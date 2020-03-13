 Skip to content
(Tulsa World)   Dank of Oklahoma faces federal trademark infringement lawsuit from Bank of Oklahoma. Dude, like, there are more important things right now   (tulsaworld.com) divider line
13
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What kind of bank you running that you worry people will think of you when the see the word "dank?"
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Spiffy.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is stupid.

In trademark law the standard is "a likelihood of consumer confusion."  That is, ordinary consumers would reasonably be confused into thinking that whatever you are selling is somehow associated with the trademark owner.

So what are the odds that people patronizing "Dank of Oklahoma" would think "Hmm, I wonder if this somehow related to the Bank of Oklahoma?  Welp . . . they've always been good with my checking account.  I might as well see how they are at weed."  If you think the odds are near zero, that's about the strength of BoO's case.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are lots of bad weed puns in the industry (they're eventually going to take over flower stores and kid's clothing stores on that front), but Dank of Oklahoma is pretty good.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: What kind of bank you running that you worry people will think of you when the see the word "dank?"


A schwaggy one.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let's make a deal, they'll drop the name when we can buy weed w/ a credit or debit card.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You just KNOW there's going to be some old-a$$ person that will drive up in their CHERRY 2003 Buick Le Sabre and try to deposit some money in the Dank of Oklahoma... after talking with the "teller" for about 30 minutes first....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is bad news for Planet Hollyweed (located at 3121 N Pennsylvania Ave. in OKC).
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's a 'dank"?  Looks at article, oh damn.
 
Ytram
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Although this is dumb, the line they shouldn't have crossed is the similarity in logos.  They could have stuck with Dank of Oklahoma and most likely been fine.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

holdmybones: There are lots of bad weed puns in the industry (they're eventually going to take over flower stores and kid's clothing stores on that front), but Dank of Oklahoma is pretty good.


When someone decides to open DankFirst, there's gonna be trouble.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trocadero: Let's make a deal, they'll drop the name when we can buy weed w/ a credit or debit card.


I do in California. I'm not sure what processer they use but multiple dispensaries take debit.

The real question is what does Count Dankula think about this.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ytram: Although this is dumb, the line they shouldn't have crossed is the similarity in logos.  They could have stuck with Dank of Oklahoma and most likely been fine.


Probably. There's a store in my area "Starbuds". I didn't make the coffee company connection for a very long time. Partly because I never go there either, but also their logo and other branding seems unrelated. I guess they did match the color scheme.
 
