(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   The TSA will allow you to go big on hand sanitizer   (fox43.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And yet another imposition on Americans turns out to be totally arbitrary and easily ended once it becomes clear that inconveniencing the common folk also endangers the People Who Matter.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You guys, this is a trig question.  The TSA can't let you on with more hand sanitizer, because there is no more hand sanitizer.
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nobody is flying any more.  Lay their thieving asses off.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pkjun: And yet another imposition on Americans turns out to be totally arbitrary and easily ended once it becomes clear that inconveniencing the common folk also endangers the People Who Matter.


Isn't hand sanitizer, like, really flammable in a bad way?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: pkjun: And yet another imposition on Americans turns out to be totally arbitrary and easily ended once it becomes clear that inconveniencing the common folk also endangers the People Who Matter.

Isn't hand sanitizer, like, really flammable in a bad way?


Why do you love viruses?!?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Two words. Epoxy. Accelerant. Dumb.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Two words. Epoxy. Accelerant. Dumb.


That's three words.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh great, now hand-sanitizer-disguised terrorist bombs will be everywhere.
 
