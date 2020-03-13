 Skip to content
(WAND 17 Central Illinois)   Mayor's executive order in Champaign,IL could include banning sale of firearms, ammunition and alcohol. Yeah never let a crisis go to waste,even if your order is unconstitutional   (wandtv.com) divider line
    Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen  
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So I can't buy Champagne in Champaign?

Obviously some of those are just stupid.

I can understand the intention of the gasoline part. It's to prevent hoarding. Unfortunately it also bans the sale of things like lighter fluid and motor oil.

What if you run out of gas on the side of the road?

And if anyone was really desperate to hoard gas they could just siphon out their tank and go fill it again.
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How is any of that unconstitutional?
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's paranoid bullshiat being spreading on social media.
 
robodog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vpb: How is any of that unconstitutional?


It's not, the Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly that government can curtail rights for a limited time with good justification.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vpb: How is any of that unconstitutional?


Second Amendment.  No exception for "emergencies".
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm worried about close family members dying, and I'm supposed to worry about some asshole's guns? fark that.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is playing Stairway to Heaven in Guitar World still ok?
 
invictus2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Is playing Stairway to Heaven in Guitar World still ok?


no denied
 
ISO15693
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm thinking if we jut  -talked- to the virus, and explained our values to it, and our constitution, and why taking these necessary steps to confront it might infringe on our rights as citizens... then it might understand our dilemma, and back off, sparing us.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: vpb: How is any of that unconstitutional?

Second Amendment.  No exception for "emergencies".


Heh.  Imagine for a minute if the government took HIV as seriously as it is COVID19.  Or is that too gay and too black for you?
 
lennavan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dittybopper: vpb: How is any of that unconstitutional?

Second Amendment.  No exception for "emergencies".


Kinda weird that now is when you biatch.  Where in the FIRST amendment is the exception for emergencies?  Can you link me to when you biatched when they were banning assemblies larger than 500/1000 people?
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: dittybopper: vpb: How is any of that unconstitutional?

Second Amendment.  No exception for "emergencies".

Heh.  Imagine for a minute if the government took HIV as seriously as it is COVID19.  Or is that too gay and too black for you?


I'm pretty sure you can be gay, have AIDS, buy ammunition and go get drunk if you want to. I don't think it matters if you're black either.8
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But I need mah gunz to shoot the looties comin' after the shopping cart full of toilet paper I pushed home this morning!!
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: Baloo Uriza: dittybopper: vpb: How is any of that unconstitutional?

Second Amendment.  No exception for "emergencies".

Heh.  Imagine for a minute if the government took HIV as seriously as it is COVID19.  Or is that too gay and too black for you?

I'm pretty sure you can be gay, have AIDS, buy ammunition and go get drunk if you want to. I don't think it matters if you're black either.8




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To be fair, the 2A says you have the right to bear arms, not ammunition. It also says nothing about the sale of said arms and ammo. Same with alcohol. Nobody says boo in those still extant dry counties about it being unconstitutional. Or hell, Bergen County's blue laws. Good luck trying to go to the mall in Paramus on a Sunday.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Is playing Stairway to Heaven in Guitar World still ok?


s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
HighwayBill
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: To be fair, the 2A says you have the right to bear arms, not ammunition. It also says nothing about the sale of said arms and ammo. Same with alcohol. Nobody says boo in those still extant dry counties about it being unconstitutional. Or hell, Bergen County's blue laws. Good luck trying to go to the mall in Paramus on a Sunday.


I was just trying to articulate this.  And the amendment doesn't specify what type of arms; arms doesn't automatically mean firearms.  Never mind the well regulated militia part.
 
tasteme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Prohibit or restrict ingress and egress to and from the City
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vpb: How is any of that unconstitutional?



Emergency powers aren't an "I can do what I want" note. SCOTUS has ruled on that in the past.
Generally speaking it doesn't exempt the executive branch from the checks and balance of the judicial or legislative. It frees up money and gives the office more immediate authority, but their actions are still subject to review and can be overturned.
This idiot just wrote in that they can do whatever. If they tried any of these actions it would probably stand poorly under legal scrutiny.

/the point of the second amendment is to insure the public is armed and capable of defending itself.
/trying to block the movement of arms to them or other states in a crisis seems like a massive contradiction.
/I dare to call it infringement.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Day They Invented Champaign Mayors

Setting:  Her Honor, The Mayor's Home

*Front door opens.  Mayor enters, takes off her trench coat, camo, and a bulletproof vest.  Slips into her slippers and smoking jacket and begins futzing with her pipe and pipe cleaner, preparing to smoke.*

Mayor: Gee whiz, honey what a day at the office!   People pooh-poohed my little suggestions, why in times like these the last thing people need to be running around in the streets with are gasoline and booze.  Said I was mad with power.  They called me DRACONIAN for chrissake.  DRACONIAN!  I need a drink!

*Emotionally exhausted, the Mayor plops down heavily into her favorite overstuffed Barcolounger*

Mr. Mayor: *begins prepping a yet-to-be-determined drink wheeling out a well-stocked bar cart and ice bucket*  Draconian?  Oh honey, there isn't a fang in your sweet little yet powerful and omnipotent body.  So I guess you will be having your usual, the anything BUT a Molotov Cocktail?

*Mr. Mayor pauses to mug towards the audience for a laugh for an awkwardly long time.  It turns out awkwardly long is also long enough for the audience to realize that they shouldn't even be assembled there in the first place during a pandemic*

*Cue slide whistle, audience boos, and a cascade of rotting fruit and vegetables.  The riot quickly spills into the streets closing the curtain on this abbreviated masterpiece but opening the door for a potential sequel.*

FINIS
 
eckspat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This sounds familiar to me. In the 80s/90s, the mayor of Champaign also just happened to be the liquor commissioner. Since it's a big college town (UIUC), bars and alcohol are a pretty big deal.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And this is why you don't live downstate.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: FarkBucket18: To be fair, the 2A says you have the right to bear arms, not ammunition. It also says nothing about the sale of said arms and ammo. Same with alcohol. Nobody says boo in those still extant dry counties about it being unconstitutional. Or hell, Bergen County's blue laws. Good luck trying to go to the mall in Paramus on a Sunday.

I was just trying to articulate this.  And the amendment doesn't specify what type of arms; arms doesn't automatically mean firearms.  Never mind the well regulated militia part.


arms included battleships back then... with cannons... capable of leveling cities... called privateers...
 
Dimensio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We are facing a serious pandemic and one of the most pressing concerns of the right wing is "is our government's response to this matter going to infringe upon civil rights"? Is this how deranged Republicans have become?
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I work in Champaign.

FML.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dimensio: We are facing a serious pandemic and one of the most pressing concerns of the right wing is "is our government's response to this matter going to infringe upon civil rights"? Is this how deranged Republicans have become?


But muh guns.


Anyway, it's Champaige- Champe- central Illinois where you can get a burrito as big as your head.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eckspat: Since it's a big college town (UIUC), bars and alcohol are a pretty big deal.


Coughing up blood and infecting everyone you know is also a pretty big deal.  Maybe the mayor can't shut down bars, but going to an alcohol-free bar is like going to a sexless orgy, just vertical.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: a burrito as big as your head


Such fond memories
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dittybopper: vpb: How is any of that unconstitutional?

Second Amendment.  No exception for "emergencies".


I wish you Hundred Percent Red Blood Americans were as amped about the rest of the Constitution as you are about your GUNZ!
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dimensio: We are facing a serious pandemic and one of the most pressing concerns of the right wing is "is our government's response to this matter going to infringe upon civil rights"? Is this how deranged Republicans have become?


And yet, if I want a MiG-29, I have to demilitarize it and remove all the fun stuff including the hardpoints and cannons. 

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!*

* Except when most citizens agree it would be silly to permit it
 
gojirast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: To be fair, the 2A says you have the right to bear arms, not ammunition. It also says nothing about the sale of said arms and ammo. Same with alcohol. Nobody says boo in those still extant dry counties about it being unconstitutional. Or hell, Bergen County's blue laws. Good luck trying to go to the mall in Paramus on a Sunday.


There are reasons I neither live in, nor plan to ever visit any of those places. The kind of mentality that allows "dry counties" and "blue laws" just isn't worth my effort to tolerate.
 
HighwayBill
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

geggam: HighwayBill: FarkBucket18: To be fair, the 2A says you have the right to bear arms, not ammunition. It also says nothing about the sale of said arms and ammo. Same with alcohol. Nobody says boo in those still extant dry counties about it being unconstitutional. Or hell, Bergen County's blue laws. Good luck trying to go to the mall in Paramus on a Sunday.

I was just trying to articulate this.  And the amendment doesn't specify what type of arms; arms doesn't automatically mean firearms.  Never mind the well regulated militia part.

arms included battleships back then... with cannons... capable of leveling cities... called privateers...


Cool, where can I buy one?
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dimensio: We are facing a serious pandemic and one of the most pressing concerns of the right wing is "is our government's response to this matter going to infringe upon civil rights"? Is this how deranged Republicans have become?


I'm definitely neither right wing nor republican, and I have a HUGE problem with anyone using emergency powers to infringe on rights that have absolutely nothing to do with addressing the problem, and everything to do with ABUSE OF POWER.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dittybopper: Second Amendment. No exception for "emergencies".


They're not seizing firearms, they're banning their sale. The sale of firearms has long been regulated - you can't sell guns legally without a federal license. If that's constitutional, so is a temporary emergency ban on their sale.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gojirast: FarkBucket18: To be fair, the 2A says you have the right to bear arms, not ammunition. It also says nothing about the sale of said arms and ammo. Same with alcohol. Nobody says boo in those still extant dry counties about it being unconstitutional. Or hell, Bergen County's blue laws. Good luck trying to go to the mall in Paramus on a Sunday.

There are reasons I neither live in, nor plan to ever visit any of those places. The kind of mentality that allows "dry counties" and "blue laws" just isn't worth my effort to tolerate.


The majority of the US states (33) allow localities to prohibit the sale (and in some cases, consumption and possession) of liquor. One of those fun quirks about the US. Alcohol is a regulated commodity - thus the A in ATF.
 
gojirast
‘’ less than a minute ago  

way south: Emergency powers aren't an "I can do what I want" note.


I certainly hope Donnie agrees with you. I don't trust him to.
 
