They never tested the people on the boat
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What part of there are no test kits do you not understand?
Oh, the part where Trump* and Pence lied.
Well, shame on you and write this down:

1)... Trump* and Pence lie
2)... see 1

You will want to refer to it often, Trump* has a lie session planned for soon this afternoon.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day we learn of another way this administration has completely screwed the pooch with this.

They screwed the pooch, they got it pregnant, they botched the abortion and they drowned the resulting littler of puppies.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

snocone: What part of there are no test kits do you not understand?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
THEY NEVER TESTED THE PEOPLE ON THE BOAT!

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LOL, test the poor?  Don't be silly.  We're stockpiling kits in that unused press room.  With all the exchanges of bodily fluids going on with this administration, we need them for ourselves!

What they'd say if they actually had press conferences, probably.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
pedrop357
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

snocone: What part of there are no test kits do you not understand?


Yet we keep hearing about people being tested and confirmed to have the virus, along with people confirmed not to have the virus.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pedrop357: snocone: What part of there are no test kits do you not understand?

Yet we keep hearing about people being tested and confirmed to have the virus, along with people confirmed not to have the virus.


They're starting to get distributed in greater numbers, but it's been slow. Hopefully, as numbers shoot up rapidly because of the increased availability of more tests, the general population doesn't go nuts and start feasting on the tasty goo inside their neighbors' heads.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: LOL, test the poor?  Don't be silly.  We're stockpiling kits in that unused press room.


These are cruise ship passengers we're talking about here... They're more likely to be Trump voters than not.
 
