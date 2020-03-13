 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Ted Cruz's self-quarantine ends. Fark: Interacted with second patient, goes right back in   (thehill.com) divider line
26
    More: Amusing  
26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought it only affected our species.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He apparently doesn't understand how quarantines work.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This could be a fun game.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, at least we won't have any more Zodiac killings for a couple of weeks.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ted Cruz's self-quarantine ends. Fark: Interacted with second patient, goes right back in.

!!!!!!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bart is the Coronavirus in this GIF:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dumbass
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I thought it only affected our species.


Look, if YOU had an excuse to sit at home and watch Netflix without having to wear that uncomfortable costume, wouldn't you jump on that?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He may be a Capricorn, but this is serious as Cancer.
 
The Department of Inadvisably Applied Magic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's like a game of Russian Roulette where you decide to pull the trigger twice just for funsies. It's exactly the level of foresight and intelligence I've come to expect from any member of the GOP.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He should stop eating boogers.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Senate is going to subpoena some random person with the virus every 14 days to report for testimony to Ted Cruz's house.

McConnell finally beat the system.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He should stop eating boogers.


I wonder if (assuming the "you can catch it over and over" is true) he will keep reinfecting himself by eating his boogers.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I thought it only affected our species.


This iteration of Corona virus began in snakes. Reptilians are not immune.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah self quarantine for what 2 days?

biatch it takes like on average 5 days to show symptoms, your first quarantine wasnt even a real one.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ha! Ha!

Where's your Trump now, Lying Ted?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bet it allows him to miss votes, though.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I heard this on a different news outlet - it sounded more like he became aware that he'd had contact with an infected person later than he first thought, so he was extending his quarantine to be 14 days after the 2nd contact, not that this was a new quarantine.  Could be wrong
 
elkboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


There's a long line of infected folks waiting to keep him quarantined.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dr. Campbell we are beyond the containment stage.

Vital Global Information Please watch
Youtube BYTFk34nhoI
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In an annual American tradition, the incompetent Senator emerges from his burrow and, if he sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of Corona virus.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: He apparently doesn't understand how quarantines work.


Timeline:
Attended CPAC, interacted with COVID-19 victim #1.
Met with victim #2.
Learned victim #1 had Covid, quarantined for two weeks from that meeting.
Learned victim #2 had Covid, extended quarantine for two weeks from second meeting.

I know, "what article?"
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minute ago  
I admire fate's determination and resolve.

Keep at it!  You'll get him.
 
Mindlock
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FormlessOne: Bet it allows him to miss votes, though.


That's probably the point.  He doesn't have to do anything that's necessary but cross his voters.  It's good prep for Cruz '24.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

