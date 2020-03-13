 Skip to content
Should I go to my friend's party? Work out at the gym? Disinfect my phone and credit cards? You've got questions. Here's some solid information for you
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You should do a barrel roll.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donna Petersen, the dean of the University of South Florida's College of Public Health, says if you can work from home, you probably should. If you can avoid large gatherings, you probably should. When you need to run errands like grocery shopping, try going during off-peak hours if you can

Isn't that good advice at any time?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Rolling Stone?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None this means much if sick people don't stay away/home. Period. We need to shame people to stay home. We need to change our society. we need to mock people who warrior on. We need to jail the worst of them. And we need it be mandatory to send sick people home from work. Especially service work. Period. Business people need to stop killing us, indirectly.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: None this means much if sick people don't stay away/home. Period. We need to shame people to stay home. We need to change our society. we need to mock people who warrior on. We need to jail the worst of them. And we need it be mandatory to send sick people home from work. Especially service work. Period. Business people need to stop killing us, indirectly.


Yeah, including the sick who don't know they're sick. Who constitute the majority of cases in the US. And who are indistinguishable from the sick, unless you have a realtime genetic sequencer that can id the virus in airborne microdroplets. So mock the healthy too!
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You should excercise at your friend's party and do office work at the gym.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Busch Gardens might close for two weeks. I don't know what they think that will achieve.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh, a good Fark article about the virus that people will soundly ignore and then comment on a more fanatical and fear-mongering article two or three slots up.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
T Baggins:

Yeah, including the sick who don't know they're sick. Who constitute the majority of cases in the US. And who are indistinguishable from the sick, unless you have a realtime genetic sequencer that can id the virus in airborne microdroplets. So mock the healthy too!

Deep down, we're all sick, sick bastards.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mugato: Busch Gardens might close for two weeks. I don't know what they think that will achieve.


Maybe they hope sick people will know their sick by then?
I know this means ignoring this is going to be coming in waves.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: Busch Gardens might close for two weeks. I don't know what they think that will achieve.


Help slow the transmission and thereby prevent us from having 100 million people sick all at once in two weeks, which would inundate  our healthcare system leading to triage and abandonment of our sickest (or poorest-we're still America after all)?
 
nanim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ftfa: 'Rolling Stone interviewed medical doctors, public-health experts, and researchers '

And did those interviews via phone... b/c you know how old RS staff is.

/ and someone from RS actually listened long enough to figure out that 'flattening the curve' is not a school-test-taking phrase
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you need to run errands like grocery shopping, try going during off-peak hours if you can

Even better: Instacart. Costs $100 a year but you shop for your groceries online and someone brings it to your doorstep an hour or two later. Just the time and gas savings alone make this a no-brainer.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oingo Boingo Dead Man's Party
Youtube iypUpv9xelg
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Mugato: Busch Gardens might close for two weeks. I don't know what they think that will achieve.

Help slow the transmission and thereby prevent us from having 100 million people sick all at once in two weeks, which would inundate  our healthcare system leading to triage and abandonment of our sickest (or poorest-we're still America after all)?



Two weeks is going to do all that? I can see it making employees homeless but other than that I don't see it doing anything.
 
Xythero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My wild accusation:  We will be able to maintain living in seclusion for about 2 weeks before people get twitchy and start living their lives again.  This is when people will get infected, and they will start showing symptoms two weeks after that.  So we are probably about a month away from it being bad.  Hopefully the hospitals and testing labs will be prepared by then.
 
