The Federal Reserve has a master plan to kill the pandemic by drowning it in cash
6
GrogSmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I sodding wish that was satire, especially the last paragraph.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
McSweeneys is what happens when people who think they're funny try and be funny.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Worked with HIV for Magic Johnson...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: McSweeneys is what happens when people who think they're funny try and be funny.


It can be pretty but or miss but I've always loved this one.

https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/a​-​member-of-the-club
 
