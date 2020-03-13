 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   "Simpsons did it" Covid-19 edition   (twitter.com) divider line
96
    More: Ironic, shot  
•       •       •

2846 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Mar 2020 at 5:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



96 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But have to cater to 'mericans

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
geekytopia.comView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wadded Beef" is the name of my Man-o-War cover band.
 
leviosaurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.freshop.comView Full Size
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: But have to cater to 'mericans

[Fark user image image 850x1167]


No way you blame that on us. As with so many other food abominations (vegemite) that is square on our friends across the pond.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like frikkin' Mad Max at the grocery store. I was able to hit up the Michoacán Market and find bumwipe. The store was remarkably free of panicking white peoples.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only lasagna noodles
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stocked shelves at a Florida grocery store from 1997-2001.  This was the last thing left in the canned meats section during any hurricane scare:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only goat milk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sports reporter I follow posted a video of looking at the Campbell's soup section of the grocery store. Everything was empty except cream of celery.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Son and I told wife to pick up corn nog and wadded beef at store today. Totally forgot about the creamed eels.

/She didn't get it...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that Matt Groening is a liberal really makes you wonder if the Simpsons is part of this Democratic hoax that's completely made up just to make Trump look bad.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: [images.freshop.com image 512x512]


Sponge pudding.....my favorite.
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: A sports reporter I follow posted a video of looking at the Campbell's soup section of the grocery store. Everything was empty except cream of celery.


weird. celery is an aphrodisiac. are people not in "let's fark before we die" mode yet?
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swung by one of my local grocery stores at lunch, not to panic buy, but because I wanted a special chocolate bar they carry, and it was full of people doing the panic buying.

What got me though, was many of the people using self-checkout with utterly ridiculous things.

Either the guy who had a full sized shopping cart, overflowing with stuff, trying to use it, and having to call a worker over every few minutes because the small shelf weight didn't match what he'd scanned, or the woman who bought what seemed to be one of every vegetable that didn't have bar code stickers, and so had to be looked up individually on the "type in the name of your thing" portion.

And then me and about 4 other people in the same section of the line who had 1-2 items each.  The people behind us were really glad to see us just zip through that.
 
likefunbutnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I normally do my grocery shopping at about 1am on a Thursday.

My local Wal-Mart and the local mega-grocery were absolutely picked clean of coffee, paper products and most cleaning supplies. My local Costco had 90 minute check out lines today.

People are dumb.
 
shootsright
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The grocery store I shop at is restocked early in the morning, probably like yours.  Shop when it opens.

That being said, there was a lady standing in the rain today at 4:50 AM, waiting to buy tp.  She walked to the cashier with 288 rolls of the good stuff.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quo vadimus: ketkarsa: A sports reporter I follow posted a video of looking at the Campbell's soup section of the grocery store. Everything was empty except cream of celery.

weird. celery is an aphrodisiac. are people not in "let's fark before we die" mode yet?


just... for the record... I'm in "let's fark before we die" mode... person who knows I have a crush on them...

if we ever get to go back to work I promise not to make it weird...
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quo vadimus: ketkarsa: A sports reporter I follow posted a video of looking at the Campbell's soup section of the grocery store. Everything was empty except cream of celery.

weird. celery is an aphrodisiac. are people not in "let's fark before we die" mode yet?


I am, but I'm married.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/13/us/was​h​ington-kent-motel-man-leaves-early/ind​ex.html

Btw, our first quarantine guest at the Kent motel already escaped.

/can we get a Kent tag?

//motel is still taking guests

///poor employees can't leave easily either
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quo vadimus: ketkarsa: A sports reporter I follow posted a video of looking at the Campbell's soup section of the grocery store. Everything was empty except cream of celery.

weird. celery is an aphrodisiac. are people not in "let's fark before we die" mode yet?


I have been wondering what the baby boom of 2020 will look like come the end of the year.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shootsright: The grocery store I shop at is restocked early in the morning, probably like yours.  Shop when it opens.

That being said, there was a lady standing in the rain today at 4:50 AM, waiting to buy tp.  She walked to the cashier with 288 rolls of the good stuff.


There's at least a decent chance that she's scalping it on Facebook.
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: It's like frikkin' Mad Max at the grocery store. I was able to hit up the Michoacán Market and find bumwipe. The store was remarkably free of panicking white peoples.


I took today as a vacation day a month ago to burn some time and work around the house.  I did some running around today trying to get some stuff done.  The checkout lady at Sam's said someone got stabbed yesterday at the Walmart next door here in Lewisville, TX...over bottled water.  The line at Winco here was all the way to the back of the store.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we supposed to start sucking each other's dicks now?
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Only goat milk.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Personally - I like goat milk...
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and when the supermarket ran out of food, I ate sand."

Ate sand
Youtube 2UR1lD7xwg8
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went by Sam's today to pick up a few items I needed. Everyone buying bottled water and TP. There was a pallet of industrial strength TP, the kind you find in a Burger King bathroom (when you get done gettin' busy), and people were loading 2 packs of 48 count TP like crazy. Lines were crazy long too. All TP gone, along with anything resembling a sanitizer.
I just wanted some laundry soap, some febreze, and a pack of those yummy rib sandwiches.  But people are acting like it's a goddamn hurricane coming. FFS people, if you stop panic buying TP, there will be enough for every one.
Oh, and there was a lady wearing disposable gloves who kept touching her damn face. Best of luck to you lady.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Are we supposed to start sucking each other's dicks now?


What do you mean "start?"
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AthensBoy: quo vadimus: ketkarsa: A sports reporter I follow posted a video of looking at the Campbell's soup section of the grocery store. Everything was empty except cream of celery.

weird. celery is an aphrodisiac. are people not in "let's fark before we die" mode yet?

I am, but I'm married.


I am, but my s.o. is unwilling and the store shelves are empty of chloroform.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

likefunbutnot: I normally do my grocery shopping at about 1am on a Thursday.

My local Wal-Mart and the local mega-grocery were absolutely picked clean of coffee, paper products and most cleaning supplies. My local Costco had 90 minute check out lines today.

People are dumb.


Yeah. We don't have panic buying too bad around me, but I'm thinking tomorrow is going to suuuuuuck
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Are we supposed to start sucking each other's dicks now?


Sure, costs one canned corn.
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully my wife is a food stocker.  I wouldnt say hoarder or prepper.  She just wants to be able to cook whatever she wants whenever she wants without going to the store.  We did a little inventory and might have 1 month worth of available meals not counting making bread biscuits and noodles with the 50+ lbs of flour.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister went to Walmart today (suburb in OK, midday) and the shelves in the toilet paper aisle were empty.

Seriously, why is everyone buying toilet paper in enormous amounts?

How much shiatting are they planning on doing?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calufrax: foo monkey: Only goat milk.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Personally - I like goat milk...


That's my one food allergy.  Guess I'm putting beer on my bran flakes.
 
LittleSmitty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went the grocery store this morning. Bleach wipes were gone and only the crappy tp was left. Store was no busier than normal. I wonder how long before people go nuts here.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluenovaman: Maud Dib: It's like frikkin' Mad Max at the grocery store. I was able to hit up the Michoacán Market and find bumwipe. The store was remarkably free of panicking white peoples.

I took today as a vacation day a month ago to burn some time and work around the house.  I did some running around today trying to get some stuff done.  The checkout lady at Sam's said someone got stabbed yesterday at the Walmart next door here in Lewisville, TX...over bottled water.  The line at Winco here was all the way to the back of the store.


Come shop in west frisco. I was in and out of tom thumb in like 30 minutes. They don't have toilet paper though.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Eugene, Oregon, there is currently a tofu shortage because of all this silliness.  I had to go buy an entire case at the local Cash and Carry today
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sams club today was out of TP, and most of the regular (unflavored) water.  But surprisingly a lot of pasta still on the shelves
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I stocked shelves at a Florida grocery store from 1997-2001.  This was the last thing left in the canned meats section during any hurricane scare:


[Fark user image image 480x273]


Ewwww...milk gravy!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: My sister went to Walmart today (suburb in OK, midday) and the shelves in the toilet paper aisle were empty.

Seriously, why is everyone buying toilet paper in enormous amounts?

How much shiatting are they planning on doing?


The only disasters americans know how to prep for are hurricanes and blizzards.
 
Monkey
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I flew up to my mom's house on an island in Maine from Austin on Tuesday (stepdad died), and we went to the mainland today to stock up because lot's of family are coming up. No toilet paper (of course), no pasta, very little meat of chicken, but otherwise pretty well stocked. My wife is still in Austin, and she went to the store and same thing, but it sounded a little more extreme.

I felt kind of like an idiot pulling up to the register with 2 overflowing carts with $700.00 of groceries, but that's a pretty typical trip for her as she doesn't leave the island very often, and needs to have lots of things to freeze and store.

Kind of glad to be on an island with only 300 people on it right now, though.
 
yukichigai
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Here in Eugene, Oregon, there is currently a tofu shortage because of all this silliness.  I had to go buy an entire case at the local Cash and Carry today


Same here in Reno. I just want some damn Miso Soup in the mornings but apparently people are finally willing to give tofu a try now that they think the apocalypse is coming.
 
ProdigalSigh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

xtalman: I have been wondering what the baby boom of 2020 will look like come the end of the year.


Not just babies, STDs, divorce rate, domestic violence, Netflix subscriptions, pretty much all the stats are gonna be interesting.  They're canceling sports for fark's sake.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jokes on the hoarders.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Are we supposed to start sucking each other's dicks now?


We're supposed to socially isolate so I hope you've been working on your flexibility.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 96 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.