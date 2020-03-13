 Skip to content
(Vice)   Are your dumbf*ck boomer parents/grandparents not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously? You're not alone
132
•       •       •

132 Comments
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its just natures way of saying "OK Boomer".
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what will help shift various voting/job/power demographics away from the boomers?

25% of them dying in the next 3 months.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the effect of a steady diet of conservative media.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This. Is. Serious.

I went to the store and the essentials were all wiped out!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: Its just natures way of saying "OK Boomer".


And were done here. Good job, everyone stay safe this weekend!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents are 80 and 89, and were already in Florida for their annual 6-week vacation before it became a thing here.

The good news is that they're staying with a group of friends that they see every year in a small boutique hotel/condo thing, don't go out to eat a lot or visit crowded spaces.  And they drove down, so no airports either.

We'll see what happens.  My dad has good health, but he's a stoic old codger who won't listen to his body - nearly got wiped out by C. diff a couple years ago.  My mom takes a drug cocktail every day to deal with cholesterol and hypertension.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opposite here, my dad just sent me an email with a subject of "BUY VITAMIN C!!!"

Whereas, I'm mostly happy for cheap flights, oh and if the economy takes a dump, I can maybe finally afford to buy a house.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50-year-olds aren't Boomers, we're Gen-eXpendable. No one would notice if we all died from the COVID-19 except there might be fewer homeless. Opiate and booze sales would crater too I reckon. Good times for us.

/ If we didn't lose it all in the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s ... it's astounding some of us have anything left.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine are going on vacation. On a cruise. Luckily their estate planning is excellent.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't care
They TOD'ed all the property to different charities.
Had the wills redone to leave all the money to charity also.

And are waving bye bye at you for the final time.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wet behind the ears knowitall whippersnapers who can't live without a fone up their ass believe stupid shiat on the internet in 3, 2 1,......
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Opposite here, my dad just sent me an email with a subject of "BUY VITAMIN C!!!"

Whereas, I'm mostly happy for cheap flights, oh and if the economy takes a dump, I can maybe finally afford to buy a house.


Is he expecting an outbreak of scurvy?
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: This. Is. Serious.

I went to the store and the essentials were all wiped out!
[Fark user image 425x566]


There's still that one Spike doll.


/I want it.
 
bark2787
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every old person that calls into sports radio: "I'm still going to go out to eat and go to the movies!  I'm not scared"
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a problem that will solve itself.

Nothing of value will be lost.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a problem that will solve itself.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know at least 2 non-Boomers who are taking the Airborne and vitamin C approach just like the headline in TFA

I also know 4 people in their 40s that got on a cruise ship yesterday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Whereas, I'm mostly happy for cheap flights, oh and if the economy takes a dump, I can maybe finally afford to buy a house.


I imagine there will be a bunch of older, well-maintained, two-person homes coming on to the market in about 6 months. But you'll be bidding against 30-year-olds who just got an unexpected inheritance.

Personally, I'm split between dumping all my cash back into the market in a month, or hanging on to it & buying up properties. I'll probably invest in airline stocks - gonna be a lot of 30-40's going on "the vacation of a lifetime" after they get cash & a direct reminder that life isn't endless.

/or I'll just die of respiratory failure. that works too
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Lars The Canadian Viking: Opposite here, my dad just sent me an email with a subject of "BUY VITAMIN C!!!"

Whereas, I'm mostly happy for cheap flights, oh and if the economy takes a dump, I can maybe finally afford to buy a house.

Is he expecting an outbreak of scurvy?


That's the next phase theydon't want you to know about.  Two words: Lemon futures
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Bye.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Sounds like a problem that will solve itself.

Nothing of value will be lost.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sentient: Lars The Canadian Viking: Whereas, I'm mostly happy for cheap flights, oh and if the economy takes a dump, I can maybe finally afford to buy a house.

I imagine there will be a bunch of older, well-maintained, two-person homes coming on to the market in about 6 months. But you'll be bidding against 30-year-olds who just got an unexpected inheritance.

Personally, I'm split between dumping all my cash back into the market in a month, or hanging on to it & buying up properties. I'll probably invest in airline stocks - gonna be a lot of 30-40's going on "the vacation of a lifetime" after they get cash & a direct reminder that life isn't endless.

/or I'll just die of respiratory failure. that works too


Here's hoping you can find the time to come on down to UltimaCS' Longpig Grill & Retirement Home!
 
Evildog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping my sister who is an RN can make sure that my parents (both 70+) take this seriously.  Mom and dad both have a steady diet of right wing media and I'm afraid they're going to just go out and get this thing and die.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so weird.  My Mom is a retired nurse and should know better, but because she's in Pittsburgh, where there aren't any cases, she thinks we're making a huge deal out of nothing.  I've been trying to convince my cousin to postpone her wedding (that I'm also in), but again, "IT'S NOT IN PITTSBURGH".    I'm kinda at my wits end here.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL fark 'em!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Matlock on?
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol my folks are still dead-set on taking their cruise in July (Okay, Boomer), heading to Italy (The F*CK?!) in June and flying my family and I to Florida next month (NOT happening). Just the other day, my father said he would strangle someone if one more thing closed down (he hasn't yet). They could be bleeding out through their eyeballs and still insist on taking another one of their monthly vacations because they "deserve it."
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: MattytheMouse: This. Is. Serious.

I went to the store and the essentials were all wiped out!
[Fark user image 425x566]

There's still that one Spike doll.


/I want it.


I'm just wondering what's wrong with that Spike doll.

Regardless, I'm huddled up safely I'm self-isolation with my Zecora and Pinkie plushies.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been telling my mother for 3 weeks this was coming, and to start buying whatever groceries etc she thought she might need. The endless list of lame excuses for inaction must be posted on some boomer website somewhere because I heard all of them. I don't don't know how an entire generation of people arrived at the notion that they're completely untouchable.

She went to the store this morning to mostly bare shelves. Congrats, dumb ass. Luckily I knew that this is how it would play out and have been prepping for her. This has been my life for the last 15 years or so, whether it's the poor financial planning or some other crisis.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother in law, liberal open minded hippy, is a bit of a dingy in terms of being slow to adapt.
Today we called her to see if she had enough food to last through tue when we'd go to the store again.

Making it clear we are wanting her to stop going to the grocery store and other such outings that we can cover for her.
She's just volunteered to take care of grocery shopping for one of her aging neighbors that just got bed ridden for a planned surgery.

So old person A didn't even know they shouldn't be asking old person B not to go out into the public places like that during this time.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom is bunkered in with several weeks of supplies.  Dad?  fark Dad.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole article danced around one obvious truth - these people are being misinformed by the so-called "conservative" media.

This isn't just some coincidence. Older people tend to skew heavily "conservative", and their new outlets are doing this to them. This isn't just happening, there are bad faith actors in the information marketplace like Fox News and Rush Limbaugh MAKING that happen.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Gen-X sister and niece flew to Europe yesterday for their long planned March Break trip. Our region has already announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for them on return. My boomer parents are coming into the city this weekend to play a bridge tournament that has a minimum age of 70 to register... They asked if I want to go out for dinner with them on Saturday night and I said no.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all serious, both my parents are hardcore Trumpers... But thankfully they're taking this seriously. Aside from my dad spouting off some misinformation from Rush Limbaugh about how Obama never took diseases seriously, they've canceled all their trips and are preparing for their own self-isolation.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My millennial niece is being rather flippant about the virus, basically poo-pooing the whole thing as an overblown can contrived crisis.  But she gives her family essential oils so I'm sure they'll be just fine.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how did we win WW2 with these idiots?
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earth. Nobody gets out alive.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they choose to not take personal responsibility to protect themselves against a virus that poses them significant health risks that's their decision. And if their irresponsibility makes it easier for the rest of us to solve the problems they've created for us, well then all's well that ends well.
 
Opacity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-19 took one look at my in-laws and said "no thanks, even I couldn't survive being around THAT!"
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: In all serious, both my parents are hardcore Trumpers... But thankfully they're taking this seriously. Aside from my dad spouting off some misinformation from Rush Limbaugh about how Obama never took diseases seriously, they've canceled all their trips and are preparing for their own self-isolation.


Are they bringing plenty of ammo?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 80 year old mom (which makes her pre-boomer, I know) kept yelling "I"M NOT SCARED" at me over the phone this week.  Guess where she and my dad get their news?  It's sad because I know getting this virus would kill my dad, and probably my mother as well.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: So how did we win WW2 with these idiots?


These are their kids or those who stayed behind or those who worked in supporting roles for the war. Not many people who actually fought in WW2 are still alive.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't the time to be suggesting that the elderly sometimes experience cognitive decline.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents (70 with high blood pressure, 65 with severe asthma and other health conditions) are in the middle of a cross-country move. My dad just flew back from dropping off some stuff in storage in their new location and the movers come Tuesday (in theory). Then they'll spend a few months living in a furnished apartment and trying to buy a house. I mean, if they live, they should get a better deal and a great mortgage rate. If they get COVID-19, they're probably goners, but my mom says the virus was purposefully released by China to destroy other countries' economies so...

Meanwhile, this crash is wiping out my hard-scrapped retirement account and my house value will be in question, but I should live (mid 30s, fit).
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So far I've seen it called Boomer remover, doomer, and broom.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
My parents are already dead.
Are you happy, Subby?
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
My family are smart and not plugged into fox news and still don't get it. Basically they think I'll be able to bail them out if they are in isolation but my wife works with compromised people and I am an emergency operations expert working in an essential service so either of us getting sick or isolated is a big farking problem. I've flat out told my mother, "If you get sick I will not be able to come help and if you get sick grandma is probably going to get sick and if she gets sick she's probably going to be in critical condition and need a respirator, and depending on how many other people get sick she might not get one.

They don't get it because it's scary to them but instead of being cautions they are just pretending it's not happening and going about their day to day business.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
My mom's such a hypochondriac that she was absolutely convinced at one point that she had some rare genetic disorder only found in eastern European Jewish men.

Called her a couple days ago expecting panic.

"No. We're all good here. Just carrying on as usual. Flying back from Florida on the 39th as planed."

So now on top of Coronavirus I have to worry about my mom being replaced by a pod person.
 
