(Media Matters)   Tomi Lahren should clean up her apartment   (mediamatters.org) divider line
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is that a euphemism?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How does a person who never had a first thought have any final thoughts?

Also, this is a repeat.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And the Mods should clean up the repeats...
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is a repeat from a few days ago.
 
check republic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Okay, you're crazy.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey everybody, party at Tomi's house tonight!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"But maybe that's just me..."

That's what Ted Bundy used to say.
 
HempHead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd still do her.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
caravan_of_diseases_artwork.jpg
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How many heroin needles does she use?
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Since when did we substitute the word cooch with apartment?
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Repeat, but I like subby's headline.

"maybe that's just me" LOL.
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's a serious concern here in the SF Bay Area.
Used needles everywhere.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

patcarew: Repeat, but I like subby's headline.

"maybe that's just me" LOL.


Same... Bravo Subby!
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: Since when did we substitute the word cooch with apartment?


Wait, so it's okay to be disparaging to women if they have different political view than you?
That isn't considered sexist and hateful?
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm no square and even I have never encounteres a used heroin needle.  What kind of crowd does this Trumpangelical hang with?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HempHead: I'd still do her.


ewwwww
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tomatillo Loser should lick some elevator doors.
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: How many heroin needles does she use?


Depends on how many she can fish out of the opening she pried open by using a screwdriver on the needle disposal box in the restroom of the nearest grocery store.
 
grchunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She doesn't care because she's relatively young and has access to medical care. Oh-and she doesn't give a Fark about anyone else who she might pass it along to, because Fark them, she's got hers.
She is a perfect representative of the GOP.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Really Fark? 14 comments in and nobody provided this yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HempHead: I'd still do her.


Only oral so she can't talk during.
 
emtwo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HempHead: I'd still do her.


I had the over-under for how many posts it would take for Fark to sexually objectify her at 10. Looks like it was under.

Tomi Lahren doesn't deserve any of our respect, but women still do. We can be better than this, Fark. I believe we can have a thread about a woman as humans instead of women as penis receptacles.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She should also probably wear shoes.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HempHead: I'd still do her.

Since it's a repeat, I'll repeat my reply to a similar comment.

If you actually get a chance, be sure to use protection. And by that I mean make sure she can't decapitate you like a praying mantis.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrsleep: Farkin_Crazy: Since when did we substitute the word cooch with apartment?

Wait, so it's okay to be disparaging to women if they have different political view than you?
That isn't considered sexist and hateful?


Have you ever seen who Tamale Lorenzo attacks? Really, have you?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrsleep: Farkin_Crazy: Since when did we substitute the word cooch with apartment?

Wait, so it's okay to be disparaging to women if they have different political view than you?
That isn't considered sexist and hateful?


Debating about the virtues of spending vs. saving are different political views. This person is paid to look pretty and say horseshiat that is now killing people.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tomi Lahren as an 80's Pop Song
Youtube Uea0yz3KKp4
 
dracos31
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: HempHead: I'd still do her.

Only oral so she can't talk during.


May I introduce you to the wondrous invention known as a ballgag?
 
Lady J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HempHead: I'd still do her.


I'd do Yolo Minneapolis (obviously he's gay but this is all just theoretical) and I'd say he's worse than biatch Barbie. Embarrassing isn't it? One's libido doesn't think with a brain though...
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She is very articulate for a girl with Trumps lumpy cock in her mouth.
 
Lady J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

emtwo: HempHead: I'd still do her.

I had the over-under for how many posts it would take for Fark to sexually objectify her at 10. Looks like it was under.

Tomi Lahren doesn't deserve any of our respect, but women still do. We can be better than this, Fark. I believe we can have a thread about a woman as humans instead of women as penis receptacles.


Woman here.

I'll allow it
 
Xzano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ok, which farker stole my line, and then used it on a repeat article.

/PS hats off to the farker
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Hey everybody, party at Tomi's house tonight!

[Fark user image 615x409]


I'm pretty sure that was Kurt & Courtney's mattress before she up and killed him.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also she's apparently a man?

Look, I don't want to get coronavirus any more than the next guy

Way to bury the lede, submitter.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emtwo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lady J: emtwo: HempHead: I'd still do her.

I had the over-under for how many posts it would take for Fark to sexually objectify her at 10. Looks like it was under.

Tomi Lahren doesn't deserve any of our respect, but women still do. We can be better than this, Fark. I believe we can have a thread about a woman as humans instead of women as penis receptacles.

Woman here.

I'll allow it


¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Sauce for the goose and whatnot.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So she's for safe injection sites?
 
mdarius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://tinyurl.com/rsba3js

Na-zi. Na-zi
You know you're a cute little jew hater, ha
Na-zi, yeah
And you know you're a sweet little hate maker, ha
Aww, Na-ziI want to take you off, haha yeah
I won't listen to no more alarm no, ha
You got to be all Rhine, all RhineWooo! Nazi lady, yeah

Now-a I see you come down on the scene
Oh Nazi
You make me want to get up and a scream
Nazi, oh baby listen now
I've made up my mind
Yeah, I'm tired of wasting all my precious time
You got to be all slime, all slime
Nazi lady
Here I come t.v.
NaziComing to shutya off.https://vimeo.com/303017562
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It looks like she has a nose ring in.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Uea0yz3K​Kp4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Better than most late Cars or R.E.M. song lyrics, so there's that.
 
dericwater
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lady J: emtwo: HempHead: I'd still do her.

I had the over-under for how many posts it would take for Fark to sexually objectify her at 10. Looks like it was under.

Tomi Lahren doesn't deserve any of our respect, but women still do. We can be better than this, Fark. I believe we can have a thread about a woman as humans instead of women as penis receptacles.

Woman here.

I'll allow it


You're a woman. And a human. Tomi is not quite human.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrsleep: It's a serious concern here in the SF Bay Area.
Used needles everywhere.


No it isn't.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She lives in California!? I did not know this. I thought this snotty brat lived in Texas. For Fark's sake, Tomi, leave! You don't like it here and frankly you're not welcome here except at the 1% hangouts ( country clubs, golf resorts, luxury hotels etc ). Go the fark away.

/ But then she'd have nothing to write about and there goes her blog.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I once found a needle at my elementary school playground. Didn't give much thought to how it got there. I just broke off the sharp part, filled it up with water, and started squirting at the other kids. No adults ever saw me. When I got bored with it, I threw it in the trash.

Sheez, if something like that happened now, (instead of 30+ years ago), it'd be national news.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: It looks like she has a nose ring in.


Oh, and I watched that with the sound off, she seems like a nice lady. I would have mutually consensual sexual intercourse with her.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wasn't aware she changed her name.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: HempHead: I'd still do her.

ewwwww


You'd have to scrub her down seriously to get the caked up makeup off, and she might not look so good after that.
On the other hand, she might be a lot of wild fun. Not always easy to tell.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lady J: HempHead: I'd still do her.

I'd do Yolo Minneapolis (obviously he's gay but this is all just theoretical) and I'd say he's worse than biatch Barbie. Embarrassing isn't it? One's libido doesn't think with a brain though...


Alright, since we are in confession mode here, I'll admit it.  I'd bang Laura Ingraham.

*sobs uncontrollably*
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HempHead: I'd still do her.


Not with Donald Trump's dick and a full diving suit.
 
