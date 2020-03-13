 Skip to content
Twenty things to do at home during quarantine instead of banging your head against the wall or bugging your partner for sex
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, could I just inhale pure Corona virus instead?
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3. Invent a Cocktail

I appreciate how they worked "drink heavily" into the list, but kept is tasteful.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: 3. Invent a Cocktail

I appreciate how they worked "drink heavily" into the list, but kept is tasteful.


I already invented a cocktail. I call it "Straight Vodka". I'm thinking of patenting it.
 
fang06554
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Depending on how you are doing out sunny, those can both be the same thing.
 
fang06554
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Err doing it subby
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm thinking of playing Warcraft again. Please talk me out of it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Learn the Ukelele

Start by learning how to farking spell ukulele.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm at a loss as to why people need instructions on how to entertain themselves. Shiat, I've always got more to do than I have time to do it all in.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nidiot: I'm at a loss as to why people need instructions on how to entertain themselves. Shiat, I've always got more to do than I have time to do it all in.


It's not that those types of people are bored it's that they're boring.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm thinking of playing Warcraft again. Please talk me out of it.


I just remember that people can now play goblins/gnomes, that successfully puts me right off.
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: 3. Invent a Cocktail

I appreciate how they worked "drink heavily" into the list, but kept is tasteful.


I didn't invent a cocktail but I have been working on refining one:
4 Luxardo cherries in syrup
2 dashes Fee Brothers orange bitters
4 dashes Angostura bitters
1.5 oz Dolin red vermouth
2.5 oz Four Roses small batch
 
Les_Cannon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Crap list. You'll become a porn connoisseur with an advanced drinking habit.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: Sid_6.7: 3. Invent a Cocktail

I appreciate how they worked "drink heavily" into the list, but kept is tasteful.

I already invented a cocktail. I call it "Straight Vodka". I'm thinking of patenting it.


I invented a cocktail after misunderstanding a Farker's handle.

It's diet coke and vodka. I call it a "dieting white woman"
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm thinking of playing Warcraft again. Please talk me out of it.


Have you tried pot? Maybe it's time?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The CEO told us today to work from home for the next 2 weeks. I'm going to be wanking on the clock!  This is a dream come true.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The CEO told us today to work from home for the next 2 weeks. I'm going to be wanking on the clock!  This is a dream come true.


That's what office bathrooms are for
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm thinking of playing Warcraft again. Please talk me out of it.


Oh, or watch the Expanse (again)
 
Les_Cannon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The CEO told us today to work from home for the next 2 weeks. I'm going to be wanking on the clock!  This is a dream come true.


If you're wanking on the clock, will you still be able to tell the time?

Perhaps this is what all the bog roll stockpiling was for? A 2 week wankfest.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am assuming "murder your family"  is on the list somewhere?
 
King Something
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: Sid_6.7: 3. Invent a Cocktail

I appreciate how they worked "drink heavily" into the list, but kept is tasteful.

I already invented a cocktail. I call it "Straight Vodka". I'm thinking of patenting it.


Most nightclubs have Gay Vodka, and some also have Bisexual Vodka.

....or so I've heard.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What is wrong with having lots of sex with your partner?  The only problem would be if there were any bugging involved.  Both people in a couple should almost always be ready to go.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Baking a birthday cake for my wife tomorrow - tonight, we play ESO together.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nidiot: foo monkey: I'm thinking of playing Warcraft again. Please talk me out of it.

I just remember that people can now play goblins/gnomes, that successfully puts me right off.


Shut your mouth.  Chromie is my waifu.  Although...I could probably be convinced to stray by a suitably brassy gobbo girl.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The CEO told us today to work from home for the next 2 weeks. I'm going to be wanking on the clock!  This is a dream come true.


I read that as "wanking around the clock", and had a horrible version of "Rock Around The Clock" materialize in my head...
 
Delawhat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm writing a book series I've been planning for about six years, all while I'm looking forward to a trip to Iceland in the fall. If the pandemic eases up by fall, great - I successfully gave myself something to look forward to later in the year. If it's still a problem then...well, a cancelled trip would probably be the least of my concerns by that point.

Also putting together my first podcast...hope to have it online by the spring.
 
Les_Cannon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Rapmaster2000: The CEO told us today to work from home for the next 2 weeks. I'm going to be wanking on the clock!  This is a dream come true.

I read that as "wanking around the clock", and had a horrible version of "Rock Around The Clock" materialize in my head...


Now that would make for an interesting conference call
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What about banging your partner's head against the wall during sex?
 
gojirast
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mugato: Sid_6.7: 3. Invent a Cocktail

I appreciate how they worked "drink heavily" into the list, but kept is tasteful.

I already invented a cocktail. I call it "Straight Vodka". I'm thinking of patenting it.


For our Trumpist farkers, I found a nice orange colored drink they should find soothing. It's called "Prestone and Gin"
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 I have a spare basketball close by. Think I'll try dribbling it with my free hand and see how many times I can do it in a row, then tomorrow see if I can beat my record.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The CEO told us today to work from home for the next 2 weeks. I'm going to be wanking on the clock!  This is a dream come true.


My CEO is refusing to let us work from home because of you.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
21. subby's mom

/c'mon you slackers
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The CEO told us today to work from home for the next 2 weeks. I'm going to be wanking on the clock!  This is a dream come true.


Geez... hope it's quartz, not mechanical.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: I have a spare basketball close by. Think I'll try dribbling it with my free hand and see how many times I can do it in a row, then tomorrow see if I can beat my record.


"I'm in here!"
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Clean your house
Organize your stuff
Get rid of junk
Read a book
Learn a new skill
Paint a room
Do your taxes
interact with your family


OH Fu** it just get drunk as hell

hand sanitizer is mostly alcohol, so is vodka so can I drink until i am sanitized?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Rapmaster2000: The CEO told us today to work from home for the next 2 weeks. I'm going to be wanking on the clock!  This is a dream come true.

My CEO is refusing to let us work from home because of you.


My CEO is banging your partner.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I mentioned to a coworker on Monday that I was wondering if we had a quarantine how many births were going to come out of it.  Kind of like after a blizzard.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna smoke some cigarettes and watch Captain Kangaroo.  Or maybe eat Cheetos and watch porn.
 
mohikum
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In 9 months there is going to be a viral baby boom.  Too many farkers stuck at home all day.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm thinking of playing Warcraft again. Please talk me out of it.


Have you contemplated an alternative, such as Rimworld?  That can consume several months of your life without any subscription fees.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: foo monkey: I'm thinking of playing Warcraft again. Please talk me out of it.

Have you tried pot? Maybe it's time?


Funny you should mention that...

Natalie Portmanteau: foo monkey: I'm thinking of playing Warcraft again. Please talk me out of it.

Oh, or watch the Expanse (again)


I've watched the whole series twice and read all the books.  I'm topped off for now.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Sean VasDeferens: Rapmaster2000: The CEO told us today to work from home for the next 2 weeks. I'm going to be wanking on the clock!  This is a dream come true.

My CEO is refusing to let us work from home because of you.

My CEO is banging your partner.


Username checks out
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I encourage everyone to give butt stuff a chance, in these trying times.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow. I want to throttle the shiat out of the quirky manic 20-something post-hipster trust fund little shiats that compiled this list. I'll blast Bright Eye's latest album when I do it and tell them it's gonna be their soundtrack in hell. Then I dismember them and shove it all in their ironically macramed ukulele nook.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Sean VasDeferens: Rapmaster2000: The CEO told us today to work from home for the next 2 weeks. I'm going to be wanking on the clock!  This is a dream come true.

My CEO is refusing to let us work from home because of you.

My CEO is banging your partner.


It's probably good that someone is.
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Get really drunk and then try to suck an olive through a drinking straw.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Natalie Portmanteau: foo monkey: I'm thinking of playing Warcraft again. Please talk me out of it.

Have you tried pot? Maybe it's time?

Funny you should mention that...

Natalie Portmanteau: foo monkey: I'm thinking of playing Warcraft again. Please talk me out of it.

Oh, or watch the Expanse (again)

I've watched the whole series twice and read all the books.  I'm topped off for now.


Dad?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I encourage everyone to give butt stuff a chance, in these trying times.


Mom?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: What is wrong with having lots of sex with your partner?  The only problem would be if there were any bugging involved.  Both people in a couple should almost always be ready to go.


Sure. If you're both dudes.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have 2,000 DVDs + four streaming services, an NES with about 100 games, and plenty of weed. I'll be fine.
 
