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cool just in time for bread lines.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: No, they're not. But one asshat is definitely spamming the queue with shiatty links from a shiattier blog.


Done in one. This is total BS.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Without clicking, I'm going to guess that attractive people look good in it and other people don't.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Vintage clothing trends are nothing new. I dated a young woman in the 80's that owned a vintage clothing shop.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Pocket Ninja: No, they're not. But one asshat is definitely spamming the queue with shiatty links from a shiattier blog.

Done in one. This is total BS.


I looked at the pictures. That shiat was not worn in the 90's. Your both right
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No, seriously, they are not.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Grandma's Pearls, New Campfire Songs, Balancing Act

Grandma died at fifty-eight / Her best friend cried three hours straight / "She had eyes like a little girl's... / And by the way, who got the pearls?"

Another friend might intimate / Her brother was ten years too late / "She had a heart like a little girl's... / And, by the way, who got the pearls?"

Friends and family gathered 'round / From Michigan to the Puget Sound / "There MUST be someone in this world... / And that someone knows who got the pearls..."

Grandma died at fifty-eight / Her soul rose up through the real estate / She had a smile like a little girl's / And by the way, who got the pearls?
 
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Your blog sucks.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kids today smell like cat pee and sugar cookies, so it might be legit.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tanya doing granny chic in 1997. Ask your parents.

Tanya Donelly - The Bright Light (Official Video)
Youtube tLGAlIiqxuQ
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's the usual under-30 year old woman thift-store vintage scrounging style, except all the stuff from the 50's and 60's (when I was thrifting)  is long gone and $$$ so now they're going towards 80s-90s-etc.

That is, it isn't new.  They'll grab up anything wearable, twee and old if they can get their hands on it. As I would.

I never throw things out, and I've been collecting at thrifts for years. You should see my vintage accessory closet -- with bags from 1910 to about 1985, and scarves from about 1920 onward.  It's practically a whole room of my house.  Clothes, not so much, being I'm way tall and fat, I'd have been a giantess in 1930.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: It's the usual under-30 year old woman thift-store vintage scrounging style, except all the stuff from the 50's and 60's (when I was thrifting)  is long gone and $$$ so now they're going towards 80s-90s-etc.

That is, it isn't new.  They'll grab up anything wearable, twee and old if they can get their hands on it. As I would.

I never throw things out, and I've been collecting at thrifts for years. You should see my vintage accessory closet -- with bags from 1910 to about 1985, and scarves from about 1920 onward.  It's practically a whole room of my house.  Clothes, not so much, being I'm way tall and fat, I'd have been a giantess in 1930.


I have a bunch of Jncos that are still in great shape. I still wear em a few times a year. Because I'm a 35 year old teenager.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Millenniums don't give a fark what opinionated assholes and busy bodies think
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How are we still getting "look at what these childish, dumb, young, vapid whipperspnapper millennials are doing now" articles? Aren't millennials like 34 years old now?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only granny wore yoga pants
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: No, they're not. But one asshat is definitely spamming the queue with shiatty links from a shiattier blog.


This.
 
kabloink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for my dad wear(khaki shorts, new balance sneakers, ect) to go back in style.  It's only a matter of time.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Tanya doing granny chic in 1997. Ask your parents.

[YouTube video: Tanya Donelly - The Bright Light (Official Video)]


I'm pretty sure half of fark was already 40 in 1997.
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What's old is new is old is new, yet again.
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My Old Timey Baby
Youtube bS0kTGuKwlw
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stolen from another thread but works here too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: If only granny wore yoga pants


They did wear daisy dukes, halter tops and short little sun dresses.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I love how one person doing something on instagram is a trend now.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've worked in non-profit long enough to say with confidence that the "church lady" look has been in for a long time among young liberal white women. Know how some office friend groups will have regular Friday bar outings? I've worked in two different offices where the weekly office outing was a thrift shop crawl.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
20 years from now, they'll still be calling kids in college "millenials" even as the oldest millenials are joining AARP.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ less than a minute ago  

notyoucoach: Declassify Issue: If only granny wore yoga pants

They did wear daisy dukes, halter tops and short little sun dresses.


we also wore leggings. some of us still do.
The women who were 'Granny' when today's grandma's were young did not wear leggings, yoga pants, dukes, halter tops, bikini's.  They wore similar to what was pictured in the link. Wrong generation.
/you can take my Grateful Dead and Stones T shirts from my cold dead hands
 
