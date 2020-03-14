 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(World Health Organization)   We all know about washing our hands, keeping things clean, social distancing, etc. (see link), but share information here about services available to help sick people or those who are or know someone who is at high risk if they get sick from COVID-19   (who.int) divider line
8
    More: PSA, Epidemiology, R&D Blueprint, current outbreak of coronavirus disease, The Current, Outbreak, Report, Disease Outbreak News, website  
•       •       •

115 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2020 at 8:14 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Obviously, many grocery stores, restaurants and drugstores already offered online ordering for pickup (which would limit time in public) and/or delivery. Now, many of these businesses are also offering contactless delivery options, where they will leave it at the door without requiring that a person take it directly from them, so anyone who is sick or at risk should look for this option where available. Here are a few additional things that some stores are offering right now to help decrease the spread of illness:

CVS:Among other things, waiving prescription delivery fees, helping with 90-day refills and early refill authorizations

Walgreens:Among other things, waiving delivery fees on eligible prescriptions, offering free shipping with no minimum on walgreens.com (they're currently out of some things like hand sanitizer), helping with 90-day refills and early refill authorizations

H-E-B is offering free prescription delivery at the locations that deliver prescriptions

Amazon Fresh:Amazon is offering Amazon Prime members free Amazon Fresh delivery in areas where it's available
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
State of Georgia, here's a little information

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This will not apply to most of us - I know it certainly wouldn't apply to me:

If you can afford it: If you're going to be working at home and you're canceling on a babysitter, that babysitter still needs money, and there's very likely someone nearby who still has to go to the office but their kid's school is shut down for now, and they can't afford childcare. Maybe you can check through the grapevine to see if you can pay that babysitter to watch those kids instead.

I'm also wondering if this sort of thing might work for someone who cancelled a trip but can't get a refund for the hotel that you booked. Perhaps try calling hospitals in the area and see if you can work with the hotel to donate your room to someone who is stuck while the await test results. I was wondering if maybe that's why this guy got on that plane. I know that if someone told me I suddenly had to spend a few unplanned nights in a hotel in NYC, I would have a hard time affording it.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

DisseminationMonkey: This will not apply to most of us - I know it certainly wouldn't apply to me:

If you can afford it: If you're going to be working at home and you're canceling on a babysitter, that babysitter still needs money, and there's very likely someone nearby who still has to go to the office but their kid's school is shut down for now, and they can't afford childcare. Maybe you can check through the grapevine to see if you can pay that babysitter to watch those kids instead.

I'm also wondering if this sort of thing might work for someone who cancelled a trip but can't get a refund for the hotel that you booked. Perhaps try calling hospitals in the area and see if you can work with the hotel to donate your room to someone who is stuck while the await test results. I was wondering if maybe that's why this guy got on that plane. I know that if someone told me I suddenly had to spend a few unplanned nights in a hotel in NYC, I would have a hard time affording it.


We already have neighborhood groups forming to check on elderly neighbors and to make sure the kids who normally eat breakfast and lunch at school have those meals while school is shut down. We're starting to see the helpers.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

darkhorse23: We already have neighborhood groups forming to check on elderly neighbors and to make sure the kids who normally eat breakfast and lunch at school have those meals while school is shut down. We're starting to see the helpers


That is awesome. Love to hear it.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: We're starting to see the helpers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My concern will also be the emotional toll on health workers in high impact areas. What resources are available for them?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.