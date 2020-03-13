 Skip to content
(Providence Journal)   First confirmed patient in coronavirus talks about surviving Rhode Island. "At one point, he was aware that a priest in protective gear was about to administer last rites"   (providencejournal.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't survive pay sites. You'd think they'd drop the f*cking wall during a National Emergency.

Whatever. ProJo sucks anyway.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you touch the strippers.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doctors at both places decided his symptoms did not qualify him for the coronavirus test

Better than not being sponge worthy, I guess.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Doctors at both places decided his symptoms did not qualify him for the coronavirus test

Better than not being sponge worthy, I guess.


4th Horseman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, Rhode Island's TSA is weird.
 
