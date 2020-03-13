 Skip to content
(Independent)   Quarantined Italians sing to one another from windows above empty city streets. Che bella   (independent.co.uk) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morning's here! (Friends)
Youtube IHfmi-aIWpI
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tranlsation:

"If anyone is hiding Vito Andolini..."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Siena is such a cool city. I'm glad they are trying to do things like this.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bappity-boopy?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they haven't run out of wine yet? Good to know.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I sang in an alley in Florence I ended up with a bucket of water dumped on me from above.
 
ManifestDestiny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I'll admit to tearing up...
 
johnny queso
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
siena is cool as fark.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
[Family Guy Blue Harvest "Heya , I sticka outta my head!"]
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Coming To America (1988) To Be Loved - Eddie Murphy's Best Scene !!!
Youtube 4fLZN7wwclw
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So like West Side Story?

Not sure, never seen the play or movie.
 
Hebjamn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Possible the only really funny line from the TV series 'Ugly Betty':

Someone asks Betty if she'd like to go to an opera.
Some wisecracker overhears and says "She lives in Queens. If she wants to hear people screaming in Italian all she has to do is open a window."
 
ocd002
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"They said quarantine, not quietine."

Loud Italians find a way to be loud, even in quarantine.

So what songs are we going to sing out the windows if we get stuck in quarantine here?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, it could be totally fake. But I don't care. That was awesome.
 
dryknife
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: When I sang in an alley in Florence I ended up with a bucket of water dumped on me from above.


It could have been a chamber pot.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I love Italy
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dryknife: Ecobuckeye: When I sang in an alley in Florence I ended up with a bucket of water dumped on me from above.

It could have been a chamber pot.


It may have been, I was too drunk to smell.
 
Snarfle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ocd002: "They said quarantine, not quietine."

Loud Italians find a way to be loud, even in quarantine.

So what songs are we going to sing out the windows if we get stuck in quarantine here?


Let the Bodies Hit the Floor?
 
