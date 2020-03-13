 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "I'm excited, but also terrified" Such is the life of a cruise ship passenger that couldn't cancel   (nypost.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jessie Spano Caffeine Pill Freakout!
Youtube bflYjF90t7c
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone be "excited" to go on a cruise? You're in a boat in a cramped cabin, with old people playing shuffleboard.

I could see being "terrified", if you were in "Speed 2: Cruise Control". That movie was horrible.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Couldn't cancel?"
They're going to force them onto the boat?
 
etoof
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why would anyone be "excited" to go on a cruise? You're in a boat in a cramped cabin, with old people playing shuffleboard.

I could see being "terrified", if you were in "Speed 2: Cruise Control". That movie was horrible.


I like going on cruises.  Wouldnt go on one right now though.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just put on a MOPP suit and never take it off.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why would anyone be "excited" to go on a cruise? You're in a boat in a cramped cabin, with old people playing shuffleboard.

I could see being "terrified", if you were in "Speed 2: Cruise Control". That movie was horrible.


know how i know you've never been on a cruise?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: "Couldn't cancel?"
They're going to force them onto the boat?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sunk_co​s​t#The_fallacy_effect
 
wax_on
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seriously? Cruise lines are still operating?

"Come and get on a floating petri dish of death. Sounds like fun!"
 
madgonad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Like everything in life, price matters
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Mugato: Why would anyone be "excited" to go on a cruise? You're in a boat in a cramped cabin, with old people playing shuffleboard.

I could see being "terrified", if you were in "Speed 2: Cruise Control". That movie was horrible.

I like going on cruises.  Wouldnt go on one right now though.


Well people like them. Sounds horrendous to me but what do I know.

If he was there I'd get through it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: "Couldn't cancel?"
They're going to force them onto the boat?


They couldn't get a refund if they cancelled but truth of the matter is they COULD have cancelled and received credit to apply towards a cruise in the future.

/4 people I know willingly got on a cruise ship yesterday afternoon.
 
starlost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: NateAsbestos: "Couldn't cancel?"
They're going to force them onto the boat?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sunk_cos​t#The_fallacy_effect


Fark user imageView Full Size

this isn't how fark works.
 
service.monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We just got back from a 5 day to the Bahamas. Except for rough seas a couple of days, everything was fine. Carnival, at least, is doing everything they can aboard the ships to prevent any problems. We had a great time.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why would anyone be "excited" to go on a cruise? You're in a boat in a cramped cabin, with old people playing shuffleboard.

I could see being "terrified", if you were in "Speed 2: Cruise Control". That movie was horrible.


Imagine, floating orgy with olds. Giggity!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mugato: Tad_Waxpole: Mugato: Why would anyone be "excited" to go on a cruise? You're in a boat in a cramped cabin, with old people playing shuffleboard.

I could see being "terrified", if you were in "Speed 2: Cruise Control". That movie was horrible.

I like going on cruises.  Wouldnt go on one right now though.

Well people like them. Sounds horrendous to me but what do I know.

If he was there I'd get through it.

[Fark user image image 259x194]


You got it!
 
oukewldave
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My cruise out of Vancouver was just cancelled. Stupid Canadians closing the port until at least July...
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How Cruise Ships Are Destroying The World
Youtube 0O_444otL90
CRUISE CONTROL FOR COOL.
 
TwoGingers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

service.monkey: We just got back from a 5 day to the Bahamas. Except for rough seas a couple of days, everything was fine. Carnival, at least, is doing everything they can aboard the ships to prevent any problems. We had a great time.


Get back to us in 2- 14 days
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: Just put on a MOPP suit and never take it off.


How are you supposed to bang the drunk girl you met at the pool? And are we talking MOPP 1 or 4? Because those gloves are hard to feel teh bewbs through.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Actually seems like a great idea. If you can't afford the insurance and have to go, you get an extra 14+ days free.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

