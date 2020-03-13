 Skip to content
(AL.com)   And now, some good news: Alabama toilet paper maker can meet increased demand   (al.com) divider line
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat
 
maxx2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah . . . Auburn's in this state, ya know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mommy, What's for Dinner?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to get all the flipper kids out from under their respective uncle-daddy's porches. They got work to do!
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will require a pallet of your finest ass wipe ASAP.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these TP threads...
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Romanian friend (who can be a bit crude sometimes) explained the sudden demand for toilet paper thus:

"Every time somebody coughs, five people shiat themselves have a sudden need for toilet paper."
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's toilet paper, not enriched uranium. Shouldn't be hard to ramp up production.
 
o4tuna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Georgia Pacific? Isn't that part of Koch industries?

Tinfoil hats for everyone.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank Jesus, our nightmare is over.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, some of the people making it night own a Confederate flag.

You better stop buying toilet paper so that you aren't supporting that kind of behavior.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama has book stores?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: It's toilet paper, not enriched uranium. Shouldn't be hard to ramp up production.


The problem is that people are totemistically buying it beyond all reason.  Ramp up production and Ronnie Rae and Cleetus-Jean will just buy it all up.  They see more is in stock and rush to buy it all, despite having busloads at home.  Its like a Bumwad Babies buying craze.
 
laxspanker13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hughesrep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

o4tuna: Georgia Pacific? Isn't that part of Koch industries?

Tinfoil hats for everyone.


Now on the news, Coronavirus, brought to you by Koch Industries and Procter Gambel.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seriously.. no hero tag?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

INTERTRON: Well shiat


And, we're done her. Thank you everyone. Stay safe this weekend.
 
Solid Muldoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

gar1013: Well, some of the people making it night own a Confederate flag.

You better stop buying toilet paper so that you aren't supporting that kind of behavior.


I use confederate flags as toilet paper. I'll bet that bothers you.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I buy groceries every Friday.  There is a 99 cent store in the same parking lot as Vons, so I do the 99 cent thing, then Vons.

Today the lines were ridiculous.  At the 99 cent everyone had at least 2 packs of toilet paper plus full shopping carts.  At Vons everyone had 2 packs of toilet paper, plus full carts.  The checkout line stretched over to the fruit/veggie section, all the way to the back of it.  I'm guessing at least 45 minutes.  The store had the normal 2 lanes + an express lane open.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Of course they can meet demand.  People haven't suddenly started pooping more. In a week or two the farking idiots will have filled their garages with a ten year supply of toilet paper and will stop buying it, and it'll go back to normal.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Charmin Seat Bruhaha?

I feel fancy, I bought "designer" toilet paper to tide me through until the craziness wears off. I could justify it as a vanity item that is also ecological. Cost was $10 more than I normally spend, not including the coupon game Target usually has going on.

I'm a cheap ass and a lazy ass so this was a big stretch for me to hit the buy button. Time is money so the more I lamented, the more I was risking being out of TP. It was the same quantity I normally buy.

Now that my kids are on their own, I usually only overbuy in purpose to share with them. I ain't sharing jack right now! (ok, maybe just a few squares)

/need a good amount because I'm full of it
//and I'm a sensitive asshole
///cocktail napkins also double as great tp for light loads
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Plenty of paper towel rolls. Not worried.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Plenty of paper towel rolls. Not worried.


You'll make your plumber very happy flushing those
 
gar1013
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nytmare: gar1013: Well, some of the people making it night own a Confederate flag.

You better stop buying toilet paper so that you aren't supporting that kind of behavior.

I use confederate flags as toilet paper. I'll bet that bothers you.


You could use your left hand for all I care.  Do whatever you like.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phalamir: beezeltown: It's toilet paper, not enriched uranium. Shouldn't be hard to ramp up production.

The problem is that people are totemistically buying it beyond all reason.  Ramp up production and Ronnie Rae and Cleetus-Jean will just buy it all up.  They see more is in stock and rush to buy it all, despite having busloads at home.  Its like a Bumwad Babies buying craze.


That's not much of a problem, really. The problem is that if a supply ramp-up requires any investment, that additional investment will go underutilized in the future, especially once people are sitting around with all that extra TP and don't need to buy any for months.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

laxspanker13: [Fark user image image 850x446]


Tide Roll.
 
Unemployedingreenland
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What happens when one of the employees tests positive for coronavirus and they shut the plant for four weeks?
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
King of the Hill - Toilet Paper Shortage
Youtube CjRmi3Vnr2k
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I simply do not understand this buying panic. Do people normally just keep enough around to barely get them through the week? Do they think COVID-19 is a form of Dysentery? I want answers!
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mi-go amigo: I simply do not understand this buying panic. Do people normally just keep enough around to barely get them through the week? Do they think COVID-19 is a form of Dysentery? I want answers!


I guess some people buy it by the square.
 
starsrift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mi-go amigo: I simply do not understand this buying panic. Do people normally just keep enough around to barely get them through the week? Do they think COVID-19 is a form of Dysentery? I want answers!


There is a certain amount of sense in stocking up on TP. TP can function adequately as a nasal tissue, and if you're having to self-quarantine, you don't want to run out and have to break it.

That being said, you should really only need an extra couple week's worth. That's not a lot of extras you need.


/ and this isn't "increased demand", it's just a bubble, when people realize they can use their stocked up TP and don't buy TP for a while
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We used to call the Sears catalog Alabama toilet paper.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's spring. Where did they get corn on the cob?
 
