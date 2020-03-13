 Skip to content
(YouTube)   It's official, people are fighting over hand sanitizer at Walmart   (youtube.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The one girl's hoodie says "L❤ve."
'Merica.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This will make Black Friday madness seem like fun times.

Anyone see those videos in Italy of people in line for grocery stores? And the cops doing night patrols for curfew?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: people are hoarding hand sanitizer, but nobody is touching the hand soap, which makes me concerned on a number of levels.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WORLD STAR, WORLD STAR!!!!!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so glad it's less than a month until I can quit my winter job and isolate myself on my gold claim for the rest of the year.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

man if you're not gonna follow up with some decent furry porn, i'm gonna call you out
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone catch the price of the Jack Links beef jerky?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just start using gasoline you idiots...
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessed the gender and color of the parties involved before I watched the video. Am I a racist, or just a long-time Farker?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people of Walmart never disappoint.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad that it takes a virus to make Wal-Mart shoppers focus on being clean.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been out in public these past three days.  People are tense.  I'm even more tense than usual.  One guy looked like he was going to punch me because I warned him about a car that was backing up that didn't look like it saw him.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an almost full bottle but I threw it way just before the virus because it was getting distinctly nasty.

Stuff doesn't last forever, you know.

DO NOT HOARD HAND SANITIZER.

Or cans of grapefruit juice. There was a tight-wad on our street who was proud of his large hoard of grapefruit juice and it ate through the cans and made a big mess. My Father laughed and laughed because he used to find that sort of thing funny.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell em it's just a hoax

Those of us who weren't listening to the Twitter In Chief?  We got plenty.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I googled soap brands to see if I could make any sort of pun based on the "WORLD STARRRRR" thing, but couldn't find any.
Truly a dark day...
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta watch those Black Plague Friday specials
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hand sanitizer is weaksauce. This Coronavirus has a protein envelope that is resistant to alkiehall but can be broken down by surfactants. 

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and hot water. I've found that singing the first 20 seconds of John Cage's 4'33" helps me time myself.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Walmart.

People would get into fights over Bigmouth Billy Bass toys if they were discounted enough.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I saw a video about people brawling over toilet paper in Australia.  So at least it's not just the United States.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that could have made this better is to have had it happen back on Black Friday.

I see someone was already way ahead of me.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that really so unusual? I mean, isn't a fight over something in Walmart kinda ... business as usual? Not as much as Chuck E Cheese or McDonald's, but still ...
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cash me ouside
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You earned you smart and your funny there.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are currently posted at a local supermarket and walked in to see the hysteria...

Meat? Nope almost gone
Toilet paper? Nope
Disinfectant wipes? Nope

Everyone is rude and in survival mode and it's a circus of mass hysteria

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drlcb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are scared. The fed spouting bs doesn't help. If you think your not capable of doing the same thing wait until you haven't eaten for a week.... We're just a few meals away from anarchy. I've seen some things.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing that everyone involved in this fight was at least a brown belt in jiu-jitsu.  Very skilled ground fighting techniques.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes they do. I was expecting to see tumbleweaves in the aisle after that and was let down.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who ended up getting the sanitizer?
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I've just watched the prequel exploring the lore behind those tumbleweaves you see in the Wal-Mart parking lot.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time for some loud bluegrass?
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sometimes you just gotta grab the virus by the lungs
 
ocd002
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, I saw this coming. When this blew up in wuhan on twitter, I took stock of supplies.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/f_y8Z4q0G44

Glad my wife went to Kroger instead of here. The Sam's is actually closer than the Kroger....
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OTOH, looks like this Walmart is suitably supplied with plenty of beef jerky.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/whynotboth.gif
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drlcb: People are scared. The fed spouting bs doesn't help. If you think your not capable of doing the same thing wait until you haven't eaten for a week.... We're just a few meals away from anarchy. I've seen some things.


I've always thought to myself no matter how bad things are...  as long as we have a food and water supply, whatever crisis is taking place we will get through it.

If there ever is a food shortage, holy hell.  if people can't get their pizza's and tripple bacon cheeseburgers?

A revolution would take place in the U.S.A.
Marshal Law would be declared and it would be the american citizens vs the american military...
And how well do you think that would go?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just came back from my local Safeway, off International Blvd. in SeaTac, and it's fine - not a whole lot of folks, and not a whole lot of perishable stock on shelves, but no panic, no assholes, nothing unusual. Only reason I even went out was to pick up prescriptions - certain drugs are in short supply right now, or backordered, so I had to get alternates called in about a week ago, and those only showed up today.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chick in line reminded me of Amber Lamps, at least in the not caring department.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"There are only nine meals between mankind and anarchy." - Alfred Henry Lewis, 1906
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just came back from my local Safeway, off International Blvd. in SeaTac, and it's fine - not a whole lot of folks, and not a whole lot of perishable stock on shelves, but no panic, no assholes, nothing unusual. Only reason I even went out was to pick up prescriptions - certain drugs are in short supply right now, or backordered, so I had to get alternates called in about a week ago, and those only showed up today.


I'm over in South Jersey outside Philly..  That should explain this scenario here better. 🙄
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Who ended up getting the sanitizer?


The guy filming it all!
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My girlfriend works at wallymart.
Yesterday she saw two guys swinging over a case of water.
Today they were having issues with folks taking items off of ogp ( online grocery pickup ) carts.
She says it is worse than hurricane season shoppers.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Perhaps, but I'm in SeaTac, WA - quite actually Ground Zero for "America's Wuhan." The first confirmed case in the U.S. was a guy in Snohomish County who showed up and drove through my goddamned neighborhood after arriving at SeaTac International from Wuhan, China.

If any location in the United States was going to panic, it should be King County, Washington.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nine?  But what am I going to eat tomorrow?
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-8109527/Cellphone-video-shows-wild-​Walmart-brawl-four-women.html

However, one of the women shown in the video, Antwunette Echols, 24, has vehemently disputed that she and the others had come to blows over sanitizer, although she has declined to state the true object of discord.
Echols, who is the daughter of 1990s world middleweight contender Antwun Echols, is eight months pregnant with her fourth child, a boy.

She wrote on Facebook on Friday that she got 'jumped' inside the Walmart by Cia Gatlin, 31, and her sister Teauna Lewis, 27.

...

At one point, Echols is seen getting kicked in the stomach by one of the alleged attackers.

She later posted on Facebook that the incident sent her to the hospital with contractions, where she remained as of Friday morning. Echols wrote that doctors were weighing the option of an emergency C-section.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Siiiigh...

Remember folks, always wash your hands after contact to slow the spread of communal diseases, like the husky in the background of this tasteful cropped pic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty funny that the liberals can't blame this one on Trump voters.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are somewhat panic buying.

Went to the store on Thursday. Almost all stables gone. Nothing in the meat section. Was able to get what I needed that night.

Went back this morning same thing. After six different stores I found what I needed. Toliet Paper. Everything was civil and people where helping each other find stuff.

I would not want to be shopping tonight when people just got out of work. That would be madness.
 
