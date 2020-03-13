 Skip to content
(National Geographic)   Correction: the obvious forgeries in the sky elf pamphleteering museum have been confirmed to be forged   (nationalgeographic.com) divider line
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, everything in this museum is a combination of:
1) A forgery
2) Illegally smuggled
3) Displayed out of context
4) Mistakenly identified
5) Characterized in a way that presupposes it confirms the Bible

Did I miss anything?
 
tymothil
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Facts have never mattered to these people, why on Earth would this be any different?
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Oh, no. The *real* scrolls are kept secured. No, you can't see them."
 
King Something
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The museum employees who were responsible for sacking the employees who had just been sacked, wish it to be known that they have just been sacked.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's true, the original series books are way better.

polypossibilities.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey Subby, tell us about the time that you viewed the original Dead Sea Scrolls, and then visited the Museum of the Bible, and informed the staff that there were obvious forgeries.

Oh wait, that didn't happen because Subby is a basement dwelling neckbeard.

Nevermind then.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tymothil: Facts have never mattered to these people, why on Earth would this be any different?


No shiat. The entire bible consists of mistranslations of hearsay, lies, fables, and plagiarized stories. It would seem these scrolls are the perfect representation of the source material.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gar1013: Hey Subby, tell us about the time that you viewed the original Dead Sea Scrolls, and then visited the Museum of the Bible, and informed the staff that there were obvious forgeries.

Oh wait, that didn't happen because Subby is a basement dwelling neckbeard.

Nevermind then.


Not subby, but the sign on the building is the only warning I would need.
 
Slives [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow - so not even do they have the paywall after a certain number of free articles, but they add another apparently unskippable layer of 'subscribe to our newsletter and advertisers' along with it, even on your first article.

Are there any browser extensions that allow you to a put a 'just don't bother opening' flag on sites?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But the REAL ones were written by GOD!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Learned Hand Job: So, everything in this museum is a combination of:
1) A forgery
2) Illegally smuggled
3) Displayed out of context
4) Mistakenly identified
5) Characterized in a way that presupposes it confirms the Bible

Did I miss anything?

Atheist China prints almost all the Bibles in the world, but hey, that's a fact.

It doesn't count because with facts you can prove anything that is even remotely true.

Since 1945, the Red Chinese have been warping the text of Scriptures to suit their evil purposes. The result is modern American Evangelicalism and Republicanism.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And lo, Jesus said unto the Brethren that were with Him,  "fark the humble, the poor, and the meek. I prefer fat, smug, self-righteous Pharisees and Sadducees, also bloviating Scribes. What the Kingdom needs is more whores and Publicans. Hell, skip the publicans. Bring on more whores!"

Torn from the pages of "The Gospel According to The Lord Donald"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: But the REAL ones were written by GOD!


You would think that God's autograph would be worth more, but very few punters will pay for them.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Learned Hand Job: So, everything in this museum is a combination of:
1) A forgery
2) Illegally smuggled
3) Displayed out of context
4) Mistakenly identified
5) Characterized in a way that presupposes it confirms the Bible

Did I miss anything?


Yes: Every purchase made at a Chic-Fil-A helped fund this travesty of humanity.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gar1013: Hey Subby, tell us about the time that you viewed the original Dead Sea Scrolls, and then visited the Museum of the Bible, and informed the staff that there were obvious forgeries.

Oh wait, that didn't happen because Subby is a basement dwelling neckbeard.

Nevermind then.


wellthatescalatedquickly.jpg
 
Rindred
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Learned Hand Job: So, everything in this museum is a combination of:
1) A forgery
2) Illegally smuggled
3) Displayed out of context
4) Mistakenly identified
5) Characterized in a way that presupposes it confirms the Bible

Did I miss anything?

Yes: Every purchase made at a Chic-Fil-A Hobby Lobby helped fund this travesty of humanity.


FTFY
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Months of testing confirm earlier suspicions that the fragments were made in modern times. What happens next?

Maybe you could try prayer?

"The Museum of the Bible is trying to be as transparent as possible," says CEO Harry Hargrave. "We're victims-we're victims of misrepresentation, we're victims of fraud."

1) You guys are always the victims. (OK, many times you're the perps, too).  It's what your religion is about.

2) Even if they were 'real'--so what?  Because they're fake, your religion isn't 'true'?  If they were real, would...would what?  I'm not even sure what the point of this crap is.  Did you guys want them because they were valuable or rare?  Isn't that a sin?  Did you need another copy of your bible?  You can get them at hotels.  Is this a different bible?  Isn't yours the right one?

I just don't get it.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thosw: "Oh, no. The *real* scrolls are kept secured. No, you can't see them."


Not without getting past the paywall, at least.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This thread:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: This thread:

[i.pinimg.com image 236x301]


Hey, screw you, I'm just here for Elf orgies.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: This thread:

[i.pinimg.com image 236x301]


Hubris would be assuming your religion was the correct one.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: SafetyThird: This thread:

[i.pinimg.com image 236x301]

Hey, screw you, I'm just here for Elf orgies.


How about troll/high one orgies?

/perv
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: LowbrowDeluxe: SafetyThird: This thread:

[i.pinimg.com image 236x301]

Hey, screw you, I'm just here for Elf orgies.

How about troll/high one orgies?

/perv


That's pervECT!

/wait, wrong series
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: LowbrowDeluxe: SafetyThird: This thread:

[i.pinimg.com image 236x301]

Hey, screw you, I'm just here for Elf orgies.

How about troll/high one orgies?

/perv

That's pervECT!

/wait, wrong series


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is gonna ding ISIS's eBay account SO hard.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's rewrite it so that Jesus shoots webs from his actual wrists instead of mechanical web shooters.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Loll.

/ FTFA.
 
