(Mental Floss)   In days of old when knights were bold, before toilet roll was invented, they'd wipe their arse with tufts of grass and went away contented   (mentalfloss.com)
36
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With apologies to Coleridge...

In Xanadu did Kubla Khan
A stately pooping-dome decree:
Where Alph, the sacred river, ran
From his ass-cavern measureless to man
Down to a sunless sea.

Around 1391, you see,
during the Song Dynasty
A Chinese emperor did decree:
Large 2-foot-by-3-foot paper sheets should be
Placed inside each royal shiattery
And the Songs did sing because you see:
Paper feels better than shards of pottery.

In the year 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue
As in the East, he ached to pooh.
On Niña, Pinta and Santa Maria - seeking gold
Finding little but seasickness, truth be told
He crapped in a bucket, Dios Mio, how it stank!
And poked it with a sword, 'til it walked the plank.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

You. Magnificent. Bastard.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Always look to nature for the most elegant solution
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, they wiped their ass with grass, and brushed their teeth with pee.
And died at the ripe old age of 40.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In days of old when knights were bold
And condoms not invented,
The wore their socks upon their cocks;
Thus, babies were prevented.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This one tastes funny.
 
bigpeeler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"grarse"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoarding in case this drags on

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other parts of the world, before the bidet, obviously, there was a buddy system. They would head pair by pair to the nearest waterway. One would grab a reed and wait upstream. When the guy downstream was done, this guy would squat and the guy upstream with the reed would then, like a snorkeler, dunk himself and force water up and through the reed. Sometimes, the reed wouldn't carry the water, which would make quite the mess. And quite the laugh. Just two buddies before toilet paper.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rabbit and a bear were both squatting down, side by side, having a poop in the woods.
The bear turns to the rabbit and says, "Do you ever get poop stuck in your fur?".
The rabbit replies, "Yes! It's like a damn magnet".
So the bear grabs the rabbit and wipes his butt with it.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when you submit an awesome headline you really should pick a tense and stick with it
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brap for Corona Laureate!
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep telling my wife not to hoard toilet paper since we get it delivered every day...
Fark user imageView Full Size


She is not amused.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No no no. You wash your ass with Brawndo, the ass mutilator. It has electrolytes!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The ole Roman way, a sponge on a stick in a bucket.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do people really not know that bedettes exist?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Go bidet or go home.

Seriously, Japanese toilet technology is decades beyond ours, and you only really use TP to dry off, so you use very little.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

People know they exist, but they're rare in the US.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

This reminds me of the cauterization technique from the Canterbury Tales. I don't have your slinging skills tho.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rediscovering lost arts.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I don't think you know how to use the 3 sea shells.  You don't need to stock up, just need 3.  Everyone knows this.

/LOL
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Went shopping on Amazon.  4 off brand rolls for $72.00.  Everything else out of stock.
 
bbcard1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have wiped with leaves. It worked ok.
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Food is a necessity.   Water is a necessity.  Toilet paper is not a necessity - toilet paper is a nicety.   Anyone who thinks otherwise hasn't seen much of the world.

If you're going to horde something, make it canned food and bottled water (or guns and ammo).
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know where they never run out of toilet paper?

Germany.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Luckily I just bought a 12 pack of TP just before all this started, that will last a month. After that I have paper towels, napkins, and if it gets really bad, I have a bunch of old T-shirts in the closet I can cut into rags.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The focus on toilet paper during a respiratory pandemic is only rational if you think toilet paper is like a mask and you have your head up your ass.

...which totally checks out really.

Carry on citizen.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I live ten minutes from a casino. For years, I've spent ten bucks in the slots,, then stop in the bathroom on the way home and take ten dollars worth of toilet paper. Not only do I break even, I'm always well-stocked for times like this.
 
