(Fox 59)   If you're a man who wants to pay for your date, there's a right way and a wrong way to go about it. This is the wrong way   (fox59.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I though cash on the nightstand was the accepted method.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He probably tipped 10%.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article doesn't say, but did he pay the bill? Because it sounds like an.. Interesting plan to dine-and-dash otherwise
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No gunfire on the first date.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America the brave ?

Is that why we have to hug our guns and hoard toilet paper?

smfh
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The accidental discharge usually comes later in the date...
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felony criminal possession of a weapon.  25 years mandatory.

At least it should be.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll look back at this and laugh when they tell it to their grand-kids.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to witnesses, he told the staff, "sorry about the mess," and then walked out.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But other than that, how did you like the dinner?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Responsible Gun Owner
Youtube gvfNtmZBPBk
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They refer to it as a "steakhouse dinner" in the headline and the article, which I thought was weird to emphasize.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the argument they had...

GF: You shot me!
BF: Sorry, please don't tell the cops, I don't have a permit for this gun.
GF: But you farking shot me, you asshole.
BF: Oh, its not that bad, I shot you in the leg, you'll live
GF: You farking shot me!
BF: Ok, ok, what if I dropped you off at the hospital?
GF: Take me to the hospital...NOW!
BF: ok, ok, but please don't tell the cops...
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another example of how statistics don't lie, not that you'd ever get a gun nut to care.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he wasn't legally aloud to have a gun in the first place. But the gun grabbers wont pay that detail no mind.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this was going to be about how to give money to a hooker.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"in the upper leg" could've been really bad; they sound lucky.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Another example of how statistics don't lie, not that you'd ever get a gun nut to care.


Remind me again how a single case is "statistics".   I seem to have missed that in my advanced statistics class.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money's saying she got her steak well done.  The gunshot?  Not so accidental...
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's still gonna put out, right?  Texas de Brazil is $150, easy.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow sorry about that. I swear this never happens to me. It's just that you are so hot I couldn't help it. Just give me like 10 minutes and I will be ready again. Man, I could go for a sandwich right now.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ah, the old panda date method.
 
docilej
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
when l was 19 l use to discharge fast too.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ReapTheChaos: Another example of how statistics don't lie, not that you'd ever get a gun nut to care.

Remind me again how a single case is "statistics".   I seem to have missed that in my advanced statistics class.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ReapTheChaos: Another example of how statistics don't lie, not that you'd ever get a gun nut to care.

Remind me again how a single case is "statistics".   I seem to have missed that in my advanced statistics class.


I remember advanced stats. Most of it was so much easier with the calculus, they should include the calc in intro stats.
 
jst3p
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Ah, the old panda date method.



I get it, eats shoots and leaves!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
this Chicarelli?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ReapTheChaos: Another example of how statistics don't lie, not that you'd ever get a gun nut to care.

Remind me again how a single case is "statistics".   I seem to have missed that in my advanced statistics class.


Every shooting is an isolated incident!

/farkers
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, seriously, what kind of idiot walks around with a loaded gun in his pants?

Especially to a restaurant with his girlfriend?

Is this guy's life so much in danger he has to walk around with a loaded gun in his pocket?
 
jst3p
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ReapTheChaos: Another example of how statistics don't lie, not that you'd ever get a gun nut to care.

Remind me again how a single case is "statistics".   I seem to have missed that in my advanced statistics class.


Aren't statistics just a collection of single cases?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gotta holster both of your weapons, dumbass.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

stuffy: Sounds like he wasn't legally aloud to have a gun in the first place. But the gun grabbers wont pay that detail no mind.


Well the most likely scenario is that a "resposible gun owner" sold it, but the gun nuts won't admit that.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ReapTheChaos: Another example of how statistics don't lie, not that you'd ever get a gun nut to care.

Remind me again how a single case is "statistics".   I seem to have missed that in my advanced statistics class.


The statistic that states that guns are considerably more likely to be involved in the accidental shooting of a loved one than be used in self defense comes to mind.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: They refer to it as a "steakhouse dinner" in the headline and the article, which I thought was weird to emphasize.


I want to know more about this fusion of Texas and Brazil
 
colon_pow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cwheelie: this Chicarelli?
[Fark user image 200x252]


the whistleblower?
 
jimjays
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I recall as a young man being surprised that a couple dates thanked me for being a responsible driver, was saddened realizing that other young men made the women feel unsafe riding with them. Never considered until today that women have to weigh the likelihood of gunfire when considering accepting an invitation for a date.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

spongeboob: CarnySaur: They refer to it as a "steakhouse dinner" in the headline and the article, which I thought was weird to emphasize.

I want to know more about this fusion of Texas and Brazil


Texas de Brazil rocks. It's one of the better Brazilian steakhouse chains. If you like meat on spits and 400 item salad bars, I'd recommend checking it out.
 
dericwater
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dittybopper: ReapTheChaos: Another example of how statistics don't lie, not that you'd ever get a gun nut to care.

Remind me again how a single case is "statistics".   I seem to have missed that in my advanced statistics class.


Here is some simple probabilities: probability of shooting someone when having a gun: > 0%.

Probability of shooting someone when not carrying a gun: 0%.

Don't carry a farking gun.
 
