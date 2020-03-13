 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NECN Boston)   Another Republican governor revokes the 1st Ammendment. 21st amendment reportedly nervous now   (necn.com) divider line
62
    More: Followup, Massachusetts, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, state health officials, Public transport, Thursday state health officials, Train station, close schools, United States  
•       •       •

2340 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2020 at 5:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
there goes the animae convention
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't tell if this is or is not sarcastic...
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eff you, subby, for the clickbait headline.

/All of Fark is clickbait
//Most headlines are clever, not misleading
///three FTW
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a masshole.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No he didn't.
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gavin Newsom did, however...
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2020/​0​3/12/California-Oregon-ban-gatherings-​of-more-than-250-people/8321583998177/​
 
givemehamon5holdthemayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the last Fark user in the world using a desktop?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: No he didn't.


Actually he did, or at least the part about peaceable assembly.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

givemehamon5holdthemayo: Am I the last Fark user in the world using a desktop?


Nope
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are telling me there is a second amendment solution for this.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spermbot: Eff you, subby, for the clickbait headline.

/All of Fark is clickbait
//Most headlines are clever, not misleading
///three FTW


Dude! It was an "announcement announcement". How much more REAL do you need it?!

/totally kidding.
//it was there.
///the thing.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd is the ammomendment.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

givemehamon5holdthemayo: Am I the last Fark user in the world using a desktop?


Nope.  I'm with you.
 
potterydove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If banning more than 250 people in a crowd violates the 1st, banning more than 250 in a magazine violates the 2nd. prove me wrong.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reality check:  there is a mass shooting every day on average.

Has the toll from Coronvirus reached the toll from mass shootings yet? Note: does not include when you shoot family and friends. Those are just domestic shootings and don't count.

Answer now:

a) No. The virus is all that counts. I am a fool and a scoundrel and a Trumper. I fear only the wrong things because they are novel, new, dramatic, unfamiliar, rare, or not me.

b) Yes, but I would have to fact check that claim because I consider myself reality-oriented and fact-based, not a victim of truthiness, fake news, or Trumpery.
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

potterydove: If banning more than 250 people in a crowd violates the 1st, banning more than 250 in a magazine violates the 2nd. prove me wrong.


*blinks*
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: People are telling me there is a second amendment solution for this.


I am comforted in the knowledge that two out of three gun-related homicides are suicides.

Guns. The cause of, and the solution to, all your gun-related fantasies and delusions.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: givemehamon5holdthemayo: Am I the last Fark user in the world using a desktop?

Nope


Ditto*

* he wrote on his laptop

my desktop is currently streaming NFL Network
 
Fakutu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just yesterday my province (Canada eh?) did the same thing.
As a technician in the live event industry this put me & most of my friends out of work.
To further fark me, the owner of my company is treating this as the final straw & is currently in a meeting to dissolve the company.
After 20 years in this business I am looking for a new career. ...during a pandemic...
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Gyrfalcon: No he didn't.

Actually he did, or at least the part about peaceable assembly.


A governor doing so just after the nation's highest elected leader declares a national emergency is not sufficient context for you? You sincerely believe you're technically correct abou this? You don't have any doubts or questions about what authority your elected officials have in an emergency?
 
THX 1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lovely_filth: Dude! It was an "announcement announcement". How much more REAL do you need it?!


Well that's the important thing!

Thanks for the TF sponsorship, by the way. Wish I knew what it was for; I posted a lot that day.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: givemehamon5holdthemayo: Am I the last Fark user in the world using a desktop?

Nope.  I'm with you.


I hate little Chicklet keys. I learned how to type in high school.

My typing teacher was the Aunt of our Provincial Premier. I am no whiz at typing, but 60-65 words per minute is adequate for Twitter tweets of 250 characters or less.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should see my cursive when I write good. Fewer typos.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

givemehamon5holdthemayo: Am I the last Fark user in the world using a desktop?


No, although currently on tablet.

/you can tell because of the lack of flamethrower
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

givemehamon5holdthemayo: Am I the last Fark user in the world using a desktop?


Nah.  Mid-tower, and 2 monitors over here.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fakutu: Just yesterday my province (Canada eh?) did the same thing.


You don't have a 1st Amendment to revoke.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fakutu: Just yesterday my province (Canada eh?) did the same thing.
As a technician in the live event industry this put me & most of my friends out of work.
To further fark me, the owner of my company is treating this as the final straw & is currently in a meeting to dissolve the company.
After 20 years in this business I am looking for a new career. ...during a pandemic...


Hang in there, baby! Jobs will be opening up. The death rate among people under 40 is 0.2 percent and after all the young people have recovered from the disease, even rents may be lower!

Remember, it's an ill wind that blows nobody well, and Donald The Jerky Trump is 74 but probably lies about his real age.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if FarkPol is some big fan of the First Amendment.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Fakutu: Just yesterday my province (Canada eh?) did the same thing.

You don't have a 1st Amendment to revoke.


Yes, but you can say anthing you like in Canada. As a poet once pointed out, nobody minds what you say because nobody listens.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That effectively bans worship for a lot of people. Welcome to 17th century England - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conve​nti​cle_Act_1664.

I'll be at worship this Sunday. I will wash my hands. If I feel the need to cough due to dust or what have you, I will walk away from other people. I will alter my lesson dropping my plan to teach the kids how to make a simple cookie because every cooking lesson has involved the kids stirring ingredients with their hands, licking their hands, and generally doing the whack things little kids do. But, unless I become sick, I will be at worship.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you hate those stupid memes where Canadians ask you to support the right to bear arms?

That is not in OUR Constitution, dummy. You have a right to peace, order and good government, and most essential of these is good government, so its the one that is hardest to keep.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a nervous cough which annoys me even more than other people, but I found that it helps to say "cough, cough". Ironic, isn't it, but hey, whatever works. I am thinking of drinking more tea. Tea is also good. Stay calm and make tea.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fakutu: Just yesterday my province (Canada eh?) did the same thing.
As a technician in the live event industry this put me & most of my friends out of work.
To further fark me, the owner of my company is treating this as the final straw & is currently in a meeting to dissolve the company.
After 20 years in this business I am looking for a new career. ...during a pandemic...


Well, that was pretty poor planning on your part!

Be a coroner. Business is booming.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: robodog: Gyrfalcon: No he didn't.

Actually he did, or at least the part about peaceable assembly.

A governor doing so just after the nation's highest elected leader declares a national emergency is not sufficient context for you? You sincerely believe you're technically correct abou this? You don't have any doubts or questions about what authority your elected officials have in an emergency?


I didn't say he didn't have the authority to do it, I simply stated that he did in fact do it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don Gato: The 2nd is the ammomendment.


The second is for ammosexuals. Ha! The amendments I like is the 10th and the 14th. They really piss off the reactionary fascist pigs. Goooooooooo Lucky 14th!
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: That effectively bans worship for a lot of people. Welcome to 17th century England - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conven​ticle_Act_1664.

I'll be at worship this Sunday. I will wash my hands. If I feel the need to cough due to dust or what have you, I will walk away from other people. I will alter my lesson dropping my plan to teach the kids how to make a simple cookie because every cooking lesson has involved the kids stirring ingredients with their hands, licking their hands, and generally doing the whack things little kids do. But, unless I become sick, I will be at worship.


Ohio specifically carved out an exception for religious services, stupid if you ask me but it will make people less butthurt.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would hope that more states would do the same
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingReading: Fakutu: Just yesterday my province (Canada eh?) did the same thing.
As a technician in the live event industry this put me & most of my friends out of work.
To further fark me, the owner of my company is treating this as the final straw & is currently in a meeting to dissolve the company.
After 20 years in this business I am looking for a new career. ...during a pandemic...

Well, that was pretty poor planning on your part!

Be a coroner. Business is booming.


One of my cousins was a gormless layabout but now works at a funeral home. It really suits him. Looks very solemn but polite.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Yes, but you can say anthing you like in Canada.


So long as you also say it louder in Quebecois.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: givemehamon5holdthemayo: Am I the last Fark user in the world using a desktop?

Nope.  I'm with you.


Same here. I could use my phone to post on Fark, but I am likely to fat-finger everything I type and spend more time correcting my fat-finger typing than actually posting on Fark (I am also possibly the world's slowest texter).
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

givemehamon5holdthemayo: Am I the last Fark user in the world using a desktop?


My phone is on a desktop as I type this so I'm getting a kick out of this.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fakutu: Just yesterday my province (Canada eh?) did the same thing.
As a technician in the live event industry this put me & most of my friends out of work.
To further fark me, the owner of my company is treating this as the final straw & is currently in a meeting to dissolve the company.
After 20 years in this business I am looking for a new career. ...during a pandemic...


Industries like yours...owners exploit the excitement of a work-hard-play-hard job description with thin margins. After 20 years in the business, what contacts you made and maintained will matter when this is over.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: That is not in OUR Constitution, dummy. You have a right to peace, order and good government


Fark user imageView Full Size

\what Canadians are really like
\\we named the geese after them for a reason
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: there goes the animae convention


Adepticon is cancelled too...
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

potterydove: If banning more than 250 people in a crowd violates the 1st, banning more than 250 in a magazine violates the 2nd. prove me wrong.


I'm curious how banning gatherings of more than 250 people doesn't affect schools.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I hope that Trump exempts Trumper cluster-farks from bans on exchanging viruses and self-destructive memes.

It's only a few months until November. Seeing as he won because of a few tens of thousands of votes in places like Wisconsin and Michigan and Pennsylvania, the deaths only have to double a few times. They don't even have to better the 61,000 killed by the common flu in 2018-19.

Just make sure nobody has to wait in line to vote unless they are over 40, white and well-to-do. Then only people under 40 will vote. Even without the Millinennials, it should be good enough. This year they will steal the mail-in votes. So mail a lot of letters paid for with personallylicked one cent stamps during the month of October. By then nobody will be delivering the mail any way, so the viruses will fester all over the Trump votes.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

robodog: Bruscar: That effectively bans worship for a lot of people. Welcome to 17th century England - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conven​ticle_Act_1664.

I'll be at worship this Sunday. I will wash my hands. If I feel the need to cough due to dust or what have you, I will walk away from other people. I will alter my lesson dropping my plan to teach the kids how to make a simple cookie because every cooking lesson has involved the kids stirring ingredients with their hands, licking their hands, and generally doing the whack things little kids do. But, unless I become sick, I will be at worship.

Ohio specifically carved out an exception for religious services, stupid if you ask me but it will make people less butthurt.


https://www.dioceseofcleveland.org/new​s/2020/03/12/updated-coronavirus-direc​tives-from-the-catholic-diocese-of-cle​veland

Catholic churches in Ohio have basically asked parishioners to please not come.

http://archphila.org/archbishop-perez​-​to-offer-mass-for-the-intention-of-tho​se-affected-by-the-covid-19-pandemic-r​emote-participation-via-livestream-vid​eo-is-encouraged/
Pennsylvania, too. Live-streaming mass from the basilica.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I'm curious how banning gatherings of more than 250 people doesn't affect schools.


Public schools are less of a gathering and more of a civil draft. You can't be truant from a 1st amendment gathering.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: brantgoose: Yes, but you can say anthing you like in Canada.

So long as you also say it louder in Quebecois.


In Quebec you have to hold up cue cards in very large red font translating every word you say. It makes people look like War Time newspaper boys and girls.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: potterydove: If banning more than 250 people in a crowd violates the 1st, banning more than 250 in a magazine violates the 2nd. prove me wrong.

I'm curious how banning gatherings of more than 250 people doesn't affect schools.


In Red States, they keep class sizes down to just a scootch under 250. Like first year university courses, only smaller.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.