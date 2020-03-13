 Skip to content
(Vox)   Smalltime organic hand sanitizer seller on Amazon experiences panic buying: "It was shock and a little bit of panic, a little bit of excitement, and then panic again,"   (vox.com)
18
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Organic' hand sanitizer ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Locally sourced small batch essential oil hand sanitizers filtered through live hipster beards?
 
Dryad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The lesson is not to sell on Amazon. You will either get your listings stolen by scammers and/or larger sellers, or you will get banned for reporting the theft by scammers or larger sellers.
/Yes, the very act of reporting a listing theft actually counts as a strike toward your removal. Even if you were right.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Small time organic sanitizer? I know a guy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"It was shock and a little bit of panic, a little bit of excitement, and then panic again,"

"And then we got royally f*cked by Amazon, repeatedly.  Thank you sir, may I have another?"
 
Nullav
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like how hand sanitizers were everywhere I looked a decade ago when there wasn't any pressing reason to have them, and now that we kinda do need 'em, preppers are stocking to fill bathtubs, and getting enough toilet paper to cover a year's dysentery. Temporary quantity limits would be nice for this kind of nonsense.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lately I've seen the cleaning chemical company "method" all over the place. Hell, I even bought a case of the after-shower spray cleaner after I received a bottle of it as a gift and liked it.

It reminds me of RedBull, which also seemingly came out of nowhere and now owns its little niche.

I can't find 'method' products anywhere now. Luckily I bought that case a couple months ago.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Lately I've seen the cleaning chemical company "method" all over the place. Hell, I even bought a case of the after-shower spray cleaner after I received a bottle of it as a gift and liked it.

It reminds me of RedBull, which also seemingly came out of nowhere and now owns its little niche.

I can't find 'method' products anywhere now. Luckily I bought that case a couple months ago.


Just so you know.
https://www.chicagotribune.com/busine​s​s/ct-sc-johnson-acquires-method-soap-0​916-biz-20170915-story.html
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jim32rr: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Lately I've seen the cleaning chemical company "method" all over the place. Hell, I even bought a case of the after-shower spray cleaner after I received a bottle of it as a gift and liked it.

It reminds me of RedBull, which also seemingly came out of nowhere and now owns its little niche.

I can't find 'method' products anywhere now. Luckily I bought that case a couple months ago.

Just so you know.
https://www.chicagotribune.com/busines​s/ct-sc-johnson-acquires-method-soap-0​916-biz-20170915-story.html


That makes sense. Their massive presence couldn't have happened without a major backer.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe it was pulled because it was snake oil?

are there any standards for selling hand sanitizer or could I sell ranch dressing as sanitizer?

The actual product claimes to be anti-bacterial but COVID is a virus.

Yet the product claims  "Kills 99.9% of germs in seconds"

The products contains "essential oils" without saying which and whether they have been shown effective.


here is its description.
https://www.organicchix.com/products/​h​and-sanitizer-2-oz-bottle
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Capitalism at its finest.  That and the dickweeds who bought truckloads of toilet paper and hand sanitizer and who are right now selling it for inflated prices in the places where one seasonally finds firewood, X-Mas trees, and fireworks.

I'm sure they consider themselves fine "businessmen"
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I saw a meme that made me chuckle.  Something to the effect of, "Everyone keeps talking about organic/natural but COVID-19 comes and ya'll got back to Clorox real quick."
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: jim32rr: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Lately I've seen the cleaning chemical company "method" all over the place. Hell, I even bought a case of the after-shower spray cleaner after I received a bottle of it as a gift and liked it.

It reminds me of RedBull, which also seemingly came out of nowhere and now owns its little niche.

I can't find 'method' products anywhere now. Luckily I bought that case a couple months ago.

Just so you know.
https://www.chicagotribune.com/busines​s/ct-sc-johnson-acquires-method-soap-0​916-biz-20170915-story.html

That makes sense. Their massive presence couldn't have happened without a major backer.


True to the dat.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Capitalism at its finest.  That and the dickweeds who bought truckloads of toilet paper and hand sanitizer and who are right now selling it for inflated prices in the places where one seasonally finds firewood, X-Mas trees, and fireworks.

I'm sure they consider themselves fine "businessmen"


Hmm. I wonder how many of them have vendor permits....

//just a thought <wink>
 
SirMadness
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: the places where one seasonally finds firewood, X-Mas trees, and fireworks.


Oh, and also huge flags for things that are not countries, and bizarrely oversized flannel blankets depicting wolves, right?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Many Karens died to bring us this information.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It was shock and a little bit of panic, a little bit of excitement, and then panic again"

Like my sex life! *ba-dum-tssh*
 
