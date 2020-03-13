 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NWA Homepage)   Someone dumped thousands of feet of toilet paper all over a highway exit. Crews not needed as everyone stopped to grab some to stock up   (nwahomepage.com) divider line
3
    More: Awkward, Arkansas, Arkansas State Police, Toilet paper, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Arkansas Department of Transportation, Local supermarket shelves, Hygiene, Toilet  
•       •       •

78 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2020 at 8:10 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, crap.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's like $20 billion worth of toilet paper these days!
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In about 4-6 weeks when people calm down and realize that the world is not going to run out of TP and that they've got 2 years worth stockpiled I'm predicting a massive uptick in houses being TP'd.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.