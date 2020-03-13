 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Herd immunity is failing
35
Walker [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
First the monkeys, now the deer.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
鹿せんべい一枚でもいただきませんか？
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
If humans were to go extinct, this would happen. Nature always wins.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
This, people.

This is why we told you don't feed the animals.

They're going to starve now. They don't know how to find food. Hell, the population was probably unsupportable without humans just handing them food.

But regardless. They're going to die, and it was your "oh must feed the cute animal" that is going to kill them.

Actions have consequences.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Mister Buttons
1 hour ago  

Walker: First the monkeys, now the deer.


If they develop scimitars or get their paws on guns, we're doomed.

Priapetic [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: don't feed the animals.


DON'T FEED THE ANIMALS!

/entirely predictable, totally controllable
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This is why we told you don't feed the animals.

They're going to starve now.


They are pets. People go bananas for cute animals. I would bet real money people will soon rally and start a feeding program for them.
 
gojirast
1 hour ago  

Walker: First the monkeys, now the deer.


Since a post of a monkey riding a deer beat me to the next joke, I'll follow up with

"And the monkeys will be wielding angry marmosets"
 
pup.socket
1 hour ago  

jaytkay: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This is why we told you don't feed the animals.

They're going to starve now.

They are pets. People go bananas for cute animals. I would bet real money people will soon rally and start a feeding program for them.


The pet deer in Nara are not underfed, they receive fodder and care by the city government. Unlike the monekys, these are only revolting for their right to unlimited supply of ridiculously expensive snacks.

And it is the damned snack sellers that should take care of this problem, because they created it in the first place.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Walker: First the monkeys, now the deer.

If they develop scimitars or get their paws on guns, we're doomed.

When the virus hits Russia and the animals get hungry things gonna get real.

Priapetic [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

I'm surprised we haven't seen an uptick on 12 Monkeys graffiti, especially since the Chinese government has identified the US as the source of corona virus.

WhoGAS
1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This, people.

This is why we told you don't feed the animals.

They're going to starve now. They don't know how to find food. Hell, the population was probably unsupportable without humans just handing them food.

But regardless. They're going to die, and it was your "oh must feed the cute animal" that is going to kill them.

Actions have consequences.


People haven't given you enough smarts.

This is a global issue.  You go to tourist areas, feed the wild animals consistently, they forget how to fend for themselves.  Humans can benefit from socialized programs because we're humans...animals...not so much.
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This, people.

This is why we told you don't feed the animals.

They're going to starve now. They don't know how to find food. Hell, the population was probably unsupportable without humans just handing them food.

But regardless. They're going to die, and it was your "oh must feed the cute animal" that is going to kill them.

Actions have consequences.


I'm not disagreeing with you but it's been a thing in Nara for so long that they don't know anything else. The deer learn it from each other at this point. Still, they aren't kidding. Nara's JR station really is a bit of a walk from the park proper. They'll probably send some people out with feed to herd them back towards the park if it becomes too much of a hassle.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

pup.socket: And it is the damned snack sellers that should take care of this problem, because they created it in the first place


Those snack sellers should have a contingency protocol to prevent any disruption.

Just like all the perfectly prepared governments, airlines, stock markets, cruise ship companies...
 
nanim
1 hour ago  
There is a lot of green in that park - hopefully edible & reachable by deer.
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Nar​a​,+J­apan/[nospam-﹫-backwards]4­3*6848028,135.8292786,14470m​/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x600137c578a​70cc1:0x4afed9b0b9492622!8m2!3d34.6851​09!4d135.8048019
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I remember that scene from The Last of Us

Oh shi....sorry. Spoilers
 
Al Roker's Forecast
1 hour ago  
pup.socket
And it is the damned snack sellers that should take care of this problem, because they created it in the first place.

Doe!
 
pup.socket
1 hour ago  

jaytkay: pup.socket: And it is the damned snack sellers that should take care of this problem, because they created it in the first place

Those snack sellers should have a contingency protocol to prevent any disruption.

Just like all the perfectly prepared governments, airlines, stock markets, cruise ship companies...


Actually, this being Japan, and the deer being the symbolic beasts of the city, the selers will probably come up with something or participate in whatever the local govt comes up with.

Hopefully those bloated meatbags will get in shape, too.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

jaytkay: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This is why we told you don't feed the animals.

They're going to starve now.

They are pets. People go bananas for cute animals. I would bet real money people will soon rally and start a feeding program for them.


There's probably already one in place. Nara = Deer

Letting the lucky  temple animal/ tourist attraction die in the streets would be big time bad juju.
 
Koodz
1 hour ago  
Those deer are dicks though.

I remember one summer I watched one roll in the mud to cool off, then casually stroll up to a young lady in a white dress and just straight up use her as a towel.

Yes, she still gave it food.
 
Excelsior
52 minutes ago  
A handful of deer isn't as bad as what Thailand has to deal with: lack of tourists feeding monkeys in the region means that there's now hundreds upon hundreds of them roaming the streets trying to find any food that is not nailed down on their own:


Hungry monkeys brawl over food as coronavirus hits tourism in Thailand
Youtube 22JgHBb-0dg

https://www.theguardian.com/world/202​0​/mar/13/fighting-monkeys-highlight-eff​ect-of-coronavirus-on-thailand-tourism​
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  
Hope they are OK. Spent a lot of time, and Yen, feeding those deer.

I'll never forget watching them wait at a crosswalk until they heard the chirps from the traffic light before crossing.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
43 minutes ago  
Looks like the prequel to this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
37 minutes ago  

Excelsior: A handful of deer isn't as bad as what Thailand has to deal with: lack of tourists feeding monkeys in the region means that there's now hundreds upon hundreds of them roaming the streets trying to find any food that is not nailed down on their own:


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020​/mar/13/fighting-monkeys-highlight-eff​ect-of-coronavirus-on-thailand-tourism​

kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  
Oh this is about deer? I thought it was about anti-vaxxers and I would bash them. I will bash them anyway.
 
fdlgrl
34 minutes ago  
Wow! The video of the one deer chasing that kid? That had to be a little scary!
 
Trocadero
33 minutes ago  

Excelsior: A handful of deer isn't as bad as what Thailand has to deal with: lack of tourists feeding monkeys in the region means that there's now hundreds upon hundreds of them roaming the streets trying to find any food that is not nailed down on their own:


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020​/mar/13/fighting-monkeys-highlight-eff​ect-of-coronavirus-on-thailand-tourism​


Dryad
29 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Ivo Shandor: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 409x600]

I'm surprised we haven't seen an uptick on 12 Monkeys graffiti, especially since the Chinese government has identified the US as the source of corona virus.

Why the shade on that idea? I think it would be rather fun to have it start appearing around various cities.
 
bigbadideasinaction
26 minutes ago  

fdlgrl: Wow! The video of the one deer chasing that kid? That had to be a little scary!


I mean they do that anyway.

Your safest bet is to interact with that ones with big antlers. The ones with no antlers means they had to be trimmed because they were assholes.

/actually got applause from other tourists when I got the deer to bow for a cookie. The smart ones have learned that trick.
 
AlgaeRancher
20 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: If humans were to go extinct, this would happen. Nature always wins.


Mother Nature is a tough old biatch

/it's amazing how often people forget that.
 
daffy
19 minutes ago  
Those poor deers. Why do they allow people to feed them? It only makes them dependent on us. It also makes the population explode. That's why it is illegal to feed the wildlife in national parks. They should send people out there to feed them. With no tourists, they would be pretty safe.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
18 minutes ago  
That's a tough thing to immunize yourself against.  I've made several furious attempts just this evening but to no avail.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
11 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: That's a tough thing to immunize yourself against.  I've made several furious attempts just this evening but to no avail.

Thanks, I see my bunk calling...
 
Snaptastic
6 minutes ago  
Those Nara deer are assholes. One of my friends has a photo of me punching one because it got too aggressive when I was handing out crackers and started biting me.

Seriously tho, it us not funny to see one attack a little kid.
 
