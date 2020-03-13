 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mediaite)   "I'm a drunk not a meth head, and if the cops found meth it must have belonged to someone else"   (mediaite.com) divider line
17
    More: CSB, Miami, hotel room, Florida, Methamphetamine, Hotel, Miami New Times, South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida  
•       •       •

638 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2020 at 9:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hal5423
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pity. He really seemed to have a lot of potential.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wataga123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You believe anything a politician spurts out of his mouth?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three men. Drugs. Hotel room.

Solid odds drugs weren't all they were doing. NTTAWWT, y'know, apart from the crystal meth.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...Gillum, two other guys in the room, and crystal meth?

I don't think this will be the only controversy that comes out of this situation.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Three men. Drugs. Hotel room.

Solid odds drugs weren't all they were doing. NTTAWWT, y'know, apart from the crystal meth.


Dammit. One minute.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stuff that passes for meth these days is nothing like what we had back in the 80s. But it didn't make us gay, either.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WrongTrousers: Boojum2k: Three men. Drugs. Hotel room.

Solid odds drugs weren't all they were doing. NTTAWWT, y'know, apart from the crystal meth.

Dammit. One minute.


See what happens when you have to change your trousers first?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a doctor, not a bricklayer.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't remember ending up passed out drunk in a dude pile at my wedding or other peoples
weddings.
/exchange vows, boff the new bride -or-
// try the buffet, open bar, flirt with the bridesmaids then go the hell home.
 
70Ford [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not safe for work,
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-8110423/Florida-Democrat-Andrew-Gil​lum-hotel-room-male-escort-overdosed.h​tml
 
crackwhore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my kinda party
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Pete.
 
oldfool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whatever you say Drew.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Congratulations Mr Gillum!  Today you're more than just "Former Mayor".  Today you are Florida Man!
 
pehvbot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Three lies a cowboy says:
The truck is paid for.
I won the belt buckle in the rodeo
I was just helping the poor sheep over the fence.

Three lies a politician says:
My wife was hired to that job because she was the best qualified.
Political donations will never change my votes.
I was just sleeping off a drunk and not part of a meth fueled fark party.
 
polle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And I only took this escort with me into my motel room because  it was cold outside and I wanted to prevent him from freezing to death .
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.