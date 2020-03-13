 Skip to content
(The Cut)   New Yorkers look at the high side of life in this coronavirus pandemic shutdown: NYC marijuana delivery services are booming because of the virus   (thecut.com) divider line
14
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What kills me most about burning a joint for so many years on every early morning walk to work in NYC  while working as a mad adman for so many years working in NYC is that now in my retirement job on the water I can't touch it. Coasties who test me regularly make sure of that. DAMN would I like to BURN one
/What a waste of my creativity
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would love to have a delivery service where I live.

Hard enough to find any when you're as introverted as I am.
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hm, wonder whether they'll do a High Maintenance episode about this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah but FOMO is totes gonna pee on your carpet.

/worth it
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

duppy: Hm, wonder whether they'll do a High Maintenance episode about this.


Gonna take awhile, they're shutting down filming almost everything.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Because inhaling burnt, organic compounds is a good idea when hoping to avoid a respiratory illness.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Because inhaling burnt, organic compounds is a good idea when hoping to avoid a respiratory illness.


boy i could just pull this truck over and make you walk home you little smartass. live till ya die boy.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm fortunate enough (or is it smart enough) to live in a state where I can legally grow it in my backyard. I have enough in my garage reefer-igerator to make it through armageddon and have enough to share with others.

YMMV

Freshly cut and hung for curing. The entire house always smells so damn awesome in October.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: I'm fortunate enough (or is it smart enough) to live in a state where I can legally grow it in my backyard. I have enough in my garage reefer-igerator to make it through armageddon and have enough to share with others.

YMMV

Freshly cut and hung for curing. The entire house always smells so damn awesome in October.
[Fark user image 850x637]


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size



"Where's the buds?"

/s
 
crinz83
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"At the end of the day, I think everyone is more paranoid," Sokol says.

that's because they've been smoking weed all day
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Because inhaling burnt, organic compounds is a good idea when hoping to avoid a respiratory illness.


I would think incinerating the shiat would destroy any virus that may be lingering on it. Why does it concern you so anyway? Perhaps you should try it. You may like it. In any case, I suggest you lighten up... Francis.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Drones and robots to deliver weed to the elderly.

Next Big Thing or Just A Farking Big Deal?

And will the robots rise up and kill the elderly or is that just comedy?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

