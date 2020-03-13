 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Old Guard Q-Anon followers are very upset about a young upstart calling himself "Baby Q", who claims he IS Q, or rather Q is is his future self travelling back in time to warn him of future events, because that makes them look CRAZY   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We really should stop giving these guys oxygen.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bet Baby Q isn't nearly as cute as Baby Yoda.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

40 degree day: We really should stop giving these guys oxygen.


Don't lots of babies "die in their sleep"?

/asking for a friend
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We've seen this storyline before.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/it wasn't good back then either
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Q is a time traveler?  What.  The.  Fark.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I bet Baby Q isn't nearly as cute as Baby Yoda.


He started out cute as a baby but got annoying very quickly:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Preferred this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I bet Baby Q isn't nearly as cute as Baby Yoda.


I'm over Baby Yoda now.
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Q is a time traveler?  What.  The.  Fark.


That's already been established.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's just trolls trolling trolls.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Q is a time traveler?  What.  The.  Fark.


Q can do whatever he wants. The MLP comics established that he and Discord are one in the same.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Baby Q Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo-doo
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
s/Y/IER/
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How will they ever know what's real?
 
whats updog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hmmm, never occurred to me before, but maybe this Q is Jian Ghomeshi's new gig.

/hello fellow canucks
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
 Who f*cking cares?
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
..shouldn't it be LiL'Q?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In Spanish, it's pronounced COOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They don't own the character of Q or the letter Q. They can anonymously suq it.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Old Guard Q-Anon followers are very upset about a young upstart calling himself "Baby Q", who claims he IS Q, or rather Q is is his future self travelling back in time to warn him of future events, because that makes them look CRAZY


I'm going to go into the straight-jacket manufacturing business.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
\


I know.  Not canon.  Still I love the idea.  Even better that Q was supposed to be babysitting him when all of that happened.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This has to be settled and settled now! The real Q can survive fire, we need to burn them all to see who the real Q is.
 
EL EM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stacy Q.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Old Guard Q-Anon followers are very upset about a young upstart calling himself "Baby Q", who claims he IS Q, or rather Q is is his future self travelling back in time to warn him of future events, because that makes them look CRAZY


I'm going to go into the straight-jacket manufacturing business.



Or possibly the strait-jacket business.


sigh
 
special20
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am waiting for their followers to say 4Q.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't "upset" the default for conspiracy assholes?

Let us know when they've decided to not freak out about something, that might be newsworthy.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They hate Tom Hanks? But, nobody hates Tom Hanks. He's so likable. I'm starting to think that maybe the whole thing was a poor joke that got out of hand.
 
