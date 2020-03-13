 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Alabama has first confirmed case of Covid 19, Governor recommends postponing family orgies for 30 days   (al.com) divider line
24
    More: PSA, Hygiene, Epidemiology, Respiratory disease, Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. state, Health, Health care, State  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2020 at 2:28 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three states left in the lottery: West Virginia, Idaho, and Montana.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder how they confirmed it, given that Alabama, IIRC, was one of the six states not testing for COVID-19.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Even the virus didn't want to go to that shiathole state.
 
August11
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: Three states left in the lottery: West Virginia, Idaho, and Montana.


Three pretty ridiculous states in terms of culture, education, and voting patterns.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, no Sunday School then?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Must have been an athlete or one of the 5 or 6 people that have a US passport in that state.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



You're aware of the name of this ship, aren't you, Mr. Cob?

Very aware, sir!
It bears a proud name, doesn't it, Mr. Cob? Very proud, sir!
It represents fine people. Very fine people, sir!
Who live in a fine, outstanding state. Outstanding, sir!
In the greatest country in the entire world.
In the entire world, sir!
And what is that name, Mr. Cob? Alabama, sir!
And what do we say? Go, 'Bama.! Go, 'Bama.!
Roll tide!
Chief of the boat, dismiss the crew.
Dismiss the crew. Aye, aye, sir!
Crew! Department heads! Attend to your departments!
Fall out!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did they just get their first test kit?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: Three states left in the lottery: West Virginia, Idaho, and Montana.


I'll take "Places where no actual testing has been done yet" for $200, Alex.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They said patient zero was my sister-cousin Lurleen.  She ain't no zero.  She's at least a 5, and a 6 when she's got her teeth in.
 
dericwater
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: Three states left in the lottery: West Virginia, Idaho, and Montana.


COVID-19 knows better not to get the itchies from the inbreeds in those states.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
YOU'RE NOT OUR SUPERVISOR!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I wonder how they confirmed it, given that Alabama, IIRC, was one of the six states not testing for COVID-19.


Probably visited another state then came back to alabama.
 
1funguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Better put a lock on the hog pen...

/ jus kiddin
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sure sounds a bit uppity to me, fellow getting a furrin oriental disease and all.
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'm concerned that cases will end up in the teens.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wasn't Looking at his Neck: Honestly, I'm concerned that cases will end up in the teens.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Now that's funny!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

August11: edmo: Three states left in the lottery: West Virginia, Idaho, and Montana.

Three pretty ridiculous states in terms of culture, education, and voting patterns.


Oh blow me.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That there orgy rule don't apply to secondcousins do it? I don't wanna think that Sallyann-Mae and me and Buck and his sister been breakin the law agin.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lol!

They were JUST on the radio, not cancelling things.
 
covered in beees
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I live here in Montgomery. Not by my choice. I farking hate this place and have since we were forced to move here by the goddamn military. At the very least they are cancelling city events and base events. I'm keeping my kids home all week as dods school spring break is this next week. I'm worried. I hope I'm doing enough. Hell I'm also worried about my elderly parents and in-laws in the Sacramento area since all of them are over 60 and with a host of health problems. But at least my mom hasn't smoked in almost 2 weeks.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.