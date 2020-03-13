 Skip to content
This is the worst billboard for drug overdose subby has ever seen
534 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2020 at 6:26 PM



Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There must have been a bunch of people involved in putting this billboard out. Clearly, they were all on drugs. But, if they were all on drugs together, then I guess it was all okay?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Users gonna use, no matter what, so ignoring the issue won't make ODs go away.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's irresponsible.  Don't these heroin addicts know about COVID-19?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Users gonna use, no matter what, so ignoring the issue won't make ODs go away.


And plastering something on a billboard will certainly change their behavior
 
Alebak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They have something like this over in Sweden I think? It's reduced deaths, so the people who don't like it can sit and spin.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
fark off subby.

The message is about harm reduction, not any actual encouragement to use.

Nobody takes up heroin because of a billboard, needle programs, etc. But many users can and will adjust their behaviors to cost them and society less.
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Disagree with TFH.  Billboard acknowledges that people are gonna use regardless, and gains some credibility with the target audience that way.

Subby's reaction is the same as that of people horrified by ads telling teens to use condoms.
 
Armored Vomit Doll
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It looks like pretty solid advice to me, not sure what more subby would want from a billboard trying to prevent ODs.

"Don't inject that heroin that you're on your way to get, or is in your pocket right now!

JESUS SAVES!"

/?
//Because that shiat is less than useful
///Three for free, cuz then you're hooked
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
San Francisco supervisors now think abstinence-only education and advocacy are the right choice?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's all very good advice and it's great that they are promoting free Narcan
 
Chuck87
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby is right.  Imagine teens and kids who don't use drugs and see that message of "Do it with friends" and what they might think.
 
