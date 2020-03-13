 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   To distract you from Coronovirus news here is a report on a NOPE getting stuck in the web of a NOPE and fighting to the death. NOPE NOPE NOPE   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Biggest NOPE is Daily Fail requiring people to disable ad blockers.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
LET THEM FIGHT.jpg
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean, you just burn down the house and walk away at that point, right?
 
AeAe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That seems like more snake than the spider can eat.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nopes have 8 legs; danger noodles have zero. Get it right, subby.
 
snowjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone got a link to just the vid? I'd rewatch without an advertisement each time and it jumps to a new vid too.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Nopes have 8 legs; danger noodles have zero. Get it right, subby.


You obviously forgot that the Latin name for Danger Noodle is "Nope Rope".
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Excelsior: LoneVVolf: Nopes have 8 legs; danger noodles have zero. Get it right, subby.

You obviously forgot that the Latin name for Danger Noodle is "Nope Rope".


*ahem*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
