Come for a heartfelt defense of Corona. Stay for Peanut Butter AYDS
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The only way to stay safe is through social media distancing.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Anyone who confused the two were probably Bud Lite drinkers anyway so you're never going to get them to drink your swill over theirs.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
My local burrito shop is undertaking massive efforts to isolate Corona:
Fark user imageView Full Size

It really makes me feel better.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I saw a guy grocery shopping in a corona tshirt yesterday. It felt pretty forced and he was trying too hard to keep his jacket open for all to see.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I went to our locally owned pizza shop yesterday and the owner was drinking Corona behind the counter while serving his customers.  At least he had a reason to be forcing it
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only winning move is not to play.

How about a nice game of chess?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stolen from the Caturday aisle.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Didn't drink it before and I ain't gonna start now.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFY: "If this was a virus named after Steak-Umm..."

Jesus, can you imagine how awful a disease named after Steak-Umm would be?  "Symptoms: your skin will shred off into greasy, rectangular slices."
 
