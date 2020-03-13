 Skip to content
(The National Interest)   Israel declares war on coronavirus. The bombing begins in five minutes   (nationalinterest.org) divider line
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're going to take its land and start building settlements?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No clicks for NI
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No,no,no.

""My fellow Israelis, I am pleased to tell you today that I've signed legislation that will outlaw corona virus forever. We begin bombing in five minutes." "
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NINEv2: No clicks for NI


Smart.

In fact, I am about to Google who is?

With a name like that, it can only be run by Fearless Leader, with Boris and Natasha working the mimeograph machine.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wuhan, China prepare to be nuked
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The National Interest (TNI) is an American bimonthly conservative international affairs magazine published by the Center for the National Interest, which is a Washington, D.C.-based public policy think tank established by former U.S. President Richard Nixon on January 20, 1994, as the Nixon Center for Peace and Freedom ...

The National Interest - Wikipedia

Well, that's enough for me. You had me at think tank established by former U.S. President Richard Nixon.

This is indeed a dark, dank Iron Prison time line worthy of Philip K. Dick's worst nightmares.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: So they're going to take its land and start building settlements?


Nah, they'll just shoot Corona in the kneecaps and pat themselves on the back for being "merciful".
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be fair, I'm pretty sure white phosphorus does kill the coronavirus.
 
Two16
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bulldozering the virus' grandmother.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: To be fair, I'm pretty sure white phosphorus does kill the coronavirus.


GREAT...!!! now the white phosphorus shelves will be empty by the time i get there...!!!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: To be fair, I'm pretty sure white phosphorus does kill the coronavirus.

GREAT...!!! now the white phosphorus shelves will be empty by the time i get there...!!!


Not a problem, you can make your own at home using vodka, kitchen matches, and butter.
 
Harlee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's about time. As this photo shows, the coronavirus is rampaging through Glasgow and nothing is being done about it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
