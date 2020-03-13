 Skip to content
(Beebies)   Italy: Quarantine everyone. South Korea: Test everyone. China: Burn the bodies. US: Give money to bankers. UK: Make sure everyone gets sick as quickly as possible   (eand.co) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You forgot best Korea

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Philippines (I went through Manila airport 2018 - just transiting - and they were monitoring every arrival's temperature)

https://imgur.com/gallery/atHRMZA
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is a lot of article based solely on what one journalist claims the government is planning to do. And contrary to things the government is actually doing, like banning large public events etc.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We had a thread four days ago when someone claimed this was what Boris was planning. That thread got a lot of the usual comments, until I posted the actual, full, video that showed that Boris was responding to a suggestion put to him by the interviewer but then went on to say "I think it would be better to take all the measures we can now to reduce the peak"
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: You forgot best Korea

[Fark user image image 850x939]


The A.A. gun is getting a work out.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just been announced that all new arrivals to New Zealand must self isolate for 14 days.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GET CORONAVIRUS DONE!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we'll see how it works out for them. A bit risky.

This is all independent of the fact that article was written by a complete idiot.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brexit our of life?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we burn the bankers and give money to everyone?
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the rich don't lose money and stocks go green the coronavirus can be contained.  What the peasants want sick leave? Panic my fellow rich folk! Panic!
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: We had a thread four days ago when someone claimed this was what Boris was planning. That thread got a lot of the usual comments, until I posted the actual, full, video that showed that Boris was responding to a suggestion put to him by the interviewer but then went on to say "I think it would be better to take all the measures we can now to reduce the peak"


The article opens by claiming "America's not responding because it's a broken society with no public goods: it can't." What does that even mean? And does cancelling every event and closing every venue that attracts large crowds count as no response? Shutting down Broadway and all the Disney parks just before spring break was just something that would have happened anyway?

TFA reads like it was based solely on a Twitter comment made by a shut-in who doesn't read any news and just declares what they think is happening based on their own version of the Bible Code.
 
Psychonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Brexit our of life?


COVexit.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada : nobody gets tested or quarantined a the border or at the airport. Flights still come in from China, Italy and Iran.

Trudeau is as dumb as Trump if not more.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: That is a lot of article based solely on what one journalist claims the government is planning to do. And contrary to things the government is actually doing, like banning large public events etc.


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020​/mar/13/uk-to-ban-mass-gatherings-in-c​oronavirus-u-turn?
The government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, defended the approach on Friday, saying it was aimed at creating a "herd immunity" against Covid-19. That means allowing 60% of the population to catch the virus, but not so quickly as to overwhelm the NHS.

Trying to control the virus. Sure bro. I mean, this could work, if everything goes perfectly for months. You think the idiot Bojo is able to pull that off? Not a chance in hell.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Good Korea didn't test everyone, submoron

They tested about a quarter of a million people out of about 50 million.

Better than the US?  Yep.  But not everyone.  Let's stick to facts during this crisis
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well given best Korea citizens aren't allowed to travel, and barely anyone visits, they might do well in this Democratic hoax.
 
The Brains
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The Socialist" (NEEDS WORK)
The Socialist, he came to me
With a rag around his face
I was sure I would get robbed
And knocked into outer space
But the Socialist he says to me
"Brother if you would,
Hold the level for I'm too sure
This ceiling is no good"
He talked of how he could not find
A decent bit of help
And instead of an ill paying job
Had a flag out for himself
And he talked about the "commie" flag
He had wrapped around his face
Suburbanites had bought all good masks
All about the place
He said "Men with contact lenses
Shouldn't sand gypsum"
But I saw his tears and he
Held them all to him.
2.
And his wife she worked in a hospital
As corona virus fears
Will still keep it full
And they had not between more than three thousand bucks
And they still felt themselves all filled full with luck
For Americans broad and near
Had nary half of that
And many more could ill afford
Spares for the old stray cat
And the Socialist he said to me,
"When will it be YOUR turn?"
And then I had reckoned I had a lot more to learn.
 
The Brains
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 461x339]
[Fark user image 464x347]


Hmm, as tempting as that sounds...Not sure someone infected with coronavirus should be put in a jail.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
India :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Very clever, Subby.

Now, let's rank the countries by the leadership shown:

a) China - authoritirian efficiency, quick, ruthless
b) South Korea - democratic intelligence, smart, administrative
c) Italy - defensive, xenophobic instincts, possibly counterproductive, costly
d) USA - doing the wrong thing over and over again and expecting different results this time, the very definition of insanity
e) UK - going with the flow so you don't have to paddle against it, defaulting to a school boy state of masochism

Prove me wrong.

Thank God for President Pelosi, or all would be lost. That's what I admire about Americans: they really do the right thing, after Trump exhausts everybody's patience and all the wrong alternatives.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 461x339]
[Fark user image 464x347]


Banned from JetBlue.

...darn?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mjjt: Philippines (I went through Manila airport 2018 - just transiting - and they were monitoring every arrival's temperature)

https://imgur.com/gallery/atHRMZA


What good is that?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Can we burn the bankers and give money to everyone?


Bankers are not immune.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Resilience. Independent thought and activity. It is the one saving grace of Americanism. Well, two saving graces. With good will, Oh Hell, fark the Spanish Inquisition.

I think she's going to make it after all. -- Mary Tyler Moore theme song
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Very clever, Subby.

Now, let's rank the countries by the leadership shown:

a) China - authoritirian efficiency, quick, ruthless
b) South Korea - democratic intelligence, smart, administrative
c) Italy - defensive, xenophobic instincts, possibly counterproductive, costly
d) USA - doing the wrong thing over and over again and expecting different results this time, the very definition of insanity
e) UK - going with the flow so you don't have to paddle against it, defaulting to a school boy state of masochism

Prove me wrong.

Thank God for President Pelosi, or all would be lost. That's what I admire about Americans: they really do the right thing, after Trump exhausts everybody's patience and all the wrong alternatives.


Also South Korea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: i ignore u: Can we burn the bankers and give money to everyone?

Bankers are not immune.


L'argent n'a pas d'idées. Jean-Paul Sartre. (Money has not ideas.)

I read that on the inside label of a t-shirt I have.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: brantgoose: Very clever, Subby.

Now, let's rank the countries by the leadership shown:

a) China - authoritirian efficiency, quick, ruthless
b) South Korea - democratic intelligence, smart, administrative
c) Italy - defensive, xenophobic instincts, possibly counterproductive, costly
d) USA - doing the wrong thing over and over again and expecting different results this time, the very definition of insanity
e) UK - going with the flow so you don't have to paddle against it, defaulting to a school boy state of masochism

Prove me wrong.

Thank God for President Pelosi, or all would be lost. That's what I admire about Americans: they really do the right thing, after Trump exhausts everybody's patience and all the wrong alternatives.

Also South Korea.

[Fark user image 425x418]


OK. You got me. Some of their politicians are Lil Trumps. But hey, how about Lil Kim? His shiney red nuclear button is tiny!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Judging from the way China and South Korea are dropping down the list of coronovirus cases, I'd say that Xi is going to make it after all!


Hee, hee, hee. I thought of that pun just now!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Baton has passed from East Asia to the Great Powers of Europe and America. Lots of luck to us!

Run, Forrest, run!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
President Gump may have been a bad idea. What are you going to do about it?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: India : [Fark user image 419x481]


I promised to sacrifice a bit of chicken to Asclepius if my family and I get through this alive and well. I'm also helping him along by being my usual antisocial self and washing my hands thoroughly after using the toilet. Which I was already doing regardless because not to do so is disgusting.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...And yet the UK is excluded from the US European travel ban because reasons.

/Maybe other European countries should slap trump's name on a pub or something so they'll also get a waiver
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Iran. I ran so very far. But to no avail, apparently.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ASAB? All Sides Are Bad?

Contagion is a word used to give emphasis to both the pathogen's characteristics and as equally to the conditions and circumstances of its hosts' behaviors to aid or diminish a pathogen's advance.

I too often read opinion skewed in one of two ways: Assuming similarity where there are differences OR its reverse. Community spread in China was made worse by tower apartment complexes connected by trains and buses versus the US' single residency structures and personal vehicles OR assumptions about human behavior in a crisis that are more similar than different.

The condition of housing and transportation works to the US' advantage, but a month was wasted dismissing China's nationwide work stoppage as over-reaction or something only Communists can do.

China's quarantines are not monolithic, but rank enterprise and activity by risk. Their implementation is comprehensive and measured (given degree) over time. For example, the initial work stoppage excepted all enterprise dealing with food no matter the size-- small business owners or corporate-- to prevent panic hoarding. Two weeks later, the first exception I saw  unrelated to food were hair salons. Next was hardware stores...on and on...until a franchise shopping mall that emphasizes fashion is open-- with reduced evening hours of operation.

Quarantines were, nor are still, a binary-all-clear implementation of social distancing. There are no bars or restaurants open throughout the country because it is unnecessary congregation.

China demonstrated an enforced quarantine of its "hot region", Hubei province, and advisory quarantine for the whole nation contained, for now, this pathogen.

Latency, persistence, variables of transmissibility (suspension in air, fomites), and, gratefully, no known mutations to have made children as vulnerable, are all factors for which China's quarantines (still in effect) apply graded, incremental measures that avoided panic and hoarding.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Three ideas to fight the virus:

humidifiers. Viruses don't like warmth and damp like bacteria do. The viruses will drop with the tiny mist of droplets to the ground, harmlessly, where you can attack them with cleansers that don't work on you and your household members.

drinking lots of hot beverages like tea and coffee. Same deal:  humidify your nasal passages and lungs.

And finally, spray when you flush the toilet. It doesn't have to be disinfectant. Deodorizers smell much nicer and they have larger drops you can actually smell. If you can't afford fancy scents, even water in a bottle will take the virus out of the air and help keep the dog and cat clean.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: The article opens by claiming "America's not responding because it's a broken society with no public goods: it can't." What does that even mean?


It means that unlike the rest of the western world, the US doesn't have a universally accessible and affordable healthcare system. As a direct result of that, a not insignificant portion of the populace will stay below the radar when they get sick, making it near impossible to effectively fight a disease and quarantine those affected.

/Plus if you just refuse to do large scale testing of people, you can keep the official numbers of infected people nice and low so you get to feel better about yourself.
//We're #1!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As far as I know, dogs and cats don't catch the human virus.
 
Burchill
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Best chance for us is to ignore what Johnson says and start cancelling events (the football leagues have made a start with the 2-week postponement of all games, I expect that to be extended). I know gigs are being postponed  by the hour until later in the year.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
OOPs...amendation...

There are no bars or restaurants open throughout the country because it is unnecessary congregation.

Take out only, but not for bars :( Sorry Farkers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

buravirgil: ASAB? All Sides Are Bad?

Contagion is a word used to give emphasis to both the pathogen's characteristics and as equally to the conditions and circumstances of its hosts' behaviors to aid or diminish a pathogen's advance.

I too often read opinion skewed in one of two ways: Assuming similarity where there are differences OR its reverse. Community spread in China was made worse by tower apartment complexes connected by trains and buses versus the US' single residency structures and personal vehicles OR assumptions about human behavior in a crisis that are more similar than different.

The condition of housing and transportation works to the US' advantage, but a month was wasted dismissing China's nationwide work stoppage as over-reaction or something only Communists can do.

China's quarantines are not monolithic, but rank enterprise and activity by risk. Their implementation is comprehensive and measured (given degree) over time. For example, the initial work stoppage excepted all enterprise dealing with food no matter the size-- small business owners or corporate-- to prevent panic hoarding. Two weeks later, the first exception I saw  unrelated to food were hair salons. Next was hardware stores...on and on...until a franchise shopping mall that emphasizes fashion is open-- with reduced evening hours of operation.

Quarantines were, nor are still, a binary-all-clear implementation of social distancing. There are no bars or restaurants open throughout the country because it is unnecessary congregation.

China demonstrated an enforced quarantine of its "hot region", Hubei province, and advisory quarantine for the whole nation contained, for now, this pathogen.

Latency, persistence, variables of transmissibility (suspension in air, fomites), and, gratefully, no known mutations to have made children as vulnerable, are all factors for which China's quarantines (still in effect) apply graded, incremental measures that avoided panic and hoarding.


This post is so smart, I am almost tempted to read it. I am the last person who can say tl;dr, so I am making myself a liar by reading it backwards.
 
Burchill
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Three ideas to fight the virus:

humidifiers. Viruses don't like warmth and damp like bacteria do. The viruses will drop with the tiny mist of droplets to the ground, harmlessly, where you can attack them with cleansers that don't work on you and your household members.

drinking lots of hot beverages like tea and coffee. Same deal:  humidify your nasal passages and lungs.

And finally, spray when you flush the toilet. It doesn't have to be disinfectant. Deodorizers smell much nicer and they have larger drops you can actually smell. If you can't afford fancy scents, even water in a bottle will take the virus out of the air and help keep the dog and cat clean.


I see we have an amateur medic to keep us all safe..
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brantgoose: As far as I know, dogs and cats don't catch the human virus.


At least one dog has tested positive for the virus, and the WHO removed the statement of cats & dogs not catching it from their FAQ.

https://qz.com/1818227/the-who-says-t​h​at-dogs-cats-and-other-pets-can-get-co​ronavirus/
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
... apply graded, incremental measures that avoided panic and hoarding.

I think we are going to need a bigger boat, er, I mean a smarter President of better character and with a finer personality.

If Americans have a fault ..., well, two faults ... well, just to Hell with the Spanish Inquisition, you need to avoid panicky fools and hoarding scoundrels.

This Pelosi broad ... she's got class. Forget about the Election. Impeach the Order of Succession, skipping Pelosi. Hold the Election late if you have to.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Excelsior: brantgoose: As far as I know, dogs and cats don't catch the human virus.

At least one dog has tested positive for the virus, and the WHO removed the statement of cats & dogs not catching it from their FAQ.

https://qz.com/1818227/the-who-says-th​at-dogs-cats-and-other-pets-can-get-co​ronavirus/


Yeah, I saw that. But one dog does not an August make.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Burchill: brantgoose: Three ideas to fight the virus:

humidifiers. Viruses don't like warmth and damp like bacteria do. The viruses will drop with the tiny mist of droplets to the ground, harmlessly, where you can attack them with cleansers that don't work on you and your household members.

drinking lots of hot beverages like tea and coffee. Same deal:  humidify your nasal passages and lungs.

And finally, spray when you flush the toilet. It doesn't have to be disinfectant. Deodorizers smell much nicer and they have larger drops you can actually smell. If you can't afford fancy scents, even water in a bottle will take the virus out of the air and help keep the dog and cat clean.

I see we have an amateur medic to keep us all safe..


Hey, I make no promises and take no fees. But it seems smart to apply common sense before you do the expensive and hard stuff.  Keep hydrated, and make sure your Spring is a warm and wet one. Spring may save us when wisdom and money fail. It's always been too late for the old people but this year we are in luck and it is extraordinarily early!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Can we burn the bankers and give money to everyone?


That sounds suspiciously like the Mad Money Man, Cramer, and a lot of the old school throw money at the problem Republicans. If you must throw money, throw it to the poor. They'll spend it instead of hoarding it and you will get it all back in sales taxes, with a bit of excise taxes and some interest. The multiplier effect:  it works, biatch!
 
