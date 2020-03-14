 Skip to content
(KTUL Tulsa)   Due to the coronavirus, the police department is asking that all criminal activities stop until further notice. Fark: That is an actual statement from a police department   (ktul.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cops: you're not cute.

- The Public
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny.  Not likely to work, but funny.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see their point.
Their chances of exposure have got to be several magnitudes of order higher than the average persons.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and, I bet they will be more likely to shoot people under these circumstances.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhmmm... OK.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yo bad selves"

Oh, blow me.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well fewer people going to bars, driving on roads, going to gun shows, attending redneck weddings, and going to Trump rallies, means there are fewer opportunities to commit crimes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop humor is a subset of conservative humor.

Like cat litter, it's an acquired taste.
 
chucknasty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
police are so funny, especially when they are shooting unarmed black people in the back, or women trying to prevent a rape. you are farking hilarious.
 
fredbox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But let's be real, this is about the worst time you could possibly go to jail. You think they're going to use a ventilator on a prisoner?
 
LaChanz
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

chucknasty: police are so funny, especially when they are shooting unarmed black people in the back, or women trying to prevent a rape. you are farking hilarious.


Yeah, they should all stop doing that.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Criminals complying with not being criminals during these tough times? I dunno, man.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Well fewer people going to bars, driving on roads, going to gun shows, attending redneck weddings, and going to Trump rallies, means there are fewer opportunities to commit crimes.


...

Let me introduce you to Ohio. This is the location where people burn down barns because there's nothing to do.

Now apply this to the nation as a whole. Where people have nothing to do...
 
yms [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LaChanz: chucknasty: police are so funny, especially when they are shooting unarmed black people in the back, or women trying to prevent a rape. you are farking hilarious.

Yeah, they should all stop doing that.


Yeah, until after coronavirus.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not the first time the police have done something like this. I've seen them do something like this during major weather events like hurricanes and blizzards.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So all they had to do was ask nicely??
 
Nullav
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well why didn't you guys say so sooner?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fredbox: But let's be real, this is about the worst time you could possibly go to jail. You think they're going to use a ventilator on a prisoner?


They have pregnant women giving birth alone, on the floor. You think they are going to respond to a "I can't breath"?
I think we have very clear past cases of their response to that specific statement.
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phenn: "Yo bad selves"

Oh, blow me.


i think that line was their version of an /s
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
1. The vast majority of criminals are not on FB
2. It wasn't funny

I enjoy cop humor when it's witty or amusing. That wasn't either. If I lived in the area, I would go on an epic crime spree right about now. Carjackings, bank robbery, jaywalking, the whole nine yards. Just to fark with them.
 
orbister
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have they asked Pearly Gates and Nervous O'Toole for help?
 
