(Chicago Trib)   Illinois suspends public gatherings of more than 1,000 but schools will remain open   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Schools have to be the best way to spread illness ever devised.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Schools have to be the best way to spread illness ever devised.


every September when school starts, the kids all come home with colds. It never fails.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some of these kids school is the only place they can get good drugs.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't schools gatherings of over 1,000 people?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Think 4D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my area (the far NW suburbs) the school systems are the ONLY government bodies actively responding to the outbreak and closing schools. Yay socialism!
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
edmo: Schools have to be the best way to spread illness ever devised.

Knowledge is not an illness... outside of Fox News, that is.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio set the limit at 100 and closed all schools for at least 3 weeks, seems like a lot better approach if you're actually trying to stop the spreading.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone thinks it's common sense to close schools.  Well what the hell do you do with the kids then?  I know this may come as a shock, but Chicago has a large poor population and the parents or parent taking off work isn't an option.  School is the only place where some of these kids get good meals.  Closing schools in Chicago is going to come with a host of other problems.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
robodog: Ohio set the limit at 100 and closed all schools for at least 3 weeks, seems like a lot better approach if you're actually trying to stop the spreading.

This. I hate Dewine with a white hot passion but even I agree with what he has done.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Everyone thinks it's common sense to close schools.  Well what the hell do you do with the kids then?  I know this may come as a shock, but Chicago has a large poor population and the parents or parent taking off work isn't an option.  School is the only place where some of these kids get good meals.  Closing schools in Chicago is going to come with a host of other problems.


As a latchkey kid to a single mom, I don't know what difference there is between being home alone after school and being home alone allllll day. What do you think happens on the weekend?  We use schools as a crutch to hide the fact that leaving single parents to their own devices is STUPID of the Government and it's stupid voters.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: School is the only place where some of these kids get good meals.


Jesus, are we back to this AGAIN?!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Jeebus Saves: Everyone thinks it's common sense to close schools.  Well what the hell do you do with the kids then?  I know this may come as a shock, but Chicago has a large poor population and the parents or parent taking off work isn't an option.  School is the only place where some of these kids get good meals.  Closing schools in Chicago is going to come with a host of other problems.

As a latchkey kid to a single mom, I don't know what difference there is between being home alone after school and being home alone allllll day. What do you think happens on the weekend?  We use schools as a crutch to hide the fact that leaving single parents to their own devices is STUPID of the Government and it's stupid voters.


They're home alone without food on weekends, so why cant they be home alone without food all the time?  Looks like someone started drinking very early this morning.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: They're home alone without food on weekends


Yeah, and summers, spring breaks, winter breaks, etc. Somehow we don't have kids starving to death in front of their parents' eyes during scheduled school breaks, but all of the sudden NOW it's a huge problem.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Jeebus Saves: They're home alone without food on weekends

Yeah, and summers, spring breaks, winter breaks, etc. Somehow we don't have kids starving to death in front of their parents' eyes during scheduled school breaks, but all of the sudden NOW it's a huge problem.


Why cant a kids life be miserable all the time?  Yea, Chicago public schools serve their kids free breakfast, lunch, and dinner out of the kindness of their hearts.  Kids don't really need it or anything, but we live in the greatest country in the world and we can afford perks like this.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Schools have to be the best way to spread illness ever devised.


A bunch of small primates with terrible hygiene habits in close proximity to each other. Sounds about right to me.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Schools have to be the best way to spread illness ever devised.


Yep.   All the little germs they bring home, including the worst cold I have ever had.   I didn't know a cold could be that bad.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They'll be announcing school closings by next week.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oldtaku: They'll be announcing school closings by next week.


I think a lot of districts are trying to get as close as they can to spring break to call it.  That what my district is doing.  Closed for the next two weeks and one of those weeks is spring break.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

