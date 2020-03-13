 Skip to content
(The Oatmeal)   Working from home is both awesome and horrible   (theoatmeal.com) divider line
17
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, don't see any negatives there.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know what's not good about working from home? It's being asked to do housework because "you don't look busy".
 
dyhchong
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It hurts so good.

/I have forgotten the hard caress of pants
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was funny as hell right out of the gate.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Going to find out Monday.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I work at my office Monday's & Tuesday's, and from home the rest of the week. I'm a programmer.

I started getting so pissed off about my bathrobe sleeve knocking over the orange juice on the side table beside my couch, then I'd have to actually LIFT OFF my cushioned laptop tray from my lap, get up and wipe up the orange juice!

Easy solution - when I start work in the morning I do it on a towel in my underwear on the couch. No sleeves to knock over my orange juice! And being able to work with my cute little colleagues while in my underwear is just a bonus.
 
palelizard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's about right.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/the oatmeal is awesome
 
starsrift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You know what's not good about working from home? It's being asked to do housework because "you don't look busy".


Same with working third shift.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The dog comic below was pretty good.
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can't work at home because I share an office space with Mrs Samurai and she 1) plays music while she works, 2) talks loudly to herself about her work, 3) insists on asking me questions while I'm trying to work while wearing noise canceling headphones, 4) all of the above.
 
xitnode
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RonRon893
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be cool if this were the incident that proved to the world that the whole concept of the "office" was stupid from the outset and that teleworking has and will always have made more sense in every way... Maybe this is finally the harbinger of the end of the traditional office... After all, many really ARE no longer necessary...
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's all about the 4x10 shift. 3 day weekends feel like they should be a right for all.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

New Yorker - Daily Cartoon - March 11
 
70Ford [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RonRon893: teleworking has and will always have made more sense in every way...


Yeah no. There is a huge benefit from working alongside people with quick communication and instant feedback. Plus lots of people (most?) will work a lot more diligently when others are watching.
 
