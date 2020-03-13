 Skip to content
(USA Today)   At least one NBA team will be finishing their season   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Hero  
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Covid-19 might be the death blow to several sports leagues. NBA, NHL, MLS, MLB. Only thing betting on surviving is NFL.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Covid-19 might be the death blow to several sports leagues. NBA, NHL, MLS, MLB. Only thing betting on surviving is NFL.


How do you figure?  Americans love watching people run back and forth with a ball or ball substitute.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Covid-19 might be the death blow to several sports leagues. NBA, NHL, MLS, MLB. Only thing betting on surviving is NFL.


LOL, no. Billion dollar industries don't die because they took a few weeks off. NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL have all had work stoppages this long in the last 20 years
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Covid-19 might be the death blow to several sports leagues. NBA, NHL, MLS, MLB. Only thing betting on surviving is NFL.


LOL, you think a multi-billion-dollar league like the NBA is going to go under because of half a missed season?  Of those four, the only one that is going to be seriously threatened is MLS, and that's a pre-existing condition because the league is relying too much on expansion fees for their revenue stream.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Covid-19 might be the death blow to several sports leagues. NBA, NHL, MLS, MLB. Only thing betting on surviving is NFL.


Uh, the current projections suggest that the virus will probably come back pretty hard in the fall. Just in time for the NFL season to start...
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: AnEasyTarget: Covid-19 might be the death blow to several sports leagues. NBA, NHL, MLS, MLB. Only thing betting on surviving is NFL.

How do you figure?  Americans love watching people run back and forth with a ball or ball substitute.


Hell I've even been watching some XFL games because I demand MOAR FOOTBALL.  Speaking of them, is the XFL still on or are they cancelled until further notice too?  Haven't heard anything on them.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nevermind, just checked and XFL is out too.  NOOOOOO sports!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Actually TFA does make you wonder if e-sports is going to become a lot more mainstream in the absence of live sports. NBA teams have been pushing their e-sport affiliates for a couple of years now, maybe now it's going to pay off.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Covid-19 might be the death blow to several sports leagues. NBA, NHL, MLS, MLB. Only thing betting on surviving is NFL.


Getting some mileage out of that username
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is actually a good idea to keep your fans engaged and provide some entertainment.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I made that joke in the office yesterday.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nekom: Joe Stapler: AnEasyTarget: Covid-19 might be the death blow to several sports leagues. NBA, NHL, MLS, MLB. Only thing betting on surviving is NFL.

How do you figure?  Americans love watching people run back and forth with a ball or ball substitute.

Hell I've even been watching some XFL games because I demand MOAR FOOTBALL.  Speaking of them, is the XFL still on or are they cancelled until further notice too?  Haven't heard anything on them.


Cancelled the season. Players & staff will still get paid but no games. However, the league & owners should have insurance with a "force majeure" clause to cover (some/most/all) their losses.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nekom: Nevermind, just checked and XFL is out too.  NOOOOOO sports!


XFL is most likely done entirely.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The difference is if they have to pay players contracts or not.
During strikes owners aren't paying contracts.

No games, no ad revenue or concession sales.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*Giannis still dunks on them ten times*

"F*ck!"
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: The difference is if they have to pay players contracts or not.
During strikes owners aren't paying contracts.

No games, no ad revenue or concession sales.


There are going to be a lot of Coors Light ads in Fortnite streams, aren't there?

/ They have to put them someplace or they'll just pile up in a warehouse.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Actually TFA does make you wonder if e-sports is going to become a lot more mainstream in the absence of live sports. NBA teams have been pushing their e-sport affiliates for a couple of years now, maybe now it's going to pay off.


Well when you remember that most sports games have horrible mechanics and only exist to use P2W worse than any app store game in existence, you would realize how quickly that idea will fall on its face into a pile of ebola laced spikes
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do the Suns suck out loud on NBA video games like they do in real life?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pathetic: My college roommates once played an entire season of baseball on Nintendo.
Patheticer: I watched the whole thing while drinking beer and eating hot wings.
 
puny
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is this going to be ESPN and the like for the next couple of weeks?
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They're playing on NBA2K?

I mean, that's probably the last time the engine was changed for that series, so why not?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Do the Suns suck out loud on NBA video games like they do in real life?


They're looking pretty good for the future w/ Booker and Ayton.
 
