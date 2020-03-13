 Skip to content
(Miami Herald)   Andrew Gillum goes full "Florida man", and yes meth was a factor   (amp.miamiherald.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To be a fly on the wall at his house when he got home... LOL! WTF is all that?
 
ShawnKemp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meth going to make him look like Andrew Gollum, amirite?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, politicians have bounced back from worse.
 
malaktaus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
biatch set him up.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Andrew Gillum found in Miami Beach hotel room with suspected drugs, police say


So, no VP slot, eh?
 
skinink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trump blew away the fantasy that character matters. Gillum should run for President in four years.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skinink: Trump blew away the fantasy that character matters. Gillum should run for President in four years.


Character does matter to Democrats.

That's why Gillum is done.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Andrew Gillum found in Miami Beach hotel room with suspected drugs, police say


So, no VP slot, eh?


I'd say his chances have increased.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm guessing a little down low gay party at the hotel..
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
6 posts until some simpleton dragged Trump in?  Disappointing.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Drunk with drugs in Miami Beach... just like everyone else there.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow! lol

If you're going to f*ck up your life, I guess go ALL IN!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...And of course it was in South Beach. South Beach is right up there with Fire Island, Greenwich Village and The Castro (nttawwt) :P
 
Hachitori
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wejash: skinink: Trump blew away the fantasy that character matters. Gillum should run for President in four years.

Character does matter to Democrats.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gillum issued a press release saying that he was in town for a wedding.

His friends don't know about said wedding

https://twitter.com/jessicalipscomb/s​t​atus/1238509373858746369
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hachitori: wejash: skinink: Trump blew away the fantasy that character matters. Gillum should run for President in four years.

Character does matter to Democrats.

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Democrats don't have to pay the girl afterwards.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Gillum issued a press release saying that he was in town for a wedding.

His friends don't know about said wedding

https://twitter.com/jessicalipscomb/st​atus/1238509373858746369


Yep; it's a total mess. I hope he gets help.
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pro tip: If you know the police are coming, get the dope off the premises, at least hide it as best you can. High schoolers understand that...
 
Phil McKraken
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Hey, politicians have bounced back from worse.


Marion Barry and Doug Ford come to mind, but that's rotten company.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Better article about it:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/13/us​/​andrew-gillum-miami.html

Sounds very sketchy to me.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a farking waste. Good job dumbass.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines


He totally was bombed to the bejesus belt on cocaine.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gay boys hanging out and doing drugs. I don't see any problem here, except one of them overamped and they had to call for help.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gay PnP threesome in a hotel room? If so, that's probably the end of his political career.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Drunk with drugs in Miami Beach... just like everyone else there.


When I go to Miami Beach, I don't do meth with male strippers, but guess that's just me.

Feel awful for his family.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Hey, politicians have bounced back from worse.


Most of them were Republicans, though.
 
GoSurfing [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pretty sad that he went and "monkeyed up" his reputation.

Too soon?

Damn. Everyone had us convinced DeSantis was a major racist there for a sec. Turning out to be a pretty damn good Governor, and I think both parties would somewhat agree, for once!
 
FarkFerkel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The role of Governor of Florida is to be the most Florida of Florida men.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Gay PnP threesome in a hotel room? If so, that's probably the end of his political career.


Miami, meth, and two other guys, one who OD'ed? Yeah, he probably outed himself involuntarily.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GoSurfing: Pretty sad that he went and "monkeyed up" his reputation.

Too soon?

Damn. Everyone had us convinced DeSantis was a major racist there for a sec. Turning out to be a pretty damn good Governor, and I think both parties would somewhat agree, for once!


farking christ
 
Flaming Yawn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: 6 posts until some simpleton dragged Trump in?  Disappointing.


yeah, he beat the simpleton dragging in Bill Clinton by only four or five posts
 
kbronsito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He should had done this during the election season. It would have given him that regular Florida guy something that he needed to squeeze out a few more votes and take that governorship.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dimensio: CarnySaur: Hey, politicians have bounced back from worse.

Most of them were Republicans, though.


Republicans don't bounce. These kinds of scandals don't even knock them off their feet. They might get jostled but not make them fall. All they have to do is wait out the initial outrage from everyone who ISN'T a Republican. Then they're sitting pretty.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Hey, politicians have bounced back from worse.



Yep.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He should run again.  I think his chances of winning just got better.  After all, he's now a lot more relatable to the average Floridian.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gay Meth Orgy is the name of my Ska Punk band.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Hey, politicians have bounced back from worse.


Live boy, dead girl, bag of meth
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Also, well done to whomever honey-potted Gillum. As a Russian, I'm impressed at the quality of work to take down a rival so effectively.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: [Fark user image image 425x349]
Gay Meth Orgy is the name of my Ska Punk band.


That might be the first Tweet ever from Jack Burkman that had any basis in reality.

He then followed up to say that some anonymous source claimed that Barack Obama was also present, so he must have felt guilty after saying something true.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: [Fark user image 425x349]
Gay Meth Orgy is the name of my Ska Punk band.


Isn't that the perve who's been grooming little Jacob Wohl.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: [Fark user image 425x349]
Gay Meth Orgy is the name of my Ska Punk band.



Difficulty: Jack Burkman.
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GoSurfing: Pretty sad that he went and "monkeyed up" his reputation.

Too soon?

Damn. Everyone had us convinced DeSantis was a major racist there for a sec. Turning out to be a pretty damn good Governor, and I think both parties would somewhat agree, for once!


not disappointed but I had low expectations
 
GoSurfing [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: GoSurfing: Pretty sad that he went and "monkeyed up" his reputation.

Too soon?

Damn. Everyone had us convinced DeSantis was a major racist there for a sec. Turning out to be a pretty damn good Governor, and I think both parties would somewhat agree, for once!

farking christ


I'm only using that term as intended. It has nothing to do with race. He farked up his reputation, if you will. I'm using it again because everyone here jumped on this one little phrase during the election, if you recall, to disparage the current Governor, that, to my knowledge, isn't involved in gay drug fueled trysts.

Thank you.
 
