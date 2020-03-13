 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Utah Jazz have tested over 75% as many people for COVID-19 as the CDC has   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Mar 2020 at 11:34 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Hachitori
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah. Big surprise. They're all millionaires.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Inspires confidence, don't it?
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
(citation needed)
 
Kegluneq [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm just saying, if we're going to live in the Cyberpunk Dystopian Future (TM) then it should surprise no one that the private corporation is taking the driver's seat here.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looks like I will spend my WFH time working on my jump shot.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought all tests had to go through CDC to get verified or something?
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To be fair it's every bit as much for public health as it is for their own.  They had the potential to come into close quarters with thousands of people.  It may be in the public interest that they were tested and the season postponed as a result, in the long term.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CDC guidelines indicate that those who can dunk get tested, so it's perfectly reasonable.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Date Collected   CDC Labs            US Public Health Labs
3/8                        46‡                     1102‡
3/9                        20‡                    1369‡
3/10                      23‡                     350‡
3/11                       0‡                        5‡

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/testing-in-us.html
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They had a lot of practice with the VD testing.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OldRod: I thought all tests had to go through CDC to get verified or something?


My understanding is that labs have to be approved by the CDC. The vast majority of testing isn't going to end up bottlenecked through the CDC, and that is actually a good thing.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Honestly, the FDA and CDC need to reduce regulation and allow lab corp, Mayo clinic and others to develop testing.  This whole pandemic is showing centralized control is failing us.  Let free enterprises fill in and fight this.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We need to spread this is all a demonrat plot to deny Trump the ability to hold large gatherings. Oh and that hospitals are in on it all ready to have Trump supporters mysteriously die.

/not really
//it is tempting
///slashies always three's
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kegluneq: I'm just saying, if we're going to live in the Cyberpunk Dystopian Future (TM) then it should surprise no one that the private corporation is taking the driver's seat here.


If William farking Gibson wrote a manuscript where the Utah Jazz were an Evil Cyberpunk Dystopian Corporation, I wouldn't publish it. Lakers, of course, but not the Jazz.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So where in the god damn hell did the Jazz get all these tests?

Does every sports team have a stockpile of these?

Who didn't get tested so that the Jazz could?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skleenar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That is why I signed on for HawkCareTM With HawkCareTM, you too can enjoy all the health benefits of a professional athlete, for only $15K per month!* Sure HawkCareTM costs more, but can you put a price on good health?  HawkCareTM Spokesman Russel Wilson says, "I chose HawkCareTM for my family! Doesn't yours deserve the best?"

*offer valid only in Hawkistan and minor outlying islands, Seahawkopolis and Florida.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Honestly, the FDA and CDC need to reduce regulation and allow lab corp, Mayo clinic and others to develop testing.  This whole pandemic is showing centralized control is failing us.  Let free enterprises fill in and fight this.


Um, most of the issue is that the administration did exactly that... and haven't approved the labs.

What this is showing is you don't put republicans in charge... because they even told you they're going to break it.

"Government is the problem - vote for us and we'll prove it!"

So stop being so farking stupid.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Great.  Test for some of the healthiest people in the US.  That's useful.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The test contains caffeine and the Jazz are some of the only residents of Utah willing to take the test.

/religion
//it always makes sense
 
Skleenar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Honestly, the FDA and CDC need to reduce regulation and allow lab corp, Mayo clinic and others to develop testing.  This whole pandemic is showing centralized control is failing us.  Let free enterprises fill in and fight this.


Yes.  The answer is free market and tax cuts.  As always.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not a surprise.

The NBA is by far more popular and a more efficiently run organization.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Skleenar: That is why I signed on for HawkCareTM With HawkCareTM, you too can enjoy all the health benefits of a professional athlete, for only $15K per month!* Sure HawkCareTM costs more, but can you put a price on good health?  HawkCareTM Spokesman Russel Wilson says, "I chose HawkCareTM for my family! Doesn't yours deserve the best?"

*offer valid only in Hawkistan and minor outlying islands, Seahawkopolis and Florida.


I thought you were talking about the Atlanta Hawks, who have 124 year old man Vince Carter on the roster, so they must be doing something right.
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Honestly, the FDA and CDC need to reduce regulation and allow lab corp, Mayo clinic and others to develop testing.  This whole pandemic is showing centralized control is failing us.  Let free enterprises fill in and fight this.


They are to both. How many tests a week do you think Mayo could produce in a week? See the problem? I used to work in Mayo in the pulmonary division and I am SURE my ex-colleagues had a in-house test in about 3 days. Full blown commercial is a whole different matter.
 
the_sidewinder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kegluneq: I'm just saying, if we're going to live in the Cyberpunk Dystopian Future (TM) then it should surprise no one that the private corporation is taking the driver's seat here.


If so, I'd like to see government start running like a business 10 minutes ago.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
efefvoC
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: (citation needed)


Someone brought up the 77 number last week and linked to an article:

Redd also revealed in his testimony that the total number of people tested for the coronavirus by the CDC was 1,784. That means that, as of Wednesday morning, the CDC had tested only 77 people for the coronavirus since Sunday. According to a CDC spokesman, the number that had been tested as of Sunday was 1,707.

So, it is an outdated number that doesn't include the fact that most testing is being done other labs.

Other people were complaining that CDC removed all testing data from their website. They didn't they just put it on another page, easily linked from the rest of the information. The bigger problem is that they only update their numbers once a day, and don't include information after 4pm the day before, so everything on there is at least 20 hours old when it posts.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Honestly, the FDA and CDC need to reduce regulation and allow lab corp, Mayo clinic and others to develop testing.  This whole pandemic is showing centralized control is failing us.  Let free enterprises fill in and fight this.


Mayo testing went live yesterday. <24h TAT. Cleveland Clinic is live as well.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

efefvoC: lordjupiter: (citation needed)

Someone brought up the 77 number last week and linked to an article:

Redd also revealed in his testimony that the total number of people tested for the coronavirus by the CDC was 1,784. That means that, as of Wednesday morning, the CDC had tested only 77 people for the coronavirus since Sunday. According to a CDC spokesman, the number that had been tested as of Sunday was 1,707.

So, it is an outdated number that doesn't include the fact that most testing is being done other labs.

Other people were complaining that CDC removed all testing data from their website. They didn't they just put it on another page, easily linked from the rest of the information. The bigger problem is that they only update their numbers once a day, and don't include information after 4pm the day before, so everything on there is at least 20 hours old when it posts.



The 77 number was easily crap. I was talking about the other number.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minute ago  

inglixthemad: We need to spread this is all a demonrat plot to deny Trump the ability to hold large gatherings. Oh and that hospitals are in on it all ready to have Trump supporters mysteriously die.

/not really
//it is tempting
///slashies always three's


A friend of mine herard all about the Democratic hoax at the gym this morning.

The narrative will be adjusted after more of the deniers get infected. Then ti will be about Hillary's secret virus production lab in Benghazi.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 minute ago  

efefvoC: Someone brought up the 77 number last week and linked to an article:


And by "last week" I mean "last night".
 
CptnSpldng
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OldRod: I thought all tests had to go through CDC to get verified or something?


If you can afford to order 10 dozen test kits from, let's say, Germany and then can afford to have those tests processed at your own expense (say, if you were a NBA franchise), who the &*$% is going to stop you?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrshowrules: Great.  Test for some of the healthiest people in the US.  That's useful.


Wait till mrshowules finds out that healthy people can be spreaders
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrshowrules: Great.  Test for some of the healthiest people in the US.  That's useful.


Test some people who are about to be in direct contact with their own team, other teams, refs, fans, etc.  It's not as stupid as you might think to test athletes, and they got positives and made the right call.  I'm not defending the lack of testing nationwide but just saying that this isn't as stupid as it might sound on its face.  It's not about saving the lives of the athletes, who should be fine, it's about stopping exposure.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

American-Irish eyes: Honestly, the FDA and CDC need to reduce regulation and allow lab corp, Mayo clinic and others to develop testing.  This whole pandemic is showing centralized control is failing us.  Let free enterprises fill in and fight this.


LOL

Been wondering what the libertarian approach to a pandemic would be.

Go ahead, fill us in.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Proof the private sector works better than the government!

/runs
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.