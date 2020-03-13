 Skip to content
(Slate)   If you haven't hit the store for panic buying yet, here's what's left
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stolen from someone else:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The SO went to Aldies and walmart. No TP and no meat. Like no ground beast, Or Roasts etc. Or even frozen chicken breasts. We got a decent pantry. But WTF guys.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Went today. Bought shelf stable proteins and grains, canned soup, and frozen veggies and meat. Oh, and alcohol. We're stocked in case we have top hunker down for a few weeks. And if that doesn't come to pass, it won't hurt having that stuff if an earthquake rocks the area.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Family of four here, we're pretty got danged stocked up.  Plenty of food for a month, alcohol too.  It worked out nicely that we have a big garden starting.  Now to focus on ammo.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I went to Jewel today and the only thing on my list that they were out of was bananas.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

stovepipe: Family of four here, we're pretty got danged stocked up.  Plenty of food for a month, alcohol too.  It worked out nicely that we have a big garden starting.  Now to focus on ammo.

To shoot the vegetables? They don't run very fast.


To shoot the vegetables? They don't run very fast.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Safeway today: no ground beef, no fresh chicken, no pasta of any kind, no ramen noodles, no flour, no breadcrumbs (fer crissakes who hoards breadcrumbs?).

However, they have restocked some TP, there was guacamole on the shelf, and fresh vegetables and fruits seem at normal levels.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Super Target was a mixed bag today.  The packaged bread aisle was decimated, but for some reason there were 24 packs of Hawaiian split top sweet hotdog rolls left, and a shiat ton of English muffins.

The bakery and deli departments were relatively unscathed.  I grabbed a loaf of whole grain bread and some mini naan bread that were both marked down half price, and stuck them in the freezer.

The entire canned food section was erased. No soup, beans, pasta sauce, pasta, or other related items were there.

Almost all of the fresh pasta and organic vegetables were at 100% inventory, as were most of the yogurt and non-processed cheese selections.

TP, bleach, and almost all detergents were wiped out, but the diaper section was untouched.  I guess babies don't have to shiat during pandemics.

The pet food aisles were untouched as well.

The booze department was untouched.  Apparently people haven't realized that they might be stuck home with their entire family for weeks yet.

Classic panic buying patterns.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: Safeway today: no ground beef, no fresh chicken, no pasta of any kind, no ramen noodles, no flour, no breadcrumbs (fer crissakes who hoards breadcrumbs?).

However, they have restocked some TP, there was guacamole on the shelf, and fresh vegetables and fruits seem at normal levels.


You need breadcrumbs to document the trail back to the house after you left to slaughter zombies and forage for roadkill.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chickpea pasta actually tastes just fine.

It might clash with some sauces as it does have a flavor, but I just tossed it with sauteed veggies and some light oil.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll start worrying when that last package of American cheese slices (the one that has the edges curling up) at the 7-11 is bought.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found Mucinex in an Acme supermarket in Wall Township. Kinda weird that isn't sold out since lung problems are what occur.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work for a produce distributor that supplies grocery stores. Today had a weird energy.  Like it was just before a snowstorm.  Lots of extra deliveries going out.
Especially oranges.  Every store was buying oranges.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got like 6 weeks worth of canned food, pasta, rice, etc. but need to hit the grocery store to replenish my normal person food.  Then it occurred to me that it's Friday night and all the born again preppers will have gone straight to the grocery store after work so I went to the local corner store to pick up some booze and chips instead.  They had plenty of toilet paper, spam, canned stuff, soup, etc. although the cashier said they sold a lot of tp today.

Also there's nothing wrong with kidney beans.  They're kind of shiat straight out of the can, but if you drain them, rinse them, and simmer them with a bit of water or stock, salt, and spices they're fine.  I prefer cooking dried beans by soaking them in the fridge overnight, pressure cooking them for like 6 or 7 minutes with just enough water to cover the soaked beans, and then simmering for about 30 minutes with spices to thicken the liquid.  Freshly prepared dried beans taste way better than canned.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't have two weeks of canned/dehydrated/vacuum-packed food stored, you're probably doing life wrong anyway.

/ none of my groceries are out of TP
// though I hear the local Wal-Mart is
/// it's proving to be a nice test of who's stupid enough to shop at Wal-Mart.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep telling my mom Tuesday or Wednesday it was going to get crazy.

I went with her Wednesday and bought enough for two weeks. She wouldn't buy more soup cans though.

Tried going to a Business Costco -- mostly snack or lunch meats and drinks, think Mom and Pop kinda stores, office cafes or small restaurants supply -- Thursday and didn't even park. Place was full at 2:30 p.m.

We'll probably try Costco Tuesday (she's the cardholder), although I do take her to see a doctor for a hypertension checkup Monday morning. But I expect noontime in LA's South Bay to be a shopping mess still.

Going to miss grabbing fruit or drinks though on the go.

Anyone know the status of delis in supermarkets? Was tempted to get broasted chicken pieces at the nearby Vons but after seeing news this morning, I figured it wasn't worth the shoving and body contact risk. I notice the store opens at 5 a.m. but deli hours?
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: stovepipe: Family of four here, we're pretty got danged stocked up.  Plenty of food for a month, alcohol too.  It worked out nicely that we have a big garden starting.  Now to focus on ammo.

To shoot the vegetables? They don't run very fast.


The good thing with shooting vegetables is that you don't have to lead them as much.

Really, how fast can one of those motorized wheelchairs go?

/Wait, what?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also there's nothing wrong with kidney beans.  They're kind of shiat straight out of the can, but if you drain them, rinse them, and simmer them with a bit of water or stock, salt, and spices they're fine.  I prefer cooking dried beans by soaking them in the fridge overnight, pressure cooking them for like 6 or 7 minutes with just enough water to cover the soaked beans, and then simmering for about 30 minutes with spices to thicken the liquid.  Freshly prepared dried beans taste way better than canned.

Also you could simmer those beans with... pork, another item that's apparently being weirdly shunned.

Also there's nothing wrong with kidney beans.  They're kind of shiat straight out of the can, but if you drain them, rinse them, and simmer them with a bit of water or stock, salt, and spices they're fine.  I prefer cooking dried beans by soaking them in the fridge overnight, pressure cooking them for like 6 or 7 minutes with just enough water to cover the soaked beans, and then simmering for about 30 minutes with spices to thicken the liquid.  Freshly prepared dried beans taste way better than canned.


Also you could simmer those beans with... pork, another item that's apparently being weirdly shunned.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Practical_Draconian: Anyone know the status of delis in supermarkets?


Nobody can answer that for you. That question boils down to, how much do you trust your local supermarket deli and the abilities of the staff to take days off if they're sick.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: stovepipe: Family of four here, we're pretty got danged stocked up.  Plenty of food for a month, alcohol too.  It worked out nicely that we have a big garden starting.  Now to focus on ammo.

To shoot the vegetables? They don't run very fast.


Were you not in the thread about free range pasta?

You're not bringing a manicotti down with a bow...
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize dasani hate was a thing lol.  I have a case of it, taste good to me.  Definitely taste better than the store brand.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the hoarding of toilet paper. I can live without TP as can everyone else. It's water, then food which matter the most for the consumable supplies. My best guess is TP was one of the specific things the media told the masses to not hoard so from that they figured TP was going to be scarce and critical to survival.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I found Mucinex in an Acme supermarket in Wall Township. Kinda weird that isn't sold out since lung problems are what occur.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I didn't realize dasani hate was a thing lol.  I have a case of it, taste good to me.  Definitely taste better than the store brand.


People hate on strange things because some stupid meme told them to.  I've never heard of dasani hate, but it wouldn't surprise me if it is or was a thing.  I'm sure dasani is just as moist as any other bottled water.  Moist...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

i ignore u: i ignore u: I've got like 6 weeks worth of canned food, pasta, rice, etc. but need to hit the grocery store to replenish my normal person food.  Then it occurred to me that it's Friday night and all the born again preppers will have gone straight to the grocery store after work so I went to the local corner store to pick up some booze and chips instead.  They had plenty of toilet paper, spam, canned stuff, soup, etc. although the cashier said they sold a lot of tp today.

Also there's nothing wrong with kidney beans.  They're kind of shiat straight out of the can, but if you drain them, rinse them, and simmer them with a bit of water or stock, salt, and spices they're fine.  I prefer cooking dried beans by soaking them in the fridge overnight, pressure cooking them for like 6 or 7 minutes with just enough water to cover the soaked beans, and then simmering for about 30 minutes with spices to thicken the liquid.  Freshly prepared dried beans taste way better than canned.

Also you could simmer those beans with... pork, another item that's apparently being weirdly shunned.


Or spam.  I realize most people shun it because its considered a poor mans food, but if you fry it, its not bad...  and one can can feed a family for a meal.

It ain't steak, but its decent protein and fat.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: [Fark user image image 496x474]


Meanwhile, in Oregon, every store is completely out of tofu.

Except the local cash and carry. I bought an entire case today, just to feel like I was participating in the madness.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Went to get a prescription today. The energy in the store was way different today than yesterday.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you are so sick you cannot consume solids, how are you going to poo.

Women, is a pinch will either drip dry or washcloth.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: i ignore u: i ignore u: I've got like 6 weeks worth of canned food, pasta, rice, etc. but need to hit the grocery store to replenish my normal person food.  Then it occurred to me that it's Friday night and all the born again preppers will have gone straight to the grocery store after work so I went to the local corner store to pick up some booze and chips instead.  They had plenty of toilet paper, spam, canned stuff, soup, etc. although the cashier said they sold a lot of tp today.

Also there's nothing wrong with kidney beans.  They're kind of shiat straight out of the can, but if you drain them, rinse them, and simmer them with a bit of water or stock, salt, and spices they're fine.  I prefer cooking dried beans by soaking them in the fridge overnight, pressure cooking them for like 6 or 7 minutes with just enough water to cover the soaked beans, and then simmering for about 30 minutes with spices to thicken the liquid.  Freshly prepared dried beans taste way better than canned.

Also you could simmer those beans with... pork, another item that's apparently being weirdly shunned.

Or spam.  I realize most people shun it because its considered a poor mans food, but if you fry it, its not bad...  and one can can feed a family for a meal.

It ain't steak, but its decent protein and fat.


It's really not bad if you cut it into cubes or thin slices and fry it like you said.  Years ago it used to come out of the can with a mass of gelatinous snot-like goo (think slimer in ghostbusters) but they've fixed that somehow.  And the cuts that they use to make it are actual pork cuts (mostly shoulder, with some ham) as opposed to whatever random gross leftovers they use to make vienna sausages or off brand hot dogs.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If people start panic-buying food, I will take comfort in knowing my emergency food supply is safe. Y2K didn't happen, so all those cans of Spaghettios I bought in 1999 will have me resting in peace.
 
almandot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
wagon wheel pasta. the pasta section is almost as raided as the toilet paper section except for wagon wheel.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ComaToast: If people start panic-buying food, I will take comfort in knowing my emergency food supply is safe. Y2K didn't happen, so all those cans of Spaghettios I bought in 1999 will have me resting in peace.


They're probably still fine.  Spaghettios, like Twinkies, aren't made of actual food and so don't go bad.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Riverside, California reporting in.

I went to three places: Target, 99 Cents Only (discount chain), and Ralphs (supermarket).

Target was out of all paper products (TP, tissue, paper towels, napkins, Wet Ones, etc.).  The only bottled water they had was the ultra-fancy, ultra-expensive PH balanced hippie crap.  Low on meat, very low on bread products, low on women's sanitary products (tampons, etc.), out of pasta.  But, plenty of frozen meals (and shelf stable ones).  They had bananas, milk, orange juice, snacks of all kinds, soda, beer and alcohol of all kinds.

I was actually looking for Kleenex, amoung other things, so I looked at the 99 cents store.  No bottled water (other than mineral or sparkling water), no paper products.

Ralphs was low on milk and very low on bread.  No TP, but they did have tissues, some of which I bought.  Looked like they had some bottled water but all or most of it was also the fancy stuff.  Low on meat too, but other than that they looked well stocked on most other items.

All three places were farking zoos with double or triple the typical traffic.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought Seattle was the epicenter. The stores are still well stocked. It would help if there were more Belgian blondes and not so many IPAs
 
i ignore u
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

almandot: wagon wheel pasta. the pasta section is almost as raided as the toilet paper section except for wagon wheel.


I haven't had that stuff in ages.  It's good for making pasta salads.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

i ignore u: GrogSmash: i ignore u: i ignore u: I've got like 6 weeks worth of canned food, pasta, rice, etc. but need to hit the grocery store to replenish my normal person food.  Then it occurred to me that it's Friday night and all the born again preppers will have gone straight to the grocery store after work so I went to the local corner store to pick up some booze and chips instead.  They had plenty of toilet paper, spam, canned stuff, soup, etc. although the cashier said they sold a lot of tp today.

Also there's nothing wrong with kidney beans.  They're kind of shiat straight out of the can, but if you drain them, rinse them, and simmer them with a bit of water or stock, salt, and spices they're fine.  I prefer cooking dried beans by soaking them in the fridge overnight, pressure cooking them for like 6 or 7 minutes with just enough water to cover the soaked beans, and then simmering for about 30 minutes with spices to thicken the liquid.  Freshly prepared dried beans taste way better than canned.

Also you could simmer those beans with... pork, another item that's apparently being weirdly shunned.

Or spam.  I realize most people shun it because its considered a poor mans food, but if you fry it, its not bad...  and one can can feed a family for a meal.

It ain't steak, but its decent protein and fat.

It ain't steak, but its decent protein and fat.

It's really not bad if you cut it into cubes or thin slices and fry it like you said.  Years ago it used to come out of the can with a mass of gelatinous snot-like goo (think slimer in ghostbusters) but they've fixed that somehow.  And the cuts that they use to make it are actual pork cuts (mostly shoulder, with some ham) as opposed to whatever random gross leftovers they use to make vienna sausages or off brand hot dogs.

Makes a decent fried rice in all honesty.  Cube it like you said, fry it, and go from there.


Makes a decent fried rice in all honesty.  Cube it like you said, fry it, and go from there.
 
bekovich
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm going to waitrose for booze and chocolate today. It will be hell, but it will be upper classhell.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: I thought Seattle was the epicenter. The stores are still well stocked. It would help if there were more Belgian blondes and not so many IPAs


I like scotch ales myself, but they're hard to find.  And yes the world has been overrun by IPAs.  It's been this way for at least a decade, and I had hoped the fad would have passed by now.  Most of them are muddy tasting swill (I'm looking at you, Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale) but Bear Republic Racer 5 is decent.  It's all about the citrusy/piney cascade hops.
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Picked up a couple of items on the way home earlier this evening.  Couldn't help but be struck by the friction and discontent in the store coming from customers.

It's funny in a sociological way -- grocery store shortages, at their core, are first-world people brushing up against third-world realities.  They usually have a lot to say about it, often loudly and rudely.

Take that teen cashier earning minimum wage to task on your issues.  Goodness knows they're there to serve you.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did my Costco and Target shopping on Tuesday and Wednesday. I'm unemployed right now so it's not like I didn't have time. Costco was only starting to get crazy on those days. I bought bulk frozen goods and peanut butter. I actually needed TP, and Target had the "strong" type, so I bought that.

Braved Trader Joe's today and it was crazy. They were out of some things, but the shelves were still pretty stocked. Same with the nearest Vons.

At this point I'm depending on Amazon and Costco online for anything else. I was able to order some TP via Amazon, but not sure when it'll actually be delivered.

I really have no reason to leave the house for a while. I can work on sending out resumes while gaming and watching anime.

Still going to be a damned strange time. Lost my job on Monday, now all this.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JonBuck: Did my Costco and Target shopping on Tuesday and Wednesday. I'm unemployed right now so it's not like I didn't have time. Costco was only starting to get crazy on those days. I bought bulk frozen goods and peanut butter. I actually needed TP, and Target had the "strong" type, so I bought that.

Braved Trader Joe's today and it was crazy. They were out of some things, but the shelves were still pretty stocked. Same with the nearest Vons.

At this point I'm depending on Amazon and Costco online for anything else. I was able to order some TP via Amazon, but not sure when it'll actually be delivered.

I really have no reason to leave the house for a while. I can work on sending out resumes while gaming and watching anime.

Still going to be a damned strange time. Lost my job on Monday, now all this.


Join the club brother.

Two weeks after investing most of my savings in a new car.

Wallet... is now looking skeletal.
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey Arizonans, I got a little secret for all your groceries:

BASHA'S

Their prices are so high no one will pilfer their stores.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: stovepipe: Family of four here, we're pretty got danged stocked up.  Plenty of food for a month, alcohol too.  It worked out nicely that we have a big garden starting.  Now to focus on ammo.

To shoot the vegetables? They don't run very fast.

Fark user imageView Full Size

To shoot the vegetables? They don't run very fast.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: I'll start worrying when that last package of American cheese slices (the one that has the edges curling up) at the 7-11 is bought.

The sushi will still be there.


The sushi will still be there.
 
oohpah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

i ignore u: GrogSmash: i ignore u: i ignore u: I've got like 6 weeks worth of canned food, pasta, rice, etc. but need to hit the grocery store to replenish my normal person food.  Then it occurred to me that it's Friday night and all the born again preppers will have gone straight to the grocery store after work so I went to the local corner store to pick up some booze and chips instead.  They had plenty of toilet paper, spam, canned stuff, soup, etc. although the cashier said they sold a lot of tp today.

Also there's nothing wrong with kidney beans.  They're kind of shiat straight out of the can, but if you drain them, rinse them, and simmer them with a bit of water or stock, salt, and spices they're fine.  I prefer cooking dried beans by soaking them in the fridge overnight, pressure cooking them for like 6 or 7 minutes with just enough water to cover the soaked beans, and then simmering for about 30 minutes with spices to thicken the liquid.  Freshly prepared dried beans taste way better than canned.

Also you could simmer those beans with... pork, another item that's apparently being weirdly shunned.

Or spam.  I realize most people shun it because its considered a poor mans food, but if you fry it, its not bad...  and one can can feed a family for a meal.

It ain't steak, but its decent protein and fat.

It's really not bad if you cut it into cubes or thin slices and fry it like you said.  Years ago it used to come out of the can with a mass of gelatinous snot-like goo (think slimer in ghostbusters) but they've fixed that somehow.  And the cuts that they use to make it are actual pork cuts (mostly shoulder, with some ham) as opposed to whatever random gross leftovers they use to make vienna sausages or off brand hot dogs.

The alternating posts of cooking thread and poop thread is confusing.


The alternating posts of cooking thread and poop thread is confusing.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

i ignore u: i ignore u: I've got like 6 weeks worth of canned food, pasta, rice, etc. but need to hit the grocery store to replenish my normal person food.  Then it occurred to me that it's Friday night and all the born again preppers will have gone straight to the grocery store after work so I went to the local corner store to pick up some booze and chips instead.  They had plenty of toilet paper, spam, canned stuff, soup, etc. although the cashier said they sold a lot of tp today.

Also there's nothing wrong with kidney beans.  They're kind of shiat straight out of the can, but if you drain them, rinse them, and simmer them with a bit of water or stock, salt, and spices they're fine.  I prefer cooking dried beans by soaking them in the fridge overnight, pressure cooking them for like 6 or 7 minutes with just enough water to cover the soaked beans, and then simmering for about 30 minutes with spices to thicken the liquid.  Freshly prepared dried beans taste way better than canned.

Also you could simmer those beans with... pork, another item that's apparently being weirdly shunned.


What the hell is wrong with pork? It makes fantastic lean burgers, and don't get me started on the Mexican food.
 
