(C-SPAN)   Rewatch the Presidential announcement and count how many people touched the microphone. It's the Trump coronavirus address II, Live @3PM EST (switching thread, continue the discussion here)
660
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't stand how Pence just sucks his dick. They're gaslighting us. Outrageous.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So, Target, CVS, Walmart, Roche, Qwest... who else is there?

How much taxpayer money are we giving them to cure us all?

Oh, and Google is building a cool website that we can "type our symptoms into"  JFC!
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That response plan poster was f*cking embarrassing.

And JFC does Trump sound awful - as in worse than usual. His voice sounds scratchy. I wonder if he's sick with that Democrat Hoax...
 
tymothil
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The problem is, if I smoke as much weed as I would need to keep watching this, it's gonna look like I've got COVID-19 just from how much I'm coughing.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Boy have we learned a lot! Bigly much, poor old folks.
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Interesting that they didn't let him really start talking until the markets had closed.
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Can somebody give me the executive summary? OKTHXBY
 
Bf+
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What is happening?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
He's wandering each time he turns a page.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Speeding access to testing...in the weeks ahead."


Still shiatty.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

OldRod: So, Target, CVS, Walmart, Roche, Qwest... who else is there?

How much taxpayer money are we giving them to cure us all?

Oh, and Google is building a cool website that we can "type our symptoms into"  JFC!


Only Big Corporations can save us now!

Doing to us what big government can't...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

King Something: Penis


For a man who is afeared of teh gheys, Pence sure does love Trump's
 
links136
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
How many ICU beds are there exactly again?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So, what's the pool for who infected the mike they've all been sharing?
 
soopey
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Words. He reads them. Sometimes he manages to pronounce them correctly. He certainly doesn't know what they mean.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We now see cronyism and corporate greed on display for all to see, but hey, look at that DOW.  ?Shut him up now.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Haha, jokes on you society, new season of Path of Exile starts today so I don't need to interact with anyone.

/Forever alone.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: Can somebody give me the executive summary? OKTHXBY


Flowchart 101 and sales pitch for companies "responding" to the outbreak.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

links136: How many ICU beds are there exactly again?


Tree fiddy
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
THANK GOD DONALD TRUMP HAS A PLAN FOR THE CORONAVIRUS

I CAN SEE THE RED, WHITE, AND BLUE IN MY VOMIT
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mike Pence and Donald Trump have both been exposed to several people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

So it makes total sense that you'd have them both surrounded by dozens of people, touching microphones and podiums that they then will touch.

These people are farking idiots.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Butterflew: I can't stand how Pence just sucks his dick. They're gaslighting us. Outrageous.


Of course they're gaslighting us.

And I expect it will only be a matter of time before they try creating a 'Potemkin village' style setup to show how much they're doing (when in reality they're doing jack & shiat).
 
King Something
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Trump just says things could get worse.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: Can somebody give me the executive summary? OKTHXBY


America's great, we're learning, drive thru testing next week, it will flow through us, SAN DIMAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RULES!!!!
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Katrina washed through, flowed through....
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And I don't know about anyone else, the last place I want to go in flu season is walmart, and with this shiat, no way.
 
tymothil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bf+: What is happening?


There was the two-bit tin-pot sycophantic shuffle, the greedy grifter galop, and the moronic mumbler mambo.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark can't handle a 1000 post thread now?
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't want to hear YOU talk about making sacrifices, Mister Trump.

fark.  You.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
SNIFFFFFFF
 
Liese
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: GOOGLE MADE A WEBSITE AND IF YOU CLICK THE YES BUTTON IT WILL DIRECT YOU TO THE CLOSEST WAL-MART PARKING LOT.

PLEASE CLAP.


It'll tell you what you couldn't read in any article or hear on any NPR or PBS station!! Your symptoms and what you should do next! And then you can go live in the Walmartses parking lots!

/And then it'll be the same flow chart she was holding up. This will take 3 days for teh Googs. 1700 people working on it, that's all you're gonna get.

/had to repost
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

links136: How many ICU beds are there exactly again?


Depends on how much money you got.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark closed. 502 out front shoulda toldja.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The stock markets are dumber than the American public, they are up 2k just based on the fact that Trump surrounded himself with corporate slugs. 
What a farking weird conference.
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: thedingoatemybaby: Can somebody give me the executive summary? OKTHXBY

Flowchart 101 and sales pitch for companies "responding" to the outbreak.


Thanks!
 
Liese
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Also, sorry to hear, SharkInfested:(
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Mike Pence and Donald Trump have both been exposed to several people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

So it makes total sense that you'd have them both surrounded by dozens of people, touching microphones and podiums that they then will touch.

These people are farking idiots.


I hope they shake hands with everyone standing behind them and the press keeps a safe distance..except for that guy from the white nationalist website.
 
culebra
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Okay so....two very big words....blame Obama....pat self on back (or get long-armed toady to do it)....plug corporate interests. That's a wrap folks, we can rest easy tonight!
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Monica Lewinsky : Bill Clinton
as
Mike Pence : Donald Trump
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
COVID-19 is the Reichstag Fire and those policies he said he gutted are the decree that followed
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's gonna "wash through... flow through"

Welp, we're boned.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Everything he told the public to do, he doesn't.

Such leadership.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OldRod: So, Target, CVS, Walmart, Roche, Qwest... who else is there?

How much taxpayer money are we giving them to cure us all?

Oh, and Google is building a cool website that we can "type our symptoms into"  JFC!


"Results:  Lupus"
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Fark can't handle a 1000 post thread now?


Can we all chip in to buy some meth for the squirrel so it runs faster on the hamster wheel?
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"No nation is more prepared or more equipped to face down this crisis"

FFS
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
[posted in the other thread]

Someone is pumping a lot of cash into the market to put lipstick on this pig.  It certainly explains the late start.
 
Liese
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"We're rated #1 in the world. We're helping other nations... A LOT."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The stonks market took a nice positive bounce right at the close. It only cost $50 billion to do that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What was that gasp? Pneumonia?

He's gonna die soon.

It must be hard to talk with a fever. I hope so.

All this bullshiat does nothing to move the needle today or next week when the 100,000 cases in Ohio becomes half a million.

The only true thing he said, "... or it could get worse, it might"
 
