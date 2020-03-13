 Skip to content
(Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)   Police use tear gas to break up college party, prevent couch burning   (post-gazette.com) divider line
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Couch burning" or "crotch burning," subby?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Couch burning" or "crotch burning," subby?


You submitted this; didn't you.
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Once used 2 couches lag bolted together as the main pole in our bonfire, it was pretty epic.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lets Go, Mountaineers!
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't another Schmacked video, or a Spruce Street Snow Day Showdown.

/I hope
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The One Thing You Can't Replace
Youtube 0dbJHppgrHc
 
