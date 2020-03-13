 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Egg McMuffin Rat picks the wrong week to try to become a viral sensation, should have tried sniffing glue   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope whoever greenlight this pauses a moment and rethinks their life choices.
 
mariner314
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He deserves it!
 
EL EM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's using the rat stairs- how considerate.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The following media includes potentially sensitive content.

Uh... what? Did they not get the rat's signed consent before posting?
 
phishrace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who rat was bringing it to:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

devine: I hope whoever greenlight this pauses a moment and rethinks their life choices.


farking auto correct. I still stand by greenlighting a twitter thread is a shiatty thing to do.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cheeseburger! Cheeseburger! Cheeseburger! Cheeseburger!  Cheeseburger! Cheeseburger! ...
Egga Muffin?
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

devine: devine: I hope whoever greenlight this pauses a moment and rethinks their life choices.

farking auto correct. I still stand by greenlighting a twitter thread is a shiatty thing to do.


Wait. You don't actually think people read the articles linked here, do you?

This is Fark. We don't read no stinking articles.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

macdaddy357: Egga Muffin?


Egg McMuffmin.

Egg Mcmuffin
Youtube kWODoXBRyHg
 
rudemix
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
 Not the hero we deserve...
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phishrace: devine: devine: I hope whoever greenlight this pauses a moment and rethinks their life choices.

farking auto correct. I still stand by greenlighting a twitter thread is a shiatty thing to do.

Wait. You don't actually think people read the articles linked here, do you?

This is Fark. We don't read no stinking articles.


I'm against anything that gives twitter traffic. Same for facebook. fark those guys and those that support them.
 
70Ford [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

devine: phishrace: devine: devine: I hope whoever greenlight this pauses a moment and rethinks their life choices.

farking auto correct. I still stand by greenlighting a twitter thread is a shiatty thing to do.

Wait. You don't actually think people read the articles linked here, do you?

This is Fark. We don't read no stinking articles.

I'm against anything that gives twitter traffic. Same for facebook. fark those guys and those that support them.


The President of the United States uses it to address the world.
It's pretty important.
 
