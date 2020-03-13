 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Sweet meteor of death, at last you've come   (twitter.com) divider line
47
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1249 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 13 Mar 2020 at 2:44 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's do this
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
MIght this be Lucifer's Hammer?

/not obscure
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Let's do this


Giant Meteor 2020 - Just End It Already (TM)
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: MIght this be Lucifer's Hammer?

/not obscure


Wormwood.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Disaster trifecta now in play?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's one way to get rid of the Coronavirus.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: MIght this be Lucifer's Hammer?

/not obscure


Rape and cannibalism for all!

And no coffee!
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: MIght this be Lucifer's Hammer?

/not obscure


Awesome book, and no, not obscure :)
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: inglixthemad: MIght this be Lucifer's Hammer?

/not obscure

Wormwood.


Mother Summer put the cap back on that one.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I really want to see a comet with my eyes again before I die. Halley/Bop was awesome.

Let the dark age of man begin.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: inglixthemad: MIght this be Lucifer's Hammer?

/not obscure

Rape and cannibalism for all!

And no coffee!


Technically, all the coffee would be roasted.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cometary Impact/Coronavirus 2020

Cold or cough, it's the way to go!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: MIght this be Lucifer's Hammer?

/not obscure


Footfall.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The candle that burns twice as bright, burns half as long
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ladyfortuna: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Let's do this

Giant Meteor 2020 - Just End It Already (TM)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow!

This and Yellowstone and the market and Trump....

/Might be time to start getting my ass back to church!
 
EL EM
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, sweet meteor of death at last we found you...🎼
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: inglixthemad: MIght this be Lucifer's Hammer?

/not obscure

Wormwood.

Mother Summer put the cap back on that one.


Grandma did have a point, though (and an edge, given that cleaver...)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hurry up!
 
Minor Catastrophe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can anyone who speaks emoji sciencese tell me what this means?

Is this a bright star to lead our most favored astrologers to a messiah?
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: inglixthemad: MIght this be Lucifer's Hammer?

/not obscure

Footfall.


Swan Song
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Minor Catastrophe: Can anyone who speaks emoji sciencese tell me what this means?

Is this a bright star to lead our most favored astrologers to a messiah?


Sorry, Walmart is out of Myrrh.  People are hoarding it!
 
adj_m
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One vote for not dying from a meteor please

/It's pretty ok up here in Canada
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EL EM: Oh, sweet meteor of death at last we found you...🎼


Ah! I know at last the secret of it all;
All the longing, seeking, striving, waiting, yearning
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stupid. Its closest approach to the Earth will be in April, and it will be farther away than the Earth is from the sun. You can look it up.

It might be very bright, though.
 
lurkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Stupid. Its closest approach to the Earth will be in April, and it will be farther away than the Earth is from the sun. You can look it up.

It might be very bright, though.


Don't ruin this for me! I need this. I need it bad. Even just the fantasy of sweet, sweet release, of believing that, finally, the universe has stuck a cork in the Gaian bottleneck, helps deal with the stupidity.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sweet.

But subby, if you're gonna rip a headline from a replied tweet, you should probably make sure it's not easily found since there's only 5 total replies.

/Unless you tweeted that as well, which could be possible
//Not likely, but possible
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Minor Catastrophe: Can anyone who speaks emoji sciencese tell me what this means?

Is this a bright star to lead our most favored astrologers to a messiah?


Comet is brightening faster that expected as it approaches the Sun.  This (probably) indicates more outgassing than expected which may indicate that it is breaking up/will break up in the future.

Closest approach for this comet is something like the distance from Earth to the Sun from what I can find.  So not really a problem for us per se, but bad news for the comet.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: inglixthemad: MIght this be Lucifer's Hammer?

/not obscure

Rape and cannibalism for all!

And no coffee!


From what I know about coffee drinkers, The lack of coffee is world ending and might be responsible for the rape and cannibalism.

Minor Catastrophe: Can anyone who speaks emoji sciencese tell me what this means?

Is this a bright star to lead our most favored astrologers to a messiah?


It means there may be an extra light in the sky for a couple days. The chance of the comet actually hitting the Earth is almost nonexistent.
.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DocTravesty: Closest approach for this comet is something like the distance from Earth to the Sun from what I can find.  So not really a problem for us per se, but bad news for the comet.


If we're the reason why the comet can't get closer to the Sun then it would be a problem for us.
 
Kirablue42 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: inglixthemad: MIght this be Lucifer's Hammer?

/not obscure

Rape and cannibalism for all!

And no coffee!


hey, all of you here with VERY few exceptions are okay with children being raped and murdered, as long as they are BROWN ILLEGAL children, and as long as it perpetuates your life of ease and comfort. If anyone else wants to stop the torture, rape, and caging of children, they are shut down by most people, not because it would threaten their existence to HELP children, but because speaking out about their suffering makes them FEEL BAD and they would rather kids keep getting raped than made to feel in the least bit uncomfortable.

FACT. I have ONLY been scapegoated not because of my emotions, but because I CARE about the kids being harmed by the ICE GESTAPO and TRUMP THUGS, and refuse to shut up about them, and that is where the emotions come from. I have many character flaws that people can take advantage of me with and attack me over, but that is not WHY I am attacked. It is because I refuse to shut up about the abuse they are going through that i am repeatedly attacked wherever I go on the internet.

I will not shut up until I am dead. I was tortured and experimented on by the US govt as a child, and they are doing similar things to children today, and if no one else in the world feels their pain, I do, and I refuse to be silent about it.

How many people are dead in their custody and how many are sick that we don't even know about? How many even give a shiat? And if you all say 'there is nothing we can do", it makes you the worst liars of them all. Because there IS something you ALL can do, but so far i haven't seen much signs of willingness and that scares and saddens me.

Because it's only you all that can farking prevent a holocaust.
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

adj_m: One vote for not dying from a meteor please

/It's pretty ok up here in Canada


Sorry.
 
Minor Catastrophe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OldRod: Minor Catastrophe: Can anyone who speaks emoji sciencese tell me what this means?

Is this a bright star to lead our most favored astrologers to a messiah?

Sorry, Walmart is out of Myrrh.  People are hoarding it!


Fortunately, I've been stockpiling Frankensteins so I'm prepared to give gifts.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Wow!

This and Yellowstone and the market and Trump....

/Might be time to start getting my ass back to church!


Too little too late. All the churches are shutting down due to CORVID. If you haven't already punched your ticket to God there's no helping you.
 
Minor Catastrophe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DocTravesty: Minor Catastrophe: Can anyone who speaks emoji sciencese tell me what this means?

Is this a bright star to lead our most favored astrologers to a messiah?

Comet is brightening faster that expected as it approaches the Sun.  This (probably) indicates more outgassing than expected which may indicate that it is breaking up/will break up in the future.

Closest approach for this comet is something like the distance from Earth to the Sun from what I can find.  So not really a problem for us per se, but bad news for the comet.


Thanks for the explanation.

Any chance this is a sign of a new recruit messiah since Jesus did his tour of duty?
 
dryknife
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I for one welcome our new meteor overlords
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MsStatement
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Sweet.

But subby, if you're gonna rip a headline from a replied tweet, you should probably make sure it's not easily found since there's only 5 total replies.

/Unless you tweeted that as well, which could be possible
//Not likely, but possible


I wrote the tweet. And I was sincere in the sentiment.

/subby
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wondered why the shoe store was sold out of Nikes.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.