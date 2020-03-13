 Skip to content
(Patch)   Man walks away from Kent, WA coronavirus quarantine. Stock up on apples now before a wall is built around Washington State   (patch.com) divider line
23
rbuzby
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I stocked up on cannabis today. I have enough to get a herd of elephants high. And then some.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess they missed the whole "voluntary quarantine" part when they expected people to stay put.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lately he's been overheard in Mayfair.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There really isn't a way to quarantine in this country without enacting severe measures. We have too much entitlement, too much ignorance, and not enough patience.

If you think a quarantine order in WA will go ok, it's because the natives are reclusive, generally polite, and a little bit more healthful. Try this in another state, what happens next will shock you!

/well, not that shocked
 
instantrebate
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Close enough. Diapers are for me, too.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But when I said that people quarantined at the motel would just walk across the street I was told that they wouldn't, that they would self quarantine.  This must be fake news.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
URGENT MESSAGE FROM THE MAYOR
I wanted to make you aware a patient at the King County government coronavirus quarantine facility located in Kent, has left the facility. The patient entered a local business, stole products from the business and then boarded a King County Metro bus heading North.
This patient was awaiting test results so we do not know if the patient has the virus or not. I have advised the county of this situation and they have assured me they are currently making a plan to address it.
My fears for this facility have come true. The things I predicted would happen now have happened. We realize we have a role to play in this crisis but we have asked repeatedly for actual security, real fencing and safety measures put in place for the general public and the patients at the facility.
Everybody please continue to take safety precautions for yourself and your family.
Thank you.

First, obviously this is what everyone was worried would happen with an unguarded quarantine location.

Second, only first responders were supposed to be held here.

So we either have a problem of hiring scumbags as first responders, or we're just sticking scumbags in these quarantine locations. Maybe not either/or but both/and.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rbuzby: I stocked up on cannabis today. I have enough to get a herd of elephants high. And then some.


That's tomorrow for me.
Today I went to the liquor store, I went when they opened (feeling slightly shameful, but I wanted to avoid a rush).  I thought I would just be hanging with the usual bottom shelf vodka early morningers, but I was sooo wrong.  Over 50 people in the line, each with enough alcohol to kill a blue whale, farking madness.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Today's numbers:

Disease: COVID-19
Virus: SARS-CoV-2, commonly called "Coronavirus"

CFRCase Fatality Rate = (Deaths / Total confirmed Cases)
DDR= Deaths / (Deaths+Recoveries)

yyyymmdd   CFR   | DDR*
2020-02-22  3.13%| 9.60%
2020-02-23  3.12%| 9.49%
2020-02-24  3.37%| 8.94%
2020-02-25  3.67%| 8.82%
2020-02-26  3.41%| 7.85%
2020-02-27  3.44%| 7.28%
2020-02-28  3.42%| 6.88%
2020-02-29  3.42%| 6.60%
2020-03-01  3.43%| 6.32%
2020-03-02  3.43%| 6.10%
2020-03-03  3.43%| 5.94%
2020-03-04  3.45%| 5.81%
2020-03-05  3.44%| 5.76%
2020-03-06  3.42%| 5.73%
2020-03-07  3.38%| 5.65%
2020-03-08  3.48%| 5.81%
2020-03-09  3.53%| 5.93%
2020-03-10  3.60%| 6.12%
2020-03-11  3.67%| 6.44%
2020-03-12  3.68%| 6.46%
2020-03-13  3.72%| 7.10%

*Calculations represent every day totals at 20:00 CST posted on gisanddata map website, which is approximately after the bulk new figure postings each day.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But what of the Aplets and Cotlets, the Frangos, and Almond Roca, man!
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Places I've known
Things that I'm growin'
Don't taste the same without you
I got my self in
The worst mess I've been
And I find myself starvin' without you
 
zerkalo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

instantrebate: [Fark user image 425x566]Close enough. Diapers are for me, too.


You are a small person, friend
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Officials said he ignored instructions from a security guard and left the motel at 7:30 a.m. before entering a convenience store and shoplifting items."

There are some people who are homeless because they have hit some incredibly bad luck & lost everything. But despite all that, they are still human beings who need help.

And then there are bums who are homeless because they're absolute scumbags. They don't even care if they make other people sick and die.

I think our little Plague-spreader is in the latter category. Just sniper-shot him in the head and roll him into a pit.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: "Officials said he ignored instructions from a security guard and left the motel at 7:30 a.m. before entering a convenience store and shoplifting items."

There are some people who are homeless because they have hit some incredibly bad luck & lost everything. But despite all that, they are still human beings who need help.

And then there are bums who are homeless because they're absolute scumbags. They don't even care if they make other people sick and die.

I think our little Plague-spreader is in the latter category. Just sniper-shot him in the head and roll him into a pit.


Thanks for your input, Internet Tough Guy.
 
instantrebate
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zerkalo: instantrebate: [Fark user image 425x566]Close enough. Diapers are for me, too.

You are a small person, friend


Might have misunderstood "absorbs 20x its weight."
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zerkalo: instantrebate: [Fark user image 425x566]Close enough. Diapers are for me, too.

You are a small person, friend


He's trying to get back to his birth weight.
 
Agarista
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
getting decent use out of this today


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: AAAAGGGGHHHH: "Officials said he ignored instructions from a security guard and left the motel at 7:30 a.m. before entering a convenience store and shoplifting items."

There are some people who are homeless because they have hit some incredibly bad luck & lost everything. But despite all that, they are still human beings who need help.

And then there are bums who are homeless because they're absolute scumbags. They don't even care if they make other people sick and die.

I think our little Plague-spreader is in the latter category. Just sniper-shot him in the head and roll him into a pit.

Thanks for your input, Internet Tough Guy.


Was he your BF?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rbuzby: I stocked up on cannabis today. I have enough to get a herd of elephants high. And then some.


I am very sorry, but elephants are a measure of weight, not of inebriation.

///sheesh, what are they teaching kids in school these days
 
Ecliptic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey NYS grows a lot of apples too, sunny... oh wait.
 
Kazan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Today's numbers:

Disease: COVID-19
Virus: SARS-CoV-2, commonly called "Coronavirus"

CFRCase Fatality Rate = (Deaths / Total confirmed Cases)
DDR= Deaths / (Deaths+Recoveries)

yyyymmdd   CFR   | DDR*
2020-02-22  3.13%| 9.60%
2020-02-23  3.12%| 9.49%
2020-02-24  3.37%| 8.94%
2020-02-25  3.67%| 8.82%
2020-02-26  3.41%| 7.85%
2020-02-27  3.44%| 7.28%
2020-02-28  3.42%| 6.88%
2020-02-29  3.42%| 6.60%
2020-03-01  3.43%| 6.32%
2020-03-02  3.43%| 6.10%
2020-03-03  3.43%| 5.94%
2020-03-04  3.45%| 5.81%
2020-03-05  3.44%| 5.76%
2020-03-06  3.42%| 5.73%
2020-03-07  3.38%| 5.65%
2020-03-08  3.48%| 5.81%
2020-03-09  3.53%| 5.93%
2020-03-10  3.60%| 6.12%
2020-03-11  3.67%| 6.44%
2020-03-12  3.68%| 6.46%
2020-03-13  3.72%| 7.10%

*Calculations represent every day totals at 20:00 CST posted on gisanddata map website, which is approximately after the bulk new figure postings each day.


No.  Your CFR numbers are dead farking wrong.

You cannot calculate CFR accurately without some accurate data on how many cases require no medical attention

We don't have REMOTELY resembling such accurate numbers in this country thanks to Trump's Empreror Nero impression and him intentionally getting in the way of the CDC.

South Korea on the other hand is testing over 20k people a day at this point - given their large and aggressive testing regime we can get somewhat close to the CFR with their data.  It's still an upper bound, not the true CFR. The true CFR will ALWAYS be lower than "tested and identified case" rate.

South Korea's aggressive and large scale testing shows that the CFR has an upper bound of 0.7%

This likely is true of all areas - but south korea, having the largest data set, has the most accurate data.  Other areas which are testing most selectively are going to inflate the CFR.

Some areas (Italy... Florida) which a large portion of vulnerable population will be statistical outliers.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: rbuzby: I stocked up on cannabis today. I have enough to get a herd of elephants high. And then some.

That's tomorrow for me.
Today I went to the liquor store, I went when they opened (feeling slightly shameful, but I wanted to avoid a rush).  I thought I would just be hanging with the usual bottom shelf vodka early morningers, but I was sooo wrong.  Over 50 people in the line, each with enough alcohol to kill a blue whale, farking madness.


Where the hell is this panic buying happening?  I live in American Wuhan, and the grocery stores are normally stocked, mostly.  You can even buy toilet paper (but not hand sanitizer).  I have noticed the high end stores seem to have more panicky customers, while the regular folks shopping at Safeway seem pretty regular.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: There really isn't a way to quarantine in this country without enacting severe measures. We have too much entitlement, too much ignorance, and not enough patience.

If you think a quarantine order in WA will go ok, it's because the natives are reclusive, generally polite, and a little bit more healthful. Try this in another state, what happens next will shock you!

/well, not that shocked


Lol. It's a bit late for a quarantine. The animals already left while the barn door was open. There are likely well over a million people walking around who are already infected, but still symptom-free.
 
